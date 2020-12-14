 Skip to main content
12-14 Prep Roundup: Cadott girls basketball pulls away from Lake Holcombe for third straight victory
top story
12-14 Prep Roundup: Cadott girls basketball pulls away from Lake Holcombe for third straight victory

HOLCOMBE — The Cadott girls basketball team pulled away to a 58-47 nonconference victory over Lake Holcombe on Monday evening.

Jada Kowalczyk had 24 points for the Hornets (3-1) including 17 in the first half as Cadott took a 27-24 lead into halftime.

Meadow Barone scored eight points and Elly Eiler added seven points for the Hornets, who outscored the Chieftains (0-1) by a 31-23 margin in the second half.

Allison Golat-Hattamer led Lake Holcombe with 19 points including a pair of three-pointers as the Chieftains were playing in their first game of the season.

Karly Kirkman and Brooke Lechleitner joined Golat-Hattamer in double figures for the Chieftains with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Lake Holcombe opens East Lakeland Conference action on Tuesday at Birchwood and Cadott is off until playing at Fall Creek on Thursday.

Boys Basketball

Marathon 67, Stanley-Boyd 39

At Stanley, the Red Raiders beat the Orioles in a nonconference contest.

Lucas Smith and Carsen Hause each scored 11 points for Stanley-Boyd (1-2), combining for three of the team's four three-point baskets.

Nathan Hanke and Brock Warren each had 12 points for Marathon (4-1).

Stanley-Boyd plays at McDonell on Friday.

Glenwood City 50, Cadott 31

At Glenwood City, the Hilltoppers outscored the Hornets 28-13 in the second half in a nonconference battle.

Brad Irwin led Cadott (0-3) with 12 points while Andy Falkenberg added five points.

Brandyn Hallquist scored 19 points for Glenwood City (2-1).

Cadott hosts Altoona on Tuesday.

Bruce 64, Cornell 23

At Bruce, the Red Raiders (2-0, 2-0) beat the Chiefs in an East Lakeland game.

Cornell (1-3, 1-3) is off until playing at Prairie Farm on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Prentice 75, Lake Holcombe 39

At Prentice, the Buccaneers defeated the Chieftains in a nonconference matchup.

Lake Holcombe (0-1) plays at Birchwood on Tuesday.

Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season
High-school

Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season

Tate Sauerwein didn't rest on his laurels. The Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior built upon a breakout junior campaign with an even better senior season in which he was among the state's leading rushers during the regular season while winning Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Co-Player of the Year honors. Sauerwein is the 2020 Chippewa County Player of the Year.

