10-30 Prep Football Roundup: Chi-Hi scores nonconference victory at Marshfield

MARSHFIELD — The Chi-Hi football team scored in each of the first three quarters of a 22-8 nonconference victory at Marshfield on Friday evening.
Ben Steinmetz ran for 59 yards including a 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Cardinals (3-3).
Marshfield (0-4) took the lead in the second quarter on an eight-yard scoring run by Logan Durham and a two-point conversion. But the lead would be short lived for the Tigers as Isaac Frenette returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a score as Chi-Hi took a 14-8 lead into halftime.
The Cardinals added eight points in the third quarter, the first coming on a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Bruce Sanborn. The recovery came after a 44-yard pass from Brayden Warwick to Frenette was fumbled at the Marshfield 20-yard line and rolled into the end zone where Sanborn corralled the loose ball for six.
The Chi-Hi special teams added a safety later in the third when a high snap over the Marshfield punter's head rolled into the end zone and the Tigers fell on the ball.
Collin Beaudette added 38 rushing yards while Sanborn had a pair of catches for 43 yards.
Durham had 34 rushing yards for the Tigers.
Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12
At Stanley, the Orioles scored 23 points in the first quarter of a Cloverbelt Conference win over the Thunder.
Michael Karlen led Stanley-Boyd (4-2, 4-2) with 109 rushing yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns runs to go with four catches for 46 yards and a 36-yard field goal. Carsen Hause completed 13 of 22 passes for 158 yards and touchdown tosses to Cooepr Nichols and Lucas Smith as Nichols had 79 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards with four catches.
Jake Nesterick had a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Dominic Raffetto scored from 10 yards out in the fourth quarter for the Orioles.
Brice Shimon ran for 63 yards while running and throwing for a touchdown each for the Thunder (1-5, 1-5).
Stanley-Boyd plays at Mondovi next Friday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
At Holcombe, two touchdowns from Tate Sauerwein and stingy defense pushed the Knights to a victory over the Hawks in Lakeland Conference action.
Sauerwein had 157 rushing yards on 20 carries with a 24-yard scoring run in the second quarter and a five-yard touchdown run in the third for the Knights (4-2, 4-2). Sauerwein also had seven tackles including two for a loss and an interception on defense while Sam Ewer added two quarterback sacks as Lake Holcombe/Cornell limited Rib Lake/Prentice (1-2, 1-2) to 191 yards of total offense and a last-minute touchdown.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell will look to run its win streak to five in a row next Friday at Unity.
Bloomer 36, Cameron 27
At Cameron, the Blackhawks topped the Comets in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
No other information was immediately available.
Bloomer (3-3, 3-3) hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Friday.
