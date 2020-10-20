10-20 Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Milas, Schesel advance to Division 2 cross country sectionals

STRATFORD — Lukas Milas and Janelle Schesel finished among the top individuals to advance to sectionals at a Division 2 sub-sectional for the Stanley-Boyd cross country team on Tuesday.

Lukas Milas advanced to sectionals after taking 11th in 18:26. Travis Christoph (30th), Joseph Henderson (47th), Dale Sayles (50th) and Zack Boes (52nd) were the other scoring runners for the Orioles as the team was eighth with 190 points. Jacob Barth finished 36th to lead Thorp, followed by Braxton Stark (40th) and Wyatt Luzinski (51st) as the Cards ran incomplete.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (39) and Neillsville (89) were the top teams. Colby/Abbotsford's Chase Oehmichen won the race in 16:56.

Janelle Schesel came home seventh in the girls race (21:28) for the Orioles with Alexa Lisnewski taking 29th as Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete. Thorp also ran incomplete, led by Kate Schraufnagel (32nd) and Pepper Werner (38th). Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (47) and Colby/Abbotsford (65) finished first and second as a team, respectively, and Loyal/Greenwood's Savannah Schley won the race in 20:21.

Anders leads Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Webster

At Danbury, Blake Anders was the top finisher for Lake Holcombe/Cornell at a Division 3 sub-sectional hosted by Webster.