12-22 Prep Girls Basketball Roundup: Deetz, Geissler lead McDonell past Altoona

ALTOONA — Lauryn Deetz scored 23 points and Anna Geissler added 14 as the McDonell girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in Western Cloverbelt play with a 57-40 victory over Altoona on Tuesday evening.
Deetz scored 13 of her 23 points in the second half as the Macks pulled away and was 7-for-8 from the free throw line for McDonell (2-1, 2-0). Geissler hit there 3-pointers, all coming in the first half.
Marley Hughes finished in double figures with 10 points with three 3-pointers of her own for McDonell.
"The girls have been playing super well," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "Every person on the team is contributing in a big way."
Daydrean Henrichs scored 11 points for Altoona (2-6, 0-4).
McDonell hosts Augusta next Monday.
Ellsworth 70, Chi-Hi 50
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals had no answer for Autumn Earney in a nonconference defeat.
Earney scored 37 points for Ellsworth (4-3) and Molly Janke added 16 points.
Ava Reuter had a team-high 16 points for Chi-Hi (0-3), followed by Emily Hakes with 10 points, Brooklyn Sandvig scoring eight and Savannah Hinke adding seven.
Chi-Hi hosts Medford next Monday.
Cadott 63, Thorp 26
At Thorp, the Hornets earned a sizable Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.
Jada Kowalczyk scored 25 points for the Hornets (5-1, 2-1) with Meadow Barone adding 12 points while Mckenzie Prokupek and Hailey Wellner had seven points apiece.
Brianna Horn had 14 points for Thorp (0-2, 0-2).
Cadott plays at Osseo-Fairchild next Tuesday while the Cardinals are off until playing at McDonell on Jan. 5.
Stanley-Boyd 58, Flambeau 34
At Stanley, Lily Hoel and Teagen Becker combined for 37 points in a nonconference win.
Hoel finished with 19 points to lead Stanley-Boyd (3-4) and Becker added 18 points with four 3-pointers. Leslie Derks scored 11 points in the win to snap a four-game losing streak.
Kristen Lawton had a game-high 26 points for the Falcons (3-4).
Stanley-Boyd plays at Altoona on Jan. 5.
New Auburn 52, Clayton 49
At Clayton, the Trojans earned a nonconference win over the Bears.
Zoey Rada scored 19 points including a pair of 3-pointers for the Trojans (2-4). Katie Reimer had seven points and the trio of Autumn Palmer, Evelyn Cody and Shaylynn Perry each had six points in victory.
Grace King finished with 20 points for Clayton (0-5).
New Auburn hosts Webster on Jan. 5.