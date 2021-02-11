2-11 Prep Roundup: McDonell boys basketball tops Thorp

THORP — The McDonell boys basketball team raced out to a 41-14 halftime lead on the way to a 65-26 victory over Thorp on Thursday evening in Western Cloverbelt Conference play.

Eddie Mittermeyer scored 16 points to lead the Macks (12-4, 8-4) with Jake Siegenthaler adding 13 points with the two combined for three of the team's four 3-pointers.

Zach Tieman had 13 points for Thorp (0-11, 0-9).

After hosting Osseo-Fairchild on Friday, Thorp is off until starting the Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday at Marathon. McDonell is until the Division 5 regional semifinals on Friday, Feb. 19 when the Macks host the winner of Tuesday's Lake Holcombe at Bruce contest.

Eau Claire Regis 60, Cadott 25

At Cadott, the Ramblers bested the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Cole Sopiarz led Cadott (4-12, 3-10) with nine points and Ryan Sonnentag added eight.

JP Wolterstorff had 15 points for Regis (10-7, 8-3).

The two teams meet again on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs in Eau Claire.

Altoona 81, Stanley-Boyd 53