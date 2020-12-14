12-14 Prep Roundup: Cadott girls basketball pulls away from Lake Holcombe for third straight victory

HOLCOMBE — The Cadott girls basketball team pulled away to a 58-47 nonconference victory over Lake Holcombe on Monday evening.

Jada Kowalczyk had 24 points for the Hornets (3-1) including 17 in the first half as Cadott took a 27-24 lead into halftime.

Meadow Barone scored eight points and Elly Eiler added seven points for the Hornets, who outscored the Chieftains (0-1) by a 31-23 margin in the second half.

Allison Golat-Hattamer led Lake Holcombe with 19 points including a pair of three-pointers as the Chieftains were playing in their first game of the season.

Karly Kirkman and Brooke Lechleitner joined Golat-Hattamer in double figures for the Chieftains with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Lake Holcombe opens East Lakeland Conference action on Tuesday at Birchwood and Cadott is off until playing at Fall Creek on Thursday.

Boys Basketball

Marathon 67, Stanley-Boyd 39

At Stanley, the Red Raiders beat the Orioles in a nonconference contest.

Lucas Smith and Carsen Hause each scored 11 points for Stanley-Boyd (1-2), combining for three of the team's four three-point baskets.