10-20 Prep Roundup: Anders leads Lake Holcombe/Cornell cross country at Division 3 sub-sectionals

DANBURY — Blake Anders was the top finisher for Lake Holcombe/Cornell cross country team on Tuesday at a Division 3 sub-sectional hosted by Webster.

Anders finished 30th with a time of 21:55.95 while teammate Jack Porter came home 47th as the Knights ran incomplete. Grantsburg's Will Gerber (17:10.66) finished first while Ladysmith (34) and Grantsburg (37) advanced to sectionals as a team.

Carly Vavra (32nd) and Dana Brosted (36th) timed in for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell girls team as it also ran incomplete. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Lana Blumer (20:11.77) won the girls race with Cameron (45) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (52) moving on to sectionals.

Volleyball

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Stanley-Boyd 2

At Baldwin, the sixth-seeded Orioles were edged by the third seed in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal contest (18-25, 25-21, 28-30, 25-14, 13-15).

Baldwin-Woodville advances to play at second-seeded Bloomer on Thursday.

Ladysmith 3, Thorp 1

At Ladysmith, the third-seeded Lumberjacks bested the sixth-seeded Cardinals in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal matchup (26-24, 25-14, 15-25, 25-18).