10-22 Prep Roundup: Cornell volleyball overcomes first set defeat to top Lake Holcombe, advances to Division 4 regional finals

CORNELL — The Cornell volleyball team topped Lake Holcombe for the third time in as many meetings Thursday, this time in the postseason as the Chiefs earned a four-set win in the Division 4 regional semifinal matchup (7-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22).

Jayda Turchen led the Chiefs (11-1) with 15 digs to go with nine kills and three aces. Michayla Turchen had 12 kills of her own with 11 digs, Michaiah Galster had a team-high 25 assists and Brooke Anderson had 12 digs and a pair of aces in the win as Cornell moves on to face top-seeded McDonell on Saturday for a regional championship.

Karly Kirkman had six kills for Lake Holcombe (6-4). Allison Golat-Hattamer had nine assists and Annabelle Wincek led the Chieftains with 34 digs.

McDonell 3, Gilman 0

At McDonell, the top-seeded Macks rolled past the Pirates in a Division 4 regional semifinal contest.

Marley Hughes and Sidney Rice had 10 kills apiece for McDonell (16-1) while Destiny Baughman had seven kills. Lauryn Deetz had 17 digs and an ace, Ella Haley had four aces and Maggie Craker led the team with 33 assists to go with eight digs, seven aces and three kills.

Bloomer 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2