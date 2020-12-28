12-28 Prep Roundup: Frenette nets five goals as Chi-Hi boys hockey routs Menomonie

MENOMONIE — Isaac Frenette scored five goals as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team routed Menomonie 9-2 on Monday afternoon in a Big Rivers Conference contest.

Frenette scored twice in the first period to go with goals from Owen Krista and Aiden McCauley netting goals as Chi-Hi (2-2, 2-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Frenette added an unassisted goal in the second period and two more in the third, joined by goals from Krista and AJ Schemenauer.

Sawyer Bowe assisted on four goals and Zach LeMay stopped 17 shots in goal for the Cards.

Sedric Yukel and Brigs Richartz scored for Menomonie (3-7, 0-4).

Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Wednesday.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Central Wisconsin Storm 1

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, three goals apiece in the first and second period powered the Sabers to a victory.

Ella Ausman finished with a hat trick for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (2-0) with Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer adding goals in the victory while Abigail Martin, Sidney Polzin and Ausman each had two assists.

Caroline O'Dell made 38 saves in goal.