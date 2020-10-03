10-3 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball beats Eau Claire Regis for sixth straight victory

The Chi-Hi volleyball team won its sixth match in a row, besting Eau Claire Regis in three sets on Saturday at Chi-Hi (25-20, 25-12, 25-19).

Jazmine Johnson had a team-high nine kills for the Cardinals (6-2), followed by Paige Steinmetz and Sami Perlberg with eight kills each and Jennah Johnson and Amber Thaler with seven kills apiece.

Maddy Bauer led in assists with 37 while Perlberg and Ella Hutzler each had two aces. Isabelle Eslinger had 19 digs to lead the Cardinals with Steinmetz adding 17 and Perlberg chipping in with 14.

Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie on Monday.

McDonell 1-1 at triangular

At McDonell, the Macks lost to Fall Creek (26-24, 22-25, 20-25, 22-25) and defeated Altoona (27-25, 25-20, 25-19) in a triangular.

Desi Baughman and Lauryz Deetz each had 29 digs to lead the Macks (11-1) while Kait Ortmann had a team-high 23 kills. Sidney Rice (20 kills), Baughman (14 kills), Marley Hughes (13 kills) and Maggie Craker (13 kills) were also active in the McDonell offense while Ella Haley and Sydney Flanagan had 21 and 19 digs, respectively.

Baughman added 29 digs and five aces while Craker had 77 assists, 32 digs and six aces.

McDonell hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0