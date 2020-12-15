 Skip to main content
12-15 Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe girls basketball routs Birchwood for first win of season
Prep Roundup

12-15 Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe girls basketball routs Birchwood for first win of season

Emma Lechleitner

E. Lechleitner

BIRCHWOOD — The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team broke into the win column in a big way Tuesday when four players scored at least seven points as the Chieftains routed Birchwood 75-13 in their East Lakeland Conference opener.

Emma Lechleitner led all scorers with 21 points for Lake Holcombe (1-1, 1-0). Brooke Lechleitner added 17 points, Karly Kirkman scored 13 points, Justine Kane had nine points and Allison Golat-Hattamer had seven points as the Chieftains raced out to a 41-3 halftime lead.

Lake Holcombe plays at Flambeau on Friday.

Anna Geissler

Geissler

Neillsville 51, McDonell 42

At Neillsville, the Macks hit 11 three-pointers in a nonconference defeat to the Warriors.

Emily Cooper led McDonell (0-1) with 15 points on five threes while Anna Geissler added 10 points and Lauryn Deetz scored nine for the Macks.

Paris Opelt scored 18 points for Neillsville (4-0).

McDonell hosts Stanley-Boyd on Thursday.

Teagen Becker

Becker

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 42

At Osseo, the Thunder prevailed over the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt contest.

Lily Hoel and Teagen Becker each had 14 points to lead Stanley-Boyd (2-3, 1-1).

Brooke McCune had a game-high 16 points for Osseo-Fairchild (1-0, 1-0).

New Auburn 38, Winter 34

At Winter, the Trojans earned an East Lakeland Conference victory over the Warriors.

Zoey Rada led the way for New Auburn (1-2, 1-1) with 12 points including a pair of three-pointers while Katie Reimer added 11 points and Morgan Berg scored seven in the win.

Hailey Coss had 10 points for Winter (2-2, 1-1).

Boys Swimming

Cooper Porzondek Headshot

Porzondek

Hudson 126, Chi-Hi 44

At Chippewa Falls Middle School, Cooper Porzondek won the 50-yard freestyle for the Cardinals in a dual defeat to the Raiders.

Porzondek won the race and also finished second in the 100 breaststroke while Rowan Rineck was runner-up in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Ryan Beranek finished second in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.

Chi-Hi returns to the pool next Tuesday in Rice Lake.

Boys Hockey

Baldwin-Woodville 9, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2

At Baldwin, R/A/M fell in a Middle Border Conference contest to the Blackhawks.

Drew Goettl and Isaiah Martin scored for R/A/M (3-3, 0-2) as Baldwin-Woodville jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the second period.

Davis Paulsen had a hat trick while Trenton Veenendaal and Sam Sykora each had two goals for Baldwin-Woodville (4-1, 2-0).

Regis/Altoona/McDonell hosts WSFLG on Thursday in Altoona.

