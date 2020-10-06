10-6 Prep Roundup: McDonell boys cross country wins Owen-Withee meet

OWEN — The McDonell boys cross country team took home individual and team wins on Tuesday at the Owen-Withee cross country meet.
Dan Anderson won the race for the Macks with a time of 16 minutes, 48.7 seconds as Cadott's Peter Weir (17:15.4) finished second.
Eddie Mittermeyer was sixth (18:29.5), Max Hauser came home eighth (19:19.8), Keagan Galvez finished 12th and Marcus Roach was 13th as the Macks had 34 team points with Cadott (43) second and Loyal/Greenwood (49) third.
Tad Weiss had a strong run in fourth place for Cadott in 17:50.7 with Zach Morgal seventh (18:56.3), Cole Pfeiffer 18th and Corbin Grenz 24th.
Thorp/Gilman's Luke Schraungel finished 10th, Jacob Barth was 17th, Braxton Stark finished 22nd and Wyatt Luzinski was 28th as the team ran incomplete. Lake Holcombe/Cornell also ran incomplete, led by Blake Anders in 11th and Jack Porter in 33rd. New Auburn's Cole Pederson was 39th.
Ellie Eckes finished in second place to lead the Macks in the girls race, timing in at 21:55.0 as Loyal/Greenwood's Savannah Schley won in 19:50.5.
The Cadott girls took second with 56 points behind Loyal/Greenwood (40) with Lucy Lindeman sixth (24:11.5), Kaileigh Tice seventh (24:17.2), Meadow Barone eighth (24:17.9), Jessica Klucas in 15th and Jaycee Stephens 25th. McDonell was third as a team with 61 points as Ann David finished fifth (22:52.9), Christie Abbe was ninth, Olivia Clark finished 27th and Aly Ferguson came home 29th.
Kate Schraungel (12th) and Pepper-Rae Werner (23rd) led Thorp/Gilman, who ran incomplete. Dana Brosted was 21st and Carly Vavra finished 26th for Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
Volleyball
McDonell 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0
At McDonell, the Macks clinched a share of the Western Cloverbelt Conference title with a win over the Thunder (25-16, 25-21, 25-22)
Maggie Craker led the Macks (12-1, 6-0) with 28 assists to go with 17 digs, a pair of aces and a block. Desi Baughman had a team-high nine kills with 13 digs and a pair of aces. Lauryn Deetz also had two aces along with 13 digs, Marley Hughes had seven kills and Ella Haley had eight digs and three aces.
McDonell plays at Cadott on Thursday and can clinch the outright league title with a win.
Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0
At Fall Creek, the Hornets fell in straight sets to the Crickets in Western Cloverbelt play (15-25, 19-25, 19-25).
Fall Creek enters the final night of league play one game behind McDonell in the league standings and could win a share of the league title with a victory at Thorp on Thursday combined with a Cadott win against the Macks.
Lake Holcombe 3, New Auburn 0
At New Auburn, the Chieftains earned an East Lakeland win in three sets over the Trojans (25-11, 25-11, 25-15).
Karlee Andres led the Chieftains (6-1, 6-1) with five kills, followed by four from Jonae Toutant. Allison Golat-Hattamer had 14 assists while Olivia Larson and Annabelle Wincek had 21 digs apiece.
Lake Holcombe hosts Bruce on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!