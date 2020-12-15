12-15 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Chi-Hi opens season with victory over Hudson

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team's defense of last season's Big Rivers Conference championship got off to a victorious start on Tuesday as the Cardinals closed out Hudson 74-70 in the season opener at Chi-Hi.

Joe Reuter scored 31 points, dished out five assists, pulled down four rebounds and had four steals in the win as one of four Chi-hi players in double figures.

The Cardinals (1-0, 1-0) led by double digits early in the second half before the Raiders mounted a charge, tying the game at 65 with three minutes to go.

Jacob Walczak's three-pointer with 2:45 to go put the Cardinals in front for good but Chi-Hi had to work for it after the Raiders cut the deficit back to one point at 68-67 with 2:30 to go.

The score stayed that way until Keion Twyman's drive to the basket with 56 seconds left pushed the lead to three. The Cardinal defense forced a jump ball on the next possession to get it back and ran down time before Twyman would add two free throws.

Hudson's next possession ended with a miss and Walczak would add a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds left to extend the Chi-Hi lead to 74-67 before the Raiders hit a three at the buzzer.