12-28 Prep Roundup: Frenette nets five goals as Chi-Hi boys hockey routs Menomonie

MENOMONIE — Isaac Frenette scored five goals as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team routed Menomonie 9-2 on Monday afternoon in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
Frenette scored twice in the first period to go with goals from Owen Krista and Aiden McCauley netting goals as Chi-Hi (2-2, 2-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Frenette added an unassisted goal in the second period and two more in the third, joined by goals from Krista and AJ Schemenauer.
Sawyer Bowe assisted on four goals and Zach LeMay stopped 17 shots in goal for the Cards.
Sedric Yukel and Brigs Richartz scored for Menomonie (3-7, 0-4).
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Wednesday.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Central Wisconsin Storm 1
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, three goals apiece in the first and second period powered the Sabers to a victory.
Ella Ausman finished with a hat trick for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (2-0) with Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer adding goals in the victory while Abigail Martin, Sidney Polzin and Ausman each had two assists.
Caroline O'Dell made 38 saves in goal.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie plays at Northland Pines on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 58, Augusta 37
At McDonell, the Macks earned a nonconference win over the Beavers.
Anna Geissler led McDonell (3-1) with 18 points and was one of three Macks to finish in double figures, joined by Lauryn Deetz with 15 points and Anna Geissler scoring 12.
Kennedy Korger had eight points for Augusta (0-9).
McDonell hosts Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday.
Cameron 60, Bloomer 36
At Cameron, the Comets bested the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North matchup.
Bella Seibel and Leah Score both finished in double figures for Bloomer (0-2) with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Score also had a team-high eight rebounds.
Maddie Wall had 22 points for Cameron (3-6, 2-3).
Bloomer plays at Barron on Wednesday.
Boys Basketball
Lake Holcombe 70, Boyceville 45
At Boyceville, the Chieftains grabbed an early 20-2 lead in a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Kaden Crank led all scorers with 22 points for Lake Holcombe (2-3), followed by 18 points from Dylan Bowen and 12 from Brock Flater.
Connor Sempf scored 15 points for Boyceville (0-3).
Lake Holcombe plays at Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Mondovi 49, Stanley-Boyd 45
At Stanley, the Orioles led at halftime but fell to the Buffaloes.
Carsen Hause scored 15 points and Brady Potaczek joined him in double figures with 10 points for Stanley-Boyd (3-4), who led 31-27 at the break.
Drew Everson had 12 points for Mondovi (3-3).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Elk Mound on Tuesday.