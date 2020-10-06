10-6 Prep Roundup: McDonell boys cross country wins Owen-Withee meet

OWEN — The McDonell boys cross country team took home individual and team wins on Tuesday at the Owen-Withee cross country meet.

Dan Anderson won the race for the Macks with a time of 16 minutes, 48.7 seconds as Cadott's Peter Weir (17:15.4) finished second.

Eddie Mittermeyer was sixth (18:29.5), Max Hauser came home eighth (19:19.8), Keagan Galvez finished 12th and Marcus Roach was 13th as the Macks had 34 team points with Cadott (43) second and Loyal/Greenwood (49) third.

Tad Weiss had a strong run in fourth place for Cadott in 17:50.7 with Zach Morgal seventh (18:56.3), Cole Pfeiffer 18th and Corbin Grenz 24th.

Thorp/Gilman's Luke Schraungel finished 10th, Jacob Barth was 17th, Braxton Stark finished 22nd and Wyatt Luzinski was 28th as the team ran incomplete. Lake Holcombe/Cornell also ran incomplete, led by Blake Anders in 11th and Jack Porter in 33rd. New Auburn's Cole Pederson was 39th.

Ellie Eckes finished in second place to lead the Macks in the girls race, timing in at 21:55.0 as Loyal/Greenwood's Savannah Schley won in 19:50.5.