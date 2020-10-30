10-30 Prep Football Roundup: Chi-Hi scores nonconference victory at Marshfield

MARSHFIELD — The Chi-Hi football team scored in each of the first three quarters of a 22-8 nonconference victory at Marshfield on Friday evening.

Ben Steinmetz ran for 59 yards including a 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Cardinals (3-3).

Marshfield (0-4) took the lead in the second quarter on an eight-yard scoring run by Logan Durham and a two-point conversion. But the lead would be short lived for the Tigers as Isaac Frenette returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a score as Chi-Hi took a 14-8 lead into halftime.

The Cardinals added eight points in the third quarter, the first coming on a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Bruce Sanborn. The recovery came after a 44-yard pass from Brayden Warwick to Frenette was fumbled at the Marshfield 20-yard line and rolled into the end zone where Sanborn corralled the loose ball for six.

The Chi-Hi special teams added a safety later in the third when a high snap over the Marshfield punter's head rolled into the end zone and the Tigers fell on the ball.

Collin Beaudette added 38 rushing yards while Sanborn had a pair of catches for 43 yards.

Durham had 34 rushing yards for the Tigers.