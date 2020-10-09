10-9 Prep Football Roundup: Wahl's 79-yard touchdown pass to Sonnentag on final play delivers Cadott 20-14 victory at Glenwood City

GLENWOOD CITY — Nelson Wahl connected with Ryan Sonnentag for a 79-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the fourth quarter to push the Cadott football team to a 20-14 walkoff victory over Glenwood City on Friday evening.
Wahl moved to quarterback for the Hornets (2-1, 2-1) after an injury and had two scoring passes to Sonnentag — the first tying the game at 14 before the duo had another to deliver a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win on the final play of regulation.
Teagan Ritter opened the scoring in the fourth quarter for Cadott with a touchdown run as Cadott entered the fourth trailing the Hilltoppers (1-1, 1-1) by a score of 14-0 before the Hornets found the end zone three times in the final 12 minutes.
Bryce Wickman finished 16-of-35 for 195 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one rushing touchdown for Glenwood City.
Cadott plays at Clear Lake next Friday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Ladysmith 8
At Holcombe, the Knights earned their first victory of the season with a Lakeland Conference triumph over the Lumberjacks.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (1-2, 1-2) plays at Webster next Friday.
New Auburn 20, Bruce 14
At New Auburn, the Trojans prevailed in a hard-fought Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup with the Red Raiders.
Nick Walker had 159 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Trojans (1-2, 1-2) while Caleb Gotham added 53 rushing yards of his own and a scoring run. Braden Johnson caught an 89-yard touchdown pass as well in the win.
New Auburn plays at Alma Center Lincoln next Friday.
Gilman 48, Alma Center Lincoln 0
At Gilman, the Pirates jumped out to a 34-0 lead on the way to a Central Wisconsin West Conference victory.
The Pirates (3-0, 3-0) registered their third shutout of the year, having outscored opponents by a 146-0 margin.
Gilman hosts McDonell next Friday.
