11-19 Prep Football Roundup: Cadott powers past De Soto for victory in season finale

CADOTT — Three different players found the end zone as the Cadott football team closed the season with a 21-14 victory over De Soto on Thursday evening.

Nick Fasbender, Gavin Tegels and Nelson Wahl each ran for a touchdown as the Hornets never trailed in the win over the Pirates.

Fasbender opened the scoring by breaking free for a scoring scamper in the first quarter to push the Hornets to a 7-0 lead. De Soto closed the gap to one point in the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run from Cezar Garcia. The Hornets found the end zone one more time in the first half in the closing seconds when Tegels plunged into the end zone on a quarterback sneak to send the Hornets into halftime with a 14-6 lead.

Nelson Wahl added a scoring run in the second half as Cadott closed out the win.

"It was a great team effort," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. "Young players stepped up as we had three offensive linemen out for this game."

Cumberland 46, Stanley-Boyd 17

At Cumberland, the unbeaten Beavers (9-0) pulled away to a Division 4 playoff win over the Orioles (6-3).

