10-22 Prep Roundup: Cornell volleyball overcomes first set defeat to top Lake Holcombe, advances to Division 4 regional finals

CORNELL — The Cornell volleyball team topped Lake Holcombe for the third time in as many meetings Thursday, this time in the postseason as the Chiefs earned a four-set win in the Division 4 regional semifinal matchup (7-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22).
Jayda Turchen led the Chiefs (11-1) with 15 digs to go with nine kills and three aces. Michayla Turchen had 12 kills of her own with 11 digs, Michaiah Galster had a team-high 25 assists and Brooke Anderson had 12 digs and a pair of aces in the win as Cornell moves on to face top-seeded McDonell on Saturday for a regional championship.
Karly Kirkman had six kills for Lake Holcombe (6-4). Allison Golat-Hattamer had nine assists and Annabelle Wincek led the Chieftains with 34 digs.
McDonell 3, Gilman 0
At McDonell, the top-seeded Macks rolled past the Pirates in a Division 4 regional semifinal contest.
Marley Hughes and Sidney Rice had 10 kills apiece for McDonell (16-1) while Destiny Baughman had seven kills. Lauryn Deetz had 17 digs and an ace, Ella Haley had four aces and Maggie Craker led the team with 33 assists to go with eight digs, seven aces and three kills.
Bloomer 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
At Bloomer, the second-seeded Blackhawks overcame a 2-1 set deficit to earn a Division 2 regional semifinal victory (26-24, 15-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-13).
Bloomer will play at top-seeded St. Croix Central on Saturday.
Megan Bischel had eight kills while Leah Bleskacek and Nicole Breu each had seven and Bella Seibel had six kills. Paige Jacobs had 21 assists and Josie Kostner had three aces to go with a team-high 14 digs.
Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0
At Fall Creek, the top-seeded Crickets prevailed over the fourth-seeded Hornets in a Division 3 regional semifinal contest (25-22, 25-11, 25-21).
Makenna Barone had six kills, six blocks and a pair of aces for Cadott. Jada Kowalczyk contributed with eight digs and six kills, Haylee Rowe had 15 assists and Lauryn Goettl had a team-high 18 digs with two aces.
Fall Creek hosts Ladysmith on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Arcadia 5, McDonell/Regis 0
At Arcadia, the Saints fell in a Division 4 regional semifinal matchup.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!