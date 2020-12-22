12-22 Prep Girls Basketball Roundup: Deetz, Geissler lead McDonell past Altoona

ALTOONA — Lauryn Deetz scored 23 points and Anna Geissler added 14 as the McDonell girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in Western Cloverbelt play with a 57-40 victory over Altoona on Tuesday evening.

Deetz scored 13 of her 23 points in the second half as the Macks pulled away and was 7-for-8 from the free throw line for McDonell (2-1, 2-0). Geissler hit there 3-pointers, all coming in the first half.

Marley Hughes finished in double figures with 10 points with three 3-pointers of her own for McDonell.

"The girls have been playing super well," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "Every person on the team is contributing in a big way."

Daydrean Henrichs scored 11 points for Altoona (2-6, 0-4).

McDonell hosts Augusta next Monday.

Ellsworth 70, Chi-Hi 50

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals had no answer for Autumn Earney in a nonconference defeat.

Earney scored 37 points for Ellsworth (4-3) and Molly Janke added 16 points.

Ava Reuter had a team-high 16 points for Chi-Hi (0-3), followed by Emily Hakes with 10 points, Brooklyn Sandvig scoring eight and Savannah Hinke adding seven.