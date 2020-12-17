12-17 Prep Roundup: Deetz, Baughman lead McDonell girls basketball past Stanley-Boyd for first victory

The McDonell girls basketball team notched its first victory of the season on Thursday with a 54-50 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Stanley-Boyd at McDonell.
Lauryn Deetz had a game-high 14 points — all coming in the first half — while Destiny Baughman had 10 of her 12 points in the first half with Anna Geissler adding seven points for the Macks (1-1, 1-0).
Teagen Becker led Stanley-Boyd (2-4, 1-2) with 12 points and was joined in double figures by Lily Hoel with 10 points. Leslie Derks and Emily Brenner had nine points apiece for the Orioles.
McDonell returns to action on Tuesday at Altoona while Stanley-Boyd is currently scheduled to be off until playing at Altoona on Jan. 5.
River Falls 42, Chi-Hi 33
At River Falls, the Wildcats topped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference battle.
Brooklyn Sandvig led all scorers with 20 points for the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1).
Keyah Strop had nine points for River Falls (1-1, 1-1).
Chi-Hi hosts Stevens Point on Saturday.
Prairie Farm 78, New Auburn 12
At New Auburn, the Panthers scored a nonconference victory over the Trojans.
Katie Reimer had six points to lead New Auburn (1-3).
Marnie Kahl finished with 19 points for the Panthers (4-0) as one of four players in double figures.
New Auburn plays at Cornell on Friday.
Boys Basketball
New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 49
At New Auburn, Tristen Harder was hard to handle for the Panthers as the Trojans won their second game of the week.
Harder led all scorers with 29 points with 21 of his points coming in the second half as the Trojans (2-2) pulled away in victory. Triton Robey added 13 points thanks in part to a trio of three-point baskets, Matt Elmhorst scored 12 points and Ethan Lotts chipped in with nine.
Jacob Rassbach had 14 points for the Panthers (2-2).
New Auburn hosts Colfax on Monday.
