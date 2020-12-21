12-21 Prep Roundup: Harder's 21 points leads New Auburn boys basketball in comeback victory over Colfax

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half to earn a 54-53 nonconference victory over Colfax on Monday evening.

Tristen Harder led all scorers with 21 points including 15 in the second half as the Trojans outscored the Vikings 38-31 in the final 18 minutes to lift New Auburn (3-2) to its third consecutive victory.

Matt Elmhorst scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Ethan Lotts added eight points including a pair of free throws late to put the team up by two.

Drew Gibson scored 16 points for Colfax (1-4).

New Auburn hosts Webster on Jan. 5.

Menomonie 64, Chi-Hi 59

At Menomonie, the Mustangs dealt the Cardinals their first defeat of the season in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.

Joe Reuter scored 24 points for the Cardinals (2-1, 2-1) while Jacob Walczak added 17 points and Mason Monarski finished with 10.

Noah Federsen had 20 points to lead Menomonie (4-3, 3-2).

Chi-Hi plays at New Richmond on Tuesday.

McDonell 51, Neillsville 50