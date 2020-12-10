12-10 Prep Roundup: Kowalczyk scores 27 points as Cadott girls basketball routs Glenwood City

CADOTT — Jada Kowalczyk had a game-high 27 points to lead the Cadott girls basketball team to a 72-36 victory over Glenwood City on Thursday in nonconference action.

Kowalczyk scored 18 of her points in the first half as the Hornets (1-1) jumepd out to a 42-20 advantage. Lauryn Goettl, Hailey Wellner and Laken Ryan each added eight points and Meadow Barone chipped in with six points for the Hornets.

Maddie Oehlke and Delanie Fayerweather each scored nine points for Glenwood City (1-3).

Cadott hosts Altoona on Friday evening.

Boys Basketball

Cornell 54, Birchwood 52

At Cornell, the Chiefs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to earn an East Lakeland Conference victory.

Dylan Bowe and Blake Anders each scored 14 points to lead Cornell (1-2, 1-2) and Davis Harshman added 10 in the victory as the Chiefs trailed 28-18 at the break before mounting the rally.

Trey Johnson had a big night for Birchwood (0-2, 0-2) with 29 points.

Cornell plays at Bruce on Monday.

Boys Hockey