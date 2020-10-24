10-24 Prep Roundup: McDonell boys cross country wins Division 3 sectional championship

DURAND — The McDonell boys cross country team punched its ticket to the Division 3 state championships for the fourth year in a row after winning a sectional championship on Saturday.
The Macks had a team score of 38 points, six in front of Spring Valley for first place while securing five of the top-12 scoring runners.
Dan Anderson led the charge with his fourth place finish, timing in at 17 minutes, 1.4 seconds to finish just behind Cochrane-Fountain City's Wesley Pronschinske (17:00.8) in third. Durand's Parker Schneider won the race in 16:38.4 with Clear Lake's Adam Loenser second in 16:59.8.
"Our guys executed a nice race plan and moved up steadily throughout the race to secure the title," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said. "Dan (Anderson) finished impressively with only one shot and should be in the mix as a medal contender at state. It's unfortunate we can't have one large traditional race at state to decide everything but anything is better than nothing and we feel blessed to have this last opportunity."
Luke Newton came home in 13th place, followed closely by Jake Siegenthaler in 14th with Eddie Mittermeyer 16th and Max Hauser 20th to round out the scoring runners for the Macks. Marcus Roach and Keagan Galvez were 26th and 27th, respectively, as McDonell's non-scoring runners.
Cadott's Peter Weir took eighth place individually with a time of 17:46.1, finishing one position out of advancing to state as Clear Lake's John Pearson (17:38.8) secured the last of the five individual qualifying positions.
Ellie Eckes finished 12th in the girls race to lead the Macks. Eckes completed the course with a time of 21:51.2 while Ann David finished 21st in 22:42.1.
"Super proud of Ellie and Ann," Bushland said. "THey have been the backbone of our girls program all through high school and as the third and fifth best seniors in the sectional on a very hill and challenging course. They will be missed, but (I) look forward to watching them compete in college."
Colfax's Molly Heidorn won the race in 19:57.2, one second in front of Glenwood City's Bella Simmons (19:58.2).
Durand (45) finished first in the team scoring with Cochrane-Fountain City (53) edging Glenwood City (54) by a single point to take second and advance to state.
The Division 3 state championships will be held next Saturday at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
Bloomer's Anderson advances to Division 2 championships
At Barron, Lucas Anderson took sixth to advance to state for the Blackhawks.
Anderson timed in at 17:20.3 to lead Bloomer and earned the fourth of five individual advancement spots. Anders Michaelsen was 14th, Evan Rogge was 27th, Dominick Meisner came home 28th and Jaden Halom was 29th for the 'Hawks as the boys were third as a team with 67 points. Gavin Gehrig (37th) and Parker Ruff (38th) were the two non-scoring runners for the Blackhawks.
Osceola (29) and Northwestern (67) earned the top two team spots to move on to the Division 2 state championships next Saturday in Colby. Osceola's Quinn McDonald won the race in 16:59.3 with Elk Mound's Ian Hazen second (17:02.9).
Kylie Culver was 29th for the Bloomer girls team, finishing in 22:43.7. Osceola's Rachel Ulrich finished first (19:03.8) with Barron's Fran Peterson (19:23.4) second. Osceola (35) and St. Croix Central (39) finished first and second, respectively.
Stanley-Boyd's Schesel 13th at Westby
At Westby, Janelle Schesel finished 13th for the Orioles at a Division 2 sectional.
Schesel navigated the course in 21:43.8 as Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton's Kayci Martensen (18:47.8) and Hanna Martensen (19:44.9) were first and second, respectively. Colby (46) and La Crosse Aquinas (47) were first and second, respectively, in the team scoring.
Stanley-Boyd's Lukas Milas was 29th in the boys race with a time of 18:52.0 as West Salem's Charlie McKinney (16:42.2) and Brady Niemeier (16:56.7) finished first and second, respectively. La Crosse Aquinas (34) and West Salem (46) advanced to state by virtue of taking first and second in the team standings, respectively.
Volleyball
River Falls 3, Chi-Hi 0
At River Falls, the second-seeded Cardinals fell in straight sets to the top-seeded Wildcats in a Division 1 regional final (20-25, 18-25, 22-25).
Sami Perlberg and Paige Steinmetz had nine kills apiece for the Cardinals (11-3) with Jazmine Johnson adding seven. Maddy Bauer had 33 assists and three aces while Steinmetz and Isabelle Eslinger each had two aces. Eslinger also had a team-best 17 digs with 12 from Perlberg and 11 by Ella Hutzler and Johnson added six solo blocks.
Bloomer 3, St. Croix Central 2
At St. Croix Central, the second-seeded Blackhawks overcame a 2-1 set deficit to rally past the top-seeded Panthers in a Division 2 regional final.
Bloomer will learn its opponent on Sunday when the sectional is reseeded. St. Croix Falls, Mosinee and Northwestern were the section's other regional champions.
Bloomer's Bella Seibel led the offense with 15 kills, followed by eight from Lexi Post and eight from Megan Bischel. Paige Jacobs had 15 assists and Seibel led the team with 21 digs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!