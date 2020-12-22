12-22 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys basketball routs New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND — The Chi-Hi boys basketball team bounced back from its first defeat of the season to rout New Richmond 70-42 in nonconference action on Tuesday evening.

Joe Reuter scored a team-best 25 points while pulling down 10 rebounds and grabbing four steals for the Cardinals (3-1). Jacob Walczak added 19 points to go with eight rebounds and Kansas Smith had 12 points on four 3-pointers with Mason Monarski scoring six points and grabbing 10 boards.

CJ Campbell had 22 points for New Richmond (1-2).

Chi-Hi hosts Marshfield on Dec. 30.

Prairie Farm 60, Cornell 24

At Prairie Farm, the Panthers earned a nonconference win over the Chiefs.

Dylan Bowe scored eight points and Davis Harshman added seven points for Cornell (1-4).

Tyler Rassbach had 16 points for Prairie Farm (3-3).

Cornell hosts Prairie Farm next Tuesday.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 4, Hudson 3 (OT)

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Raiders edged the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference battle of state-ranked teams.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}