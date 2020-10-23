10-23 Prep Football Roundup: Balanced running attack carries Bloomer past Barron

BLOOMER — The Bloomer football team got many players involved on the way to snapping a three-game losing streak on Friday in a 20-6 Heart O'North Conference win over Barron.

Bloomer (2-3, 2-3) ran for 234 yards as a team with four players contributing at least 41 yards. Landon Rego led all runners with 77 yards on 11 carries while Marcus Harelstad had 61 yards, Dalton Cook chipped in with 51 yards on a team-high 13 carries and Jack Strand had 41 yards.

Harelstad, Cook and Strand each ran for touchdowns with Harelstad's five-yard scoring run in the first quarter putting the Blackhawks on the board first. One-yard scoring runs each for Cook and Strand helped extend the Bloomer lead to 20-0 at halftime.

Cook added five catches for 55 yards in the win along with one sack and one interception on defense.

Colin Kappel completed 22 of 40 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for Barron (2-3, 2-3).

Bloomer plays at Cameron next Friday.

McDonell 68, Bruce 28

At Bruce, the Macks earned a sizable Central Wisconsin West Conference victory over the Red Raiders.