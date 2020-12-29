12-29 Prep Roundup: Irwin leads Cadott boys basketball past Osseo-Fairchild for first win of season

OSSEO — The Cadott boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday with a 52-50 Western Cloverbelt victory over Osseo-Fairchild.
Brad Irwin led all scorers with 22 points for the Hornets (1-5, 1-3) and scored 16 of his points in the second half. Ryan Sonnentag added 10 points while Cole Sopiarz and Dylan Drehmel each had six points as the Hornets jumped out to a 27-20 lead at the break before the Thunder cut into the deficit in the second half.
Garrett Koxlien scored 16 points for Osseo-Fairchild (0-2, 0-2).
Cadott plays at Cornell next Tuesday.
Gilmanton 68, Cornell 39
At Cornell, the Panthers earned a nonconference win over the Chiefs.
Dylan Bowe led the way for Cornell (1-5) with 17 points while Blake Anders added seven points.
Jarin Rud had a game-high 25 points for Gilmanton (5-2).
Ladysmith 71, Lake Holcombe 54
At Ladysmith, the Lumberjacks topped the Chieftains in a nonconference game.
Riley Gingras had 20 points for the Chieftains (2-4) with 20 points and was joined in double figures by Brock Flater with 14 points.
Brady Ingersoll scored 23 points for Ladysmith (3-2).
Lake Holcombe hosts Winter next Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Chi-Hi 45
At Chi-Hi, the Old Abes held off the Cardinals in Big Rivers Conference play.
Savannah Hinke and Shannon Lindner each scored 17 points for the Cardinals (0-5, 0-2).
Brenna Lasher had 17 points to lead the Old Abes (1-3, 1-3).
Chi-Hi hosts Marshfield next Tuesday.
Osseo-Fairchild 48, Cadott 46
At Osseo, the Thunder edges the Hornets in Western Cloverbelt action.
Jada Kowalczyk scored 16 points and Lauryn Goettl added 11 for Cadott (5-2, 2-2).
Eleice Dahl scored 11 points for Osseo-Fairchild (4-0, 3-0).
Cadott plays at Eau Claire Regis next Tuesday.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi 95, River Falls 72
At River Falls, the Cardinals won eight events in a dual victory over the Wildcats.
Cooper Porzondek (50-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Erik Petrowski (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) won two events individually with Porzondek, Ryan Beranek, Rowan Rinick and Petrowski winning the 200 medley relay and the team of Rinick, Sirach Krogstad, Beranek and Porzondek winning the 400 freestyle relay.
Rinick was victorious in the 100 butterfly and Beranek was first in the 500 freestyle. Krogstad was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay team of Will Zwickel, Noah Duex, Krogstad and Perowski were second.
Chi-Hi swims at Menomonie on Jan. 7.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Northland Pines 1
At Eagle River, three goals in the first period helped the Sabers win for the second time in as many days.
Sidney Polzin, Addie Frenette and Paige Steinmetz each scored in the first period for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-0) and Ella Ausman added a goal in the second period.
Caroline O'Dell stopped 27 shots in goal for the Sabers.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Western Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Wrestling
Cadott 41, Regis/Altoona 33
At Cadott, the Hornets won a Cloverbelt Conference dual.
Axel Tegels (170 pounds), Gavin Tegels (220), Logan Harel (113) and Brayden Sonnentag (126) each earned pinfall victories for the Hornets. Cole Pfeiffer (145) and Kaleb Sonnentag (138) picked up major decision wins and Dawson Webster (182) earned a tight 4-3 decision victory.
Cadott hosts Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau next Tuesday.
Stanley-Boyd 34, Phillips 33
At Stanley, the Orioles prevailed by the slimmest of margins over the Loggers.
Troy Trevino (120), Blaine Brenner (138) and Russel Dorn (152) pinned their way to wins with Breckin Burzynski (126) scoring a major decision victory for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd is back in action on Jan. 7 at Ladysmith.