12-4 Prep Roundup: Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey improves to 2-0 with rout over Viroqua

VIROQUA — The Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey co-op improved to 2-0 on the young season by scoring the final seven goals in an 8-2 win over Viroqua on Thursday evening.

Evan Gustafson netted a hat trick for R-A-M (2-0) while Brendan Bresina, Drew Goettl, Bennett Seelen and Peyton Mayer were also among the goal scorers in the victory.

Viroqua took a 2-1 lead in the second period before Goettl's goal tied the game and Gustafson's first goal of the night put the team out front as R-A-M continued the scoring onslaught the rest of the way.

Gustafson and Goettl each scored three goals in last Saturday's 7-6 come-from-behind win over Wisconsin Rapids. Ben Biskupski added a goal in the opening win and Alex Erickson made 29 saves in net.

R-A-M host the Northwest Icemen on Saturday evening in Altoona.

Boys Basketball

Flambeau 69, Cornell 24

At Tony, the Falcons bested the Chiefs in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.

Austin Bowe had 12 points to lead the Chiefs (0-1, 0-1) with Dylan Bowe and Blake Anders adding six and five points, respectively.