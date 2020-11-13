11-13 Prep Roundup: Ladysmith/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe's Lechleitner takes third in 50-yard freestyle at Division 2 state championships

WAUKESHA — Brooke Lechleitner finished in third place in the 50-yard freestyle for the Ladysmith/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe girls swimming and diving team on Friday at the Division 2 state championships at Waukesha South Natatorium.

Lechleitner finished the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.58 seconds to finish behind Rice Lake's Faith Forsberg (24.13) and Marinette/Peshtigo's Maija Carriveau (24:32) in an improvement of nearly three tenths of a second from her seed time.

Lechleitner also finished fourth in the 100 freestyle in 53.52, an improvement of more than 1.5 seconds from her seed time as Greendale's Katarina Stanic (52.95) won the championship.

Prep Girls Swimming Division 2 State: Lake Holcombe's Lechleitner overcomes torn ACL, COVID-19 to qualify for state in four events Lake Holcombe junior Brooke Lechleitner has overcome a torn ACL and a bout with COVID-19 to advance to state in four events for the Ladysmith/Lake Holcombe/Bruce/Flambeau girls swimming team.

The Ladysmith co-op team of Madeline Bunton, Mya Baselt, Olivia Bunton and Lechleitner finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay and 14th in the 200 medley relay.

The co-op was 12th in the team standings with 89 points as Rhinelander (255) won the team championship.

Football

Belmont 24, Gilman 20

At Mauston, the Braves edged the Pirates in an eight-man matchup.