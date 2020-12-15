12-15 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Chi-Hi opens season with victory over Hudson

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team's defense of last season's Big Rivers Conference championship got off to a victorious start on Tuesday as the Cardinals closed out Hudson 74-70 in the season opener at Chi-Hi.
Joe Reuter scored 31 points, dished out five assists, pulled down four rebounds and had four steals in the win as one of four Chi-hi players in double figures.
The Cardinals (1-0, 1-0) led by double digits early in the second half before the Raiders mounted a charge, tying the game at 65 with three minutes to go.
Jacob Walczak's three-pointer with 2:45 to go put the Cardinals in front for good but Chi-Hi had to work for it after the Raiders cut the deficit back to one point at 68-67 with 2:30 to go.
The score stayed that way until Keion Twyman's drive to the basket with 56 seconds left pushed the lead to three. The Cardinal defense forced a jump ball on the next possession to get it back and ran down time before Twyman would add two free throws.
Hudson's next possession ended with a miss and Walczak would add a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds left to extend the Chi-Hi lead to 74-67 before the Raiders hit a three at the buzzer.
Mason Monarski had 16 points including four of Chi-Hi's 11 three-pointers, Walczak added 15 points and a team-high five rebounds and Twyman had 12 points including two threes.
Luke Healy led all scorers with 37 points for the Raiders (0-3, 0-2).
Chi-Hi returns to action on Friday at Rice Lake.
Fall Creek 65, McDonell 58
At Fall Creek, the Macks led at halftime but fell to the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt Conference opener.
Logan Hughes had a game-high 25 points for the Macks (0-1, 0-1) while Jake Siegenthaler and Eddie Mittermeyer joined him in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Jayden Fitch led Fall Creek (5-0, 3-0) with 18 points.
McDonell hosts Stanley-Boyd on Friday.
Altoona 75, Cadott 43
At Cadott, the Rails defeated the Hornets in Western Cloverbelt Conference action.
Tegan Ritter had 10 points for the Hornets (0-4, 0-2), followed by nine from Ryan Sonnentag and six apiece from Brad Irwin and Dylan Drehmel.
Blend Sabani led all scorers with a game-high 18 points for the Rails (5-1, 1-1).
Cadott plays at Fall Creek on Friday.
New Auburn 64, Winter 24
At Winter, the Trojans scored a convincing East Lakeland Conference win over the Warriors.
Tristen Harder led New Auburn (1-2, 1-1) with 22 points, Ethan Lotts added 13 points, Braden Johnson finished in double figures with 11 points and Matt Elmhorst had nine points in the win.
Tyler Bishop scored 11 points for Winter (1-2, 1-1).
New Auburn hosts Prairie Farm on Thursday.
Birchwood 55, Lake Holcombe 49
At Birchwood, the Bobcats prevailed over the Chieftains in an East Lakeland matchup.
Trey Johnson scored 21 points for the Bobcats (2-2, 1-2).
Lake Holcombe (0-2, 0-1) plays at Flambeau on Friday.
