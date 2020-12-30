 Skip to main content
12-30 Prep Roundup: Reuter scores 34 points to lead Chi-Hi boys basketball past Marshfield
Wednesday Prep Roundup

12-30 Prep Roundup: Reuter scores 34 points to lead Chi-Hi boys basketball past Marshfield

Joe Reuter

Reuter

Joe Reuter's high-scoring ways to start the season continued on Wednesday evening as the Chi-Hi senior poured in 34 points to lead the boys basketball team to a 60-47 win over Marshfield at Chi-Hi.

Reuter finished 10-of-15 from the field with four 3-pointers while pulling down nine rebounds and adding three steals in the win.

Mason Monarski joined Reuter in double figures with 15 points including three 3-pointers and Jacob Walczak scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Cardinals (4-1).

Sam Roherty had 14 points for Marshfield (1-3).

Chi-Hi hosts Stevens Point on Monday.

Jake Siegenthaler

Siegenthaler

McDonell 54, Northwestern 41

At McDonell, the Macks ran their win streak to four games after besting the Tigers.

Jake Siegenthaler led McDonell (4-2) with 14 points, followed by nine from Logan Hughes and eight from Eddie Mittermeyer.

Jase Nelson had 11 points for Northwestern (4-2).

McDonell plays at Colfax on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Barron 53, Bloomer 33

At Barron, the Golden Bears beat the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North Conference game.

Leah Score scored 12 points for Bloomer (0-3, 0-3) and Abby Iverson finished with nine points.

Gracie Smith led all scorers with 21 points for Barron (6-1, 6-1).

Bloomer plays at Cumberland on Tuesday.

