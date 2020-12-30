12-30 Prep Roundup: Reuter scores 34 points to lead Chi-Hi boys basketball past Marshfield

Joe Reuter's high-scoring ways to start the season continued on Wednesday evening as the Chi-Hi senior poured in 34 points to lead the boys basketball team to a 60-47 win over Marshfield at Chi-Hi.

Reuter finished 10-of-15 from the field with four 3-pointers while pulling down nine rebounds and adding three steals in the win.

Mason Monarski joined Reuter in double figures with 15 points including three 3-pointers and Jacob Walczak scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Cardinals (4-1).

Sam Roherty had 14 points for Marshfield (1-3).

Chi-Hi hosts Stevens Point on Monday.

McDonell 54, Northwestern 41

At McDonell, the Macks ran their win streak to four games after besting the Tigers.

Jake Siegenthaler led McDonell (4-2) with 14 points, followed by nine from Logan Hughes and eight from Eddie Mittermeyer.

Jase Nelson had 11 points for Northwestern (4-2).

McDonell plays at Colfax on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Barron 53, Bloomer 33