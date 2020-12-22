12-22 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys basketball routs New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND — The Chi-Hi boys basketball team bounced back from its first defeat of the season to rout New Richmond 70-42 in nonconference action on Tuesday evening.
Joe Reuter scored a team-best 25 points while pulling down 10 rebounds and grabbing four steals for the Cardinals (3-1). Jacob Walczak added 19 points to go with eight rebounds and Kansas Smith had 12 points on four 3-pointers with Mason Monarski scoring six points and grabbing 10 boards.
CJ Campbell had 22 points for New Richmond (1-2).
Chi-Hi hosts Marshfield on Dec. 30.
Prairie Farm 60, Cornell 24
At Prairie Farm, the Panthers earned a nonconference win over the Chiefs.
Dylan Bowe scored eight points and Davis Harshman added seven points for Cornell (1-4).
Tyler Rassbach had 16 points for Prairie Farm (3-3).
Cornell hosts Prairie Farm next Tuesday.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 4, Hudson 3 (OT)
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Raiders edged the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference battle of state-ranked teams.
Isaac Frenette opened the scoring with a short-handed goal in the first period for the Cardinals (1-2, 1-1). Owen Krista and AJ Schemenauer added goals in the second and third period, respectively.
Bridger Fixmer stopped 31 shots in goal for Chi-Hi.
Nick Jilek's goal 1:50 into the extra frame was the game winner for the Raiders.
Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie next Monday.
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5, Ashland 4 (OT)
At Ashland, Ben Biskupski's goal in overtime pushed his team to the victory.
Bennett Seelan assisted on Biskupski's game winner. Biskupski and Seelan each scored two goals while Evan Gustafson added one in the win for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (4-4).
Regis/Altoona/McDonell plays at Baldwin-Woodville on Jan. 2.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi 91, Rice Lake 68
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals won five events in a dual win over the Warriors.
Erik Petrowski won the 100-meter butterfly and 100 breaststroke individually and was part of winning relays in the 200 medley with Cooper Porzondek, Ryan Beranek and Rowan Rinick and the 200 freestyle relay with Will Zwickel, Noah Deux and Sirach Krogstad.
Ryan Beranek won the 400 freestyle and finished second in the 200 free. Rinick (200 individual medley), Krogstad (50 freestyle), Porzondek (100 freestyle) and Luke McIntyre (100 backstroke) also finished in second.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Esubalew Mason, Carson Sutherland, Kolton Irwin and Percy Johnson was second, as was the 400 freestyle team of Porzondek, Krogstad, Beranek and Rinick.
Chi-Hi competes at River Falls next Tuesday.