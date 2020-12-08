12-8 Prep Roundup: Hoel's 27 points leads Stanley-Boyd girls basketball past Cadott in Western Cloverbelt opener

STANLEY — Lily Hoel scored 27 points to help the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team open the Western Cloverbelt Conference season with a bang in a 63-37 win over Cadott on Tuesday evening.
Hoel scored 13 points in the first half as the Orioles (2-0, 1-0) jumped out to a 35-20 halftime lead before adding the other 14 points after the break.
Aaliyah Moore scored 13 points with 11 in the first half for the Orioles while Emily Brenner added seven.
Jada Kowalczyk had 15 points for Cadott (0-1, 0-1) and Elly Eiler added six.
Cadott hosts Glenwood City on Thursday while Stanley-Boyd returns to action Friday at home against Medford.
Winter 43, Cornell 29
At Winter, the Warriors (1-1, 1-0) earned an East Lakeland Conference win over the Chiefs (0-3, 0-2).
Cornell plays at Bruce next Tuesday.
Gilmanton 56, New Auburn 41
At Gilmanton, the Panthers (1-3) defeated the Trojans (0-1) in a nonconference game.
New Auburn hosts Flambeau on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Support Local Journalism
Gilmanton 69, New Auburn 42
At Gilmanton, the Panthers topped the Trojans in a nonconference contest.
Tristen Harder led New Auburn (0-1) with 16 points and Braden Johnson also finished in double figures with 12 points while Matt Elmhorst added seven points.
Jarin Rud scored 21 points including four of his team's nine three-pointers for Gilmanton (1-1).
New Auburn hosts Flambeau on Friday.
Winter 65, Cornell 47
At Winter, the Warriors (1-0, 1-0) defeated the Chiefs (0-2, 0-2) in East Lakeland Conference play.
Boys Hockey
Somerset 6, R/A/M 0
At Somerset, the Spartans shut out Regis/Altoona/McDonell (2-2, 0-1) in a Middle Border Conference game.
Owen McDonough had a hat trick for the Spartans (2-3, 1-1).
Regis/Altoona/McDonell plays at Baldwin-Woodville next Tuesday.
Cornell hosts Birchwood on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!