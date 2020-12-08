12-8 Prep Roundup: Hoel's 27 points leads Stanley-Boyd girls basketball past Cadott in Western Cloverbelt opener

STANLEY — Lily Hoel scored 27 points to help the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team open the Western Cloverbelt Conference season with a bang in a 63-37 win over Cadott on Tuesday evening.

Hoel scored 13 points in the first half as the Orioles (2-0, 1-0) jumped out to a 35-20 halftime lead before adding the other 14 points after the break.

Aaliyah Moore scored 13 points with 11 in the first half for the Orioles while Emily Brenner added seven.

Jada Kowalczyk had 15 points for Cadott (0-1, 0-1) and Elly Eiler added six.

Cadott hosts Glenwood City on Thursday while Stanley-Boyd returns to action Friday at home against Medford.

Winter 43, Cornell 29

At Winter, the Warriors (1-1, 1-0) earned an East Lakeland Conference win over the Chiefs (0-3, 0-2).

Cornell plays at Bruce next Tuesday.

Gilmanton 56, New Auburn 41

At Gilmanton, the Panthers (1-3) defeated the Trojans (0-1) in a nonconference game.

New Auburn hosts Flambeau on Friday.

Boys Basketball

