12-19 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi wrestling pins Eau Claire North in season opener

EAU CLAIRE — Four pinfall victories helped set the tone for the Chi-Hi wrestling team on Saturday in a 48-27 Big Rivers Conference dual victory over Eau Claire North to open the season .

Dalton McGraw, Thomas Clary, David Hughes and Jake Mason all earned pinfall wins for the Cardinals in their respective weight classes.

McGraw started the day with a pinfall win at 152 pounds against Cody Danen. The Huskies won the next three matches to take a 15-6 lead before Clary got the Cards another win with a pinfall win over Blazy Tody at 5:37.

Eau Claire North extended the dual lead to 27-12 before Chi-Hi would take the lead. Xander Neal (113), Bryce Johnson (120) and Trey Prince (126) won by forfeit before Hughes pinned Eau Claire North's Carson Duerkop in 52 seocnds at 132, followed by Jake Mason earned a pin win in 21 seconds at 138 pounds.

Ayden Johnson ended the dual competition with a forfeit win at 145 for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi is back in action on Dec. 28 when it hosts Rice Lake.

Girls Basketball

Stevens Point 69, Chi-Hi 40

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell to the Panthers in a nonconference matchup.