12-18 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys basketball hits 15 3-pointers, scores 61 points in second half of victory at Rice Lake

RICE LAKE — Early on in the prep boys basketball season, the Chi-Hi Cardinals have quickly shown they have the ability to put up points quickly.
Chi-Hi scored 61 points after halftime with 15 3-pointers for the game in a 97-69 win at Rice Lake on Friday evening.
Joe Reuter had a game-high 29 points with three triples and was one of four Chi-Hi (2-0, 2-0) players to score at least 16 points. Jacob Walczak scored 22 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds, Mason Monarski had 17 points with five of the team's 3-pointers and Keion Twyman scored 16 points with three threes.
Tyler Orr led Rice Lake (1-3, 0-2) with 24 points.
Chi-Hi took a 36-30 lead into halftime before erupting for 61 points in the final 18 minutes to pull away from the Warriors. Chi-Hi earned a 74-70 win over Hudson on Tuesday to start the season.
Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie on Monday.
Stanley-Boyd 48, McDonell 47
At McDonell, the Orioles battled back from a 12-point deficit at halftime to earn a Western Cloverbelt Conference win over the Macks.
Lucas Smith had a team-high 13 points for the Orioles (2-2, 2-0) with Brady Potaczek close behind with 12 points.
Logan Hughes led all scorers with 17 points for the Macks (0-2, 0-2), followed by eight points from Joe Janus.
McDonell led at halftime 29-17 before the Orioles started their comeback.
The Macks are back in action on Monday at home against Neillsville while Stanley-Boyd plays at Osseo-Fairchild on the same night.
Fall Creek 89, Cadott 31
At Fall Creek, the unbeaten Crickets earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.
Cole Sopiarz scored eight points to lead the Hornets (0-5, 0-3).
Jayden Fitch led Fall Creek (6-0, 4-0) with 24 points and Luke Olson added 18.
Cadott plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Dec. 29.
Boys Hockey
Support Local Journalism
Chi-Hi 11, Menomonie 1
At Chippewa Ice Arena, the Cardinals routed the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference opener.
Isaac Frenette netted a hat trick for Chi-Hi (1-0, 1-0), Sawyer Bowe added two goals while Owen Krista, Trevor Bowe, Isaac Small, Nick Carlson, Jack Bowe and Aiden McCauley all lit the lamp in the win.
Brady Fixmer had three assists while McCauley and Carsten Reeg each assisted on two goals.
Evan Sisko scored in the second period for Menomonie (2-6, 0-3).
Bridger Fixmer made 17 saves in net.
Chi-Hi hosts Hayward on Monday.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Wis. Valley Union 1
At Stevens Point, the Sabers earned a victory in a scrimmage.
Sidney Polzin scored twice for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie while Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Addie Frenette each found the net in the win.
Caroline O'Dell made 22 saves in goal for the Sabers.
The game was ruled a scrimmage after only two of the three officials showed up for the game.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Western Wisconsin on Monday in Chippewa Falls.
Girls Basketball
Cornell 50, New Auburn 39
At Cornell, the Chiefs outscored the Trojans by nine in the second half in an East Lakeland win.
Kelsea Popp scored 13 points for Cornell (1-4, 1-3) as one of three Chiefs players in double figures, joined by Alyssa Helland with 12 points and Teaira Spaeth scoring 10.
Zoey Rada had a game-best 15 points for the Trojans (1-4, 1-2).
Cornell hosts Cadott on Monday while New Auburn is back in action on Tuesday at Clayton.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!