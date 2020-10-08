10-8 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball sweeps Menomonie for eighth straight victory

MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi volleyball team won its eighth match in a row on Thursday by defeating Menomonie in straight sets in a Big Rivers Conference contest (25-8, 25-6, 25-16).

Jennah Johnson had nine kills to lead Chi-Hi (8-2, 6-2) in its Big Rivers Conference finale. Paige Steinmetz added eight kills and Amber Thaler had seven in a balanced effort offensively at the net for the Cardinals. Maddy Bauer had a team-high 33 assists, Sami Perlberg and Steinmetz had six and three aces, respectively, while Steinmetz had 13 digs in the win.

Chi-Hi hosts Cadott on Monday.

Bloomer 3, Hayward 0

At Hayward, the Blackhawks won a Heart O'North Conference matchup with the Hurricanes in three sets (25-9, 25-22, 25-14).

Bella Seibel led the Blackhawks (6-1, 6-1) with 11 kills with Lexi Post and Leah Bleskacek adding seven and five, respectively. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 14 and 13 assists, respectively, while Josie Kostner led the 'Hawks with 14 digs in the win.

Bloomer hosts Ladysmith on Tuesday.

Bruce 3, Lake Holcombe 2