10-24 Prep Roundup: McDonell boys cross country wins Division 3 sectional championship

DURAND — The McDonell boys cross country team punched its ticket to the Division 3 state championships for the fourth year in a row after winning a sectional championship on Saturday.

The Macks had a team score of 38 points, six in front of Spring Valley for first place while securing five of the top-12 scoring runners.

Dan Anderson led the charge with his fourth place finish, timing in at 17 minutes, 1.4 seconds to finish just behind Cochrane-Fountain City's Wesley Pronschinske (17:00.8) in third. Durand's Parker Schneider won the race in 16:38.4 with Clear Lake's Adam Loenser second in 16:59.8.

"Our guys executed a nice race plan and moved up steadily throughout the race to secure the title," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said. "Dan (Anderson) finished impressively with only one shot and should be in the mix as a medal contender at state. It's unfortunate we can't have one large traditional race at state to decide everything but anything is better than nothing and we feel blessed to have this last opportunity."

Luke Newton came home in 13th place, followed closely by Jake Siegenthaler in 14th with Eddie Mittermeyer 16th and Max Hauser 20th to round out the scoring runners for the Macks. Marcus Roach and Keagan Galvez were 26th and 27th, respectively, as McDonell's non-scoring runners.