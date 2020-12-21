 Skip to main content
12-21 Prep Roundup: Harder's 21 points leads New Auburn boys basketball in comeback victory over Colfax
12-21 Prep Roundup: Harder's 21 points leads New Auburn boys basketball in comeback victory over Colfax

Tristen Harder

Harder

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half to earn a 54-53 nonconference victory over Colfax on Monday evening.

Tristen Harder led all scorers with 21 points including 15 in the second half as the Trojans outscored the Vikings 38-31 in the final 18 minutes to lift New Auburn (3-2) to its third consecutive victory.

Matt Elmhorst scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Ethan Lotts added eight points including a pair of free throws late to put the team up by two.

Drew Gibson scored 16 points for Colfax (1-4).

New Auburn hosts Webster on Jan. 5.

Joe Reuter

Reuter

Menomonie 64, Chi-Hi 59

At Menomonie, the Mustangs dealt the Cardinals their first defeat of the season in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.

Joe Reuter scored 24 points for the Cardinals (2-1, 2-1) while Jacob Walczak added 17 points and Mason Monarski finished with 10.

Noah Federsen had 20 points to lead Menomonie (4-3, 3-2).

Chi-Hi plays at New Richmond on Tuesday.

Jake Siegenthaler

Siegenthaler

McDonell 51, Neillsville 50

At McDonell, the Macks earned their first win of the season by one point against the Warriors.

Jake Siegenthaler had a team-high 13 points for the Macks (1-2), followed by Logan Hughes with 10 points. Eddie Mittermeyer and Dan Anderson each had nine points on three 3-pointers apiece.

Drew Brown had 11 points for Neillsville (3-1).

McDonell plays at Eau Claire Immanuel on Tuesday.

Lucas Smith

Smith

Stanley-Boyd 67, Osseo-Fairchild 47

At Osseo, the Orioles bested the Thunder for a Western Cloverbelt Conference victory.

Lucas Smith scored 21 points for the Orioles (3-2, 3-0), followed by 17 points from Brady Potaczek and 16 from Carsen Hause.

Garrett Koxlien had 19 points to lead Osseo-Fairchild (0-1, 0-1).

Stanley-Boyd plays at St. Croix Central on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Abby Iverson

Iverson

Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks fell to the Tigers in a Heart O'North Conference contest.

Leah Score led Bloomer (0-1, 0-1) with 10 points and added four rebounds while Abby Iverson scored nine points to go with five rebounds. Paige Jacobs had eight points for Bloomer.

Tieryn Plasch finished with a game-high 20 points for Northwestern (6-1, 6-1).

Bloomer plays at Cameron next Monday.

Meadow Barone

Barone

Cadott 69, Cornell 19

At Cornell, the Hornets earned a nonconference victory over the Chiefs.

Jada Kowalczyk led Cadott (4-1) with 15 points, followed by Elly Eiler with 12 points, Meadow Barone scoring 10 points and Lauryn Goettl finishing with nine points.

Teaira Spaeth scored 12 points for Cornell (1-5).

Cadott plays at Thorp on Tuesday while Cornell hosts Gilmanton on Dec. 29.

Girls Hockey

Ella Ausman

Ausman

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1

At Menomonie, the Sabers earned a one-goal victory.

Ella Ausman and Joey Schemenauer each scored a goal in the first period for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (1-0) to help the team grab an early lead. Sidney Polzin, Addie Frenette, Abigail Martin and Emma-Lyn Stephenson each had an assist.

Shelby Tryba scored an unassisted goal in the second period for Wisconsin Valley Union (3-5).

Caroline O'Dell made 13 saves in net in the victory.

The Sabers host Central Wisconsin next Monday.

Boys Hockey

Zach LeMay

LeMay

Hayward 3, Chi-Hi 1

At Chippewa Ice Arena, the Hurricanes scored one goal in each period in a nonconference win over the Cardinals.

Trevor Bowe scored in the second period on an assist from Owen Krista and Ben Carlson for the Cardinals (1-1).

Cole Asp, Gibson Walsh and Cole Haack scored for Hayward (3-3).

Zach LeMay stopped 27 shots for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi hosts Hudson on Tuesday.

