12-30 Prep Roundup: Reuter scores 34 points to lead Chi-Hi boys basketball past Marshfield

Joe Reuter's high-scoring ways to start the season continued on Wednesday evening as the Chi-Hi senior poured in 34 points to lead the boys basketball team to a 60-47 win over Marshfield at Chi-Hi.
Reuter finished 10-of-15 from the field with four 3-pointers while pulling down nine rebounds and adding three steals in the win.
Mason Monarski joined Reuter in double figures with 15 points including three 3-pointers and Jacob Walczak scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Cardinals (4-1).
Sam Roherty had 14 points for Marshfield (1-3).
Chi-Hi hosts Stevens Point on Monday.
McDonell 54, Northwestern 41
At McDonell, the Macks ran their win streak to four games after besting the Tigers.
Jake Siegenthaler led McDonell (4-2) with 14 points, followed by nine from Logan Hughes and eight from Eddie Mittermeyer.
Jase Nelson had 11 points for Northwestern (4-2).
McDonell plays at Colfax on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Barron 53, Bloomer 33
At Barron, the Golden Bears beat the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North Conference game.
Leah Score scored 12 points for Bloomer (0-3, 0-3) and Abby Iverson finished with nine points.
Gracie Smith led all scorers with 21 points for Barron (6-1, 6-1).
Bloomer plays at Cumberland on Tuesday.