12-29 Prep Roundup: Irwin leads Cadott boys basketball past Osseo-Fairchild for first win of season

OSSEO — The Cadott boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday with a 52-50 Western Cloverbelt victory over Osseo-Fairchild.

Brad Irwin led all scorers with 22 points for the Hornets (1-5, 1-3) and scored 16 of his points in the second half. Ryan Sonnentag added 10 points while Cole Sopiarz and Dylan Drehmel each had six points as the Hornets jumped out to a 27-20 lead at the break before the Thunder cut into the deficit in the second half.

Garrett Koxlien scored 16 points for Osseo-Fairchild (0-2, 0-2).

Cadott plays at Cornell next Tuesday.

Gilmanton 68, Cornell 39

At Cornell, the Panthers earned a nonconference win over the Chiefs.

Dylan Bowe led the way for Cornell (1-5) with 17 points while Blake Anders added seven points.

Jarin Rud had a game-high 25 points for Gilmanton (5-2).

Ladysmith 71, Lake Holcombe 54

At Ladysmith, the Lumberjacks topped the Chieftains in a nonconference game.