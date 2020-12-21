12-21 Prep Roundup: Harder's 21 points leads New Auburn boys basketball in comeback victory over Colfax

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half to earn a 54-53 nonconference victory over Colfax on Monday evening.
Tristen Harder led all scorers with 21 points including 15 in the second half as the Trojans outscored the Vikings 38-31 in the final 18 minutes to lift New Auburn (3-2) to its third consecutive victory.
Matt Elmhorst scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Ethan Lotts added eight points including a pair of free throws late to put the team up by two.
Drew Gibson scored 16 points for Colfax (1-4).
New Auburn hosts Webster on Jan. 5.
Menomonie 64, Chi-Hi 59
At Menomonie, the Mustangs dealt the Cardinals their first defeat of the season in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Joe Reuter scored 24 points for the Cardinals (2-1, 2-1) while Jacob Walczak added 17 points and Mason Monarski finished with 10.
Noah Federsen had 20 points to lead Menomonie (4-3, 3-2).
Chi-Hi plays at New Richmond on Tuesday.
McDonell 51, Neillsville 50
At McDonell, the Macks earned their first win of the season by one point against the Warriors.
Jake Siegenthaler had a team-high 13 points for the Macks (1-2), followed by Logan Hughes with 10 points. Eddie Mittermeyer and Dan Anderson each had nine points on three 3-pointers apiece.
Drew Brown had 11 points for Neillsville (3-1).
McDonell plays at Eau Claire Immanuel on Tuesday.
Stanley-Boyd 67, Osseo-Fairchild 47
At Osseo, the Orioles bested the Thunder for a Western Cloverbelt Conference victory.
Lucas Smith scored 21 points for the Orioles (3-2, 3-0), followed by 17 points from Brady Potaczek and 16 from Carsen Hause.
Garrett Koxlien had 19 points to lead Osseo-Fairchild (0-1, 0-1).
Stanley-Boyd plays at St. Croix Central on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Support Local Journalism
Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks fell to the Tigers in a Heart O'North Conference contest.
Leah Score led Bloomer (0-1, 0-1) with 10 points and added four rebounds while Abby Iverson scored nine points to go with five rebounds. Paige Jacobs had eight points for Bloomer.
Tieryn Plasch finished with a game-high 20 points for Northwestern (6-1, 6-1).
Bloomer plays at Cameron next Monday.
Cadott 69, Cornell 19
At Cornell, the Hornets earned a nonconference victory over the Chiefs.
Jada Kowalczyk led Cadott (4-1) with 15 points, followed by Elly Eiler with 12 points, Meadow Barone scoring 10 points and Lauryn Goettl finishing with nine points.
Teaira Spaeth scored 12 points for Cornell (1-5).
Cadott plays at Thorp on Tuesday while Cornell hosts Gilmanton on Dec. 29.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
At Menomonie, the Sabers earned a one-goal victory.
Ella Ausman and Joey Schemenauer each scored a goal in the first period for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (1-0) to help the team grab an early lead. Sidney Polzin, Addie Frenette, Abigail Martin and Emma-Lyn Stephenson each had an assist.
Shelby Tryba scored an unassisted goal in the second period for Wisconsin Valley Union (3-5).
Caroline O'Dell made 13 saves in net in the victory.
The Sabers host Central Wisconsin next Monday.
Boys Hockey
Hayward 3, Chi-Hi 1
At Chippewa Ice Arena, the Hurricanes scored one goal in each period in a nonconference win over the Cardinals.
Trevor Bowe scored in the second period on an assist from Owen Krista and Ben Carlson for the Cardinals (1-1).
Cole Asp, Gibson Walsh and Cole Haack scored for Hayward (3-3).
Zach LeMay stopped 27 shots for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi hosts Hudson on Tuesday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!