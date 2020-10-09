10-9 Prep Football Roundup: Wahl's 79-yard touchdown pass to Sonnentag on final play delivers Cadott 20-14 victory at Glenwood City

GLENWOOD CITY — Nelson Wahl connected with Ryan Sonnentag for a 79-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the fourth quarter to push the Cadott football team to a 20-14 walkoff victory over Glenwood City on Friday evening.

Wahl moved to quarterback for the Hornets (2-1, 2-1) after an injury and had two scoring passes to Sonnentag — the first tying the game at 14 before the duo had another to deliver a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win on the final play of regulation.

Teagan Ritter opened the scoring in the fourth quarter for Cadott with a touchdown run as Cadott entered the fourth trailing the Hilltoppers (1-1, 1-1) by a score of 14-0 before the Hornets found the end zone three times in the final 12 minutes.

Bryce Wickman finished 16-of-35 for 195 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one rushing touchdown for Glenwood City.

Cadott plays at Clear Lake next Friday.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Ladysmith 8

At Holcombe, the Knights earned their first victory of the season with a Lakeland Conference triumph over the Lumberjacks.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell (1-2, 1-2) plays at Webster next Friday.