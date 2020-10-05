10-5 Prep Roundup: Trinrud, Sterling lead Chi-Hi girls golf at Division 1 sectionals

TOMAH — Sydney Trinrud and Marley Sterling shot a 102 and 105, respectively, to lead the Chi-Hi girls golf team at a Division 1 sectional on Monday at Hiawatha Golf Course.

Trinrud's 102 was good for a 32nd place finish while Sterling's 105 tied her with New Richmond's Kailey Stevens for 34th.

Kindsey Gerlach shot a 117 to finish in 42nd and Kendall Bowe tied with Menomonie's Madey Moses for 44th with her 122 for the Cardinals.

New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall earned medalist honors with a 78 and was one of three individual qualifiers to advance to state, joined by Onalaska's Amber Nguyen and New Richmond's Sydney Nolan, who each shot an 83 to tie for fifth.

Tomah won the team championship with a 341 and Waunakee finished three strokes behind at 344 for the other team advancement position.

Volleyball

Cornell 3, Flambeau 1

At Cornell, the Chiefs prevailed in an East Lakeland Conference matchup (25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22).