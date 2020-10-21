10-21 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Mason third at Division 1 sub-sectional

RICE LAKE — Chi-Hi juniors Haley Mason and Lukas Wagner each advanced to Saturday's Division 1 cross country sectionals by virtue of strong performances at Wednesday's sub-sectional.

Mason finished in third place in the girls race while Wagner was seventh in the boys race, advancing both runners to Saturday's sectional at Lake Wissota Golf.

Mason timed in at 20:54.51 as Hudson's Haley Loewe (20:22.24) and Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen (20:33.56) were first and second, respectively.

Lydia Fish was 22nd, Brooklyn Sandvig came home 23rd, Ireland McQuillan was 30th and Paige Watson took 37th to round out the scoring golfers for the Chi-Hi girls as they took fifth as a team with a 115. Hudson (49) edged Menomonie (50) for first with both teams advancing to sectionals.

Wagner finished seventh in the boys race in 17:57.35 as River Falls' Grant Magnuson (17:21.90) was victorious.

Ryan Beranek (14th), Ben Cihasky (19th), Christian Crumbaker (21st) and Kansas Smith (25th) were the other top finishers as Chi-Hi took fourth as a team with 86 points. Menomonie (50) and New Richmond (73) were first and second, respectively, with Hudson third (75).

