10-23 Prep Football Roundup: Balanced running attack carries Bloomer past Barron

BLOOMER — The Bloomer football team got many players involved on the way to snapping a three-game losing streak on Friday in a 20-6 Heart O'North Conference win over Barron.
Bloomer (2-3, 2-3) ran for 234 yards as a team with four players contributing at least 41 yards. Landon Rego led all runners with 77 yards on 11 carries while Marcus Harelstad had 61 yards, Dalton Cook chipped in with 51 yards on a team-high 13 carries and Jack Strand had 41 yards.
Harelstad, Cook and Strand each ran for touchdowns with Harelstad's five-yard scoring run in the first quarter putting the Blackhawks on the board first. One-yard scoring runs each for Cook and Strand helped extend the Bloomer lead to 20-0 at halftime.
Cook added five catches for 55 yards in the win along with one sack and one interception on defense.
Colin Kappel completed 22 of 40 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for Barron (2-3, 2-3).
Bloomer plays at Cameron next Friday.
McDonell 68, Bruce 28
At Bruce, the Macks earned a sizable Central Wisconsin West Conference victory over the Red Raiders.
Tanner Opsal ran for 178 yards and seven touchdowns for McDonell (4-1, 4-1) while adding 242 passing yards and two scores. Dale Tetrault had 171 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win.
McDonell hosts Greenwood next Thursday.
Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21 (OT)
At Durand, the Panthers outlasted the Orioles in overtime of a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Michael Karlen ran for 84 yards and a score, added two field field goals in the second quarter and had 10 catches for 37 yards through the air for the Orioles (3-2, 3-2) Jake Nesterick caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Carsen Hause with 6:49 left in regulation. Nesterick also had 42 rushing yards on nine carries.
Support Local Journalism
Simon Bauer's eight-yard touchdown run in overtime was the different for Durand (5-0, 5-0). Bauer had 165 yards on 33 carries and quarterback Joseph Biesterveld threw touchdowns to Ethan Fedie and Gunnar Hurlburt.
Stanley-Boyd hosts Osseo-Fairchild next Friday.
Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0
At Spring Valley, the unbeaten Cardinals blanked the Hornets in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference battle.
Nathan Fesenmaier ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns for Spring Valley (4-0, 4-0) while Brayden Wolf added 80 yards and a score. Connor Ducklow tossed two touchdowns (one to Justin Rielly and one to Wolf) and threw for 107 yards.
Gavin Tegels had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Hornets (2-3, 2-3).
Cadott hosts Boyceville next Friday.
Gilman 65, New Auburn 6
At Gilman, the Pirates improved to 5-0 and clinched the outright Central Wisconsin West Conference championship with a victory over the Trojans.
Brayden Boie had two scoring runs while Julian Krizan added 10-yard touchdown run and Bryson Keepers returned a punt for a touchdown as a part of a 30-point first quarter for the Pirates (5-0, 5-0).
Gilman plays at Clayton next Friday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Flambeau 8
At Holcombe, the Knights won their third game in a row with a Lakeland Conference win over the Falcons.
No other information was immediately made available.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (3-2, 3-2) hosts Rib Lake/Prentice next Friday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!