2-12 Prep Girls Basketball Regional Roundup: Lake Holcombe knocks off Flambeau

TONY — All season long no team in the East Lakeland Conference could put beat the Flambeau girls basketball team.
That changed on Friday night in postseason play as third-seeded Lake Holcombe knocked off the second seed 49-35 in a Division 5 regional semifinals.
Lake Holcombe (11-6) advances to play at top-seeded McDonell on Saturday night for a regional championship.
Brooke Lechleitner had 10 of her team-high 15 points in the second half as the Chieftains improved upon a 21-17 halftime lead. Karly Kirkman and Allison Golat-Hattamer each had 12 points as well in the victory.
Abby Bratanich scored eight points for Flambeau (14-7).
Overall the Chieftains have now won seven in a row and ten of their last 11 games overall.
Hudson 60, Chi-Hi 24
At Hudson, the unbeaten Raiders bested the Cardinals in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup.
Shannon Lindner scored 10 points to lead Chi-Hi (1-19).
Lili Boily led all scorers with 11 points for the top-seeded Raiders (19-0) who advance to host Menomonie on Saturday night for a regional championship.
Marathon 38, Cadott 36
At Cadott, the third-seeded Red Raiders edged the second-seeded Hornets in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Laken Ryan had a team-high 20 points including six 3-pointers and Lauryn Goettl added eight points for Cadott (7-10).
Allison Wokatsch scored 23 points for Marathon (10-13), who advances to play at top seed Edgar on Saturday night.
Unity 59, Bloomer 42
At Balsam Lake, the second-seeded Eagles bested the third-seeded Blackhawks (10-8) in a Division 3 regional semifinal contest.
Unity (21-0) moves on to face top seed Saint Croix Falls on Saturday.