11-13 Prep Roundup: Ladysmith/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe's Lechleitner takes third in 50-yard freestyle at Division 2 state championships

WAUKESHA — Brooke Lechleitner finished in third place in the 50-yard freestyle for the Ladysmith/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe girls swimming and diving team on Friday at the Division 2 state championships at Waukesha South Natatorium.
Lechleitner finished the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.58 seconds to finish behind Rice Lake's Faith Forsberg (24.13) and Marinette/Peshtigo's Maija Carriveau (24:32) in an improvement of nearly three tenths of a second from her seed time.
Lechleitner also finished fourth in the 100 freestyle in 53.52, an improvement of more than 1.5 seconds from her seed time as Greendale's Katarina Stanic (52.95) won the championship.
Prep Girls Swimming Division 2 State: Lake Holcombe's Lechleitner overcomes torn ACL, COVID-19 to qualify for state in four events
Lake Holcombe junior Brooke Lechleitner has overcome a torn ACL and a bout with COVID-19 to advance to state in four events for the Ladysmith/Lake Holcombe/Bruce/Flambeau girls swimming team.
The Ladysmith co-op team of Madeline Bunton, Mya Baselt, Olivia Bunton and Lechleitner finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay and 14th in the 200 medley relay.
The co-op was 12th in the team standings with 89 points as Rhinelander (255) won the team championship.
Football
Belmont 24, Gilman 20
At Mauston, the Braves edged the Pirates in an eight-man matchup.
Julian Krizan finished 15 of 22 for 194 yards with a touchdown pass to Branden Ustianowski. Krizan and Brayden Boie each had a touchdown run for the Pirates (7-1).
Riley Christensen ran for 347 yards and four touchdowns for Belmont (7-0). Christensen had touchdown runs of four and 21 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Braves overcome a 20-12 deficit.
Christenson's 21-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left put the Braves in front for good.
Kade Kroeplin had 84 receiving yards on four caches while Bryson Keepers added 48 receiving yards on a team-high five catches.
Saint Croix Falls 28, Bloomer 26
At Bloomer, the Saints (4-3) edged the Blackhawks (3-4) in a Division 4 first round playoff matchup.
Saint Croix Falls advances to play at Elk Mound next Thursday.
Marshfield 29, Stanley-Boyd 13
At Marshfield, the Tigers topped the Orioles in a matchup made earlier Friday after both teams had prior opponents cancel games due to COVID-19 reasons.
Mosinee 35, Cadott 23
At Cadott, the Indians beat the Hornets in a game picked up after both teams had their previous playoff opponents cancel for COVID-19 reasons.
