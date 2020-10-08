10-8 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball sweeps Menomonie for eighth straight victory

MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi volleyball team won its eighth match in a row on Thursday by defeating Menomonie in straight sets in a Big Rivers Conference contest (25-8, 25-6, 25-16).
Jennah Johnson had nine kills to lead Chi-Hi (8-2, 6-2) in its Big Rivers Conference finale. Paige Steinmetz added eight kills and Amber Thaler had seven in a balanced effort offensively at the net for the Cardinals. Maddy Bauer had a team-high 33 assists, Sami Perlberg and Steinmetz had six and three aces, respectively, while Steinmetz had 13 digs in the win.
Chi-Hi hosts Cadott on Monday.
Bloomer 3, Hayward 0
At Hayward, the Blackhawks won a Heart O'North Conference matchup with the Hurricanes in three sets (25-9, 25-22, 25-14).
Bella Seibel led the Blackhawks (6-1, 6-1) with 11 kills with Lexi Post and Leah Bleskacek adding seven and five, respectively. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 14 and 13 assists, respectively, while Josie Kostner led the 'Hawks with 14 digs in the win.
Bloomer hosts Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Bruce 3, Lake Holcombe 2
At Holcombe, the Red Raiders overcame an early hole to beat the Chieftains in East Lakeland Conference play (25-16, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 9-15).
Karlee Anders had six kills for the Chieftains (6-2, 6-2), Annabelle Wincek led the team with 10 assists and Olivia Larson had a team-high 35 digs.
Lake Holcombe plays at Cornell next Thursday.
Boys Soccer
Chi-Hi 6, Menomonie 0
At Dorais Field, the Cardinals picked up their second victory of the week over the Mustangs.
Ethan Sarauer and Gubgnit Mason had two goals apiece for the Cardinals (2-6-1, 2-6-0) while Jordan Simonson and Landon Brunke each had a goal. Brunke added two assists with Colyb Stoll, Sarauer, Mitchell Romundstad and Solomon Mason each having an assist in the win.
Steel Brooke made five saves in the win.
Chi-Hi hosts New Richmond on Tuesday.
Cross Country
Anders leads Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Frederic/Luck
At Frederic, Blake Anders was 15th for Lake Holcombe/Cornell at the Frederic/Luck invite.
Jack Porter finished 41st for the Knights while Elijah Lopez (22nd) and Cole Pederson (46th) lead New Auburn as both teams ran incomplete. Clear Lake's Adam Loenser won the race in 17 minutes, 7.7 seconds while Grantsburg won the team title with 35 points as Clear Lake was second with 45 points.
Dana Brosted (21st) and Carly Vavra (29th) were the finishing runners for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell girls as they ran incomplete. Unity (27) topped Shell Lake (41) for the team title with Flambeau's Kristen Lawton winning in 21:29.9.
