12-11 Prep Roundup: Cadott girls basketball tops Altoona

CADOTT — The Cadott girls basketball team overcame a halftime hole to win its second game in as many days Friday, topping Altoona 44-39 in a Western Cloverbelt Conference contest.

The Hornets (2-1, 1-1) trailed 20-16 at halftime before taking the lead for good in the second half. Jada Kowalczyk had 14 of her game-high 21 points after halftime and Elly Eiler added 13 points and Lauryn Goettl scored six for Cadott in the game.

Avery Varsho scored 17 points including a trio of three-pointers for Altoona (2-3, 0-2).

Cadott plays at Lake Holcombe on Monday.

Flambeau 54, New Auburn 14

At New Auburn, the Falcons earned an East Lakeland Conference win over the Trojans.

Zoey Rada scored five points for New Auburn (0-2, 0-1).

Kristen Lawton had a game-high 21 points for the Falcons (2-1, 2-0).

New Auburn plays at Winter on Tuesday.

Gilman 44, Owen-Withee 28

At Owen, the Pirates beat the Blackhawks in an Eastern Cloverbelt matchup.