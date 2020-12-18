12-18 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys basketball hits 15 3-pointers, scores 61 points in second half of victory at Rice Lake

RICE LAKE — Early on in the prep boys basketball season, the Chi-Hi Cardinals have quickly shown they have the ability to put up points quickly.

Chi-Hi scored 61 points after halftime with 15 3-pointers for the game in a 97-69 win at Rice Lake on Friday evening.

Joe Reuter had a game-high 29 points with three triples and was one of four Chi-Hi (2-0, 2-0) players to score at least 16 points. Jacob Walczak scored 22 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds, Mason Monarski had 17 points with five of the team's 3-pointers and Keion Twyman scored 16 points with three threes.

Tyler Orr led Rice Lake (1-3, 0-2) with 24 points.

Chi-Hi took a 36-30 lead into halftime before erupting for 61 points in the final 18 minutes to pull away from the Warriors. Chi-Hi earned a 74-70 win over Hudson on Tuesday to start the season.

Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie on Monday.

Stanley-Boyd 48, McDonell 47

At McDonell, the Orioles battled back from a 12-point deficit at halftime to earn a Western Cloverbelt Conference win over the Macks.

Lucas Smith had a team-high 13 points for the Orioles (2-2, 2-0) with Brady Potaczek close behind with 12 points.