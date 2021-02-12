 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2-12 Prep Girls Basketball Regional Roundup: Lake Holcombe knocks off Flambeau
top story
Friday Prep Girls Basketball Regional Roundup

2-12 Prep Girls Basketball Regional Roundup: Lake Holcombe knocks off Flambeau

{{featured_button_text}}
Brooke Lechleitner

B. Lechleitner

TONY — All season long no team in the East Lakeland Conference could put beat the Flambeau girls basketball team.

That changed on Friday night in postseason play as third-seeded Lake Holcombe knocked off the second seed 49-35 in a Division 5 regional semifinals.

Lake Holcombe (11-6) advances to play at top-seeded McDonell on Saturday night for a regional championship.

Brooke Lechleitner had 10 of her team-high 15 points in the second half as the Chieftains improved upon a 21-17 halftime lead. Karly Kirkman and Allison Golat-Hattamer each had 12 points as well in the victory.

Abby Bratanich scored eight points for Flambeau (14-7).

Overall the Chieftains have now won seven in a row and ten of their last 11 games overall.

Hudson 60, Chi-Hi 24

At Hudson, the unbeaten Raiders bested the Cardinals in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shannon Lindner scored 10 points to lead Chi-Hi (1-19).

Lili Boily led all scorers with 11 points for the top-seeded Raiders (19-0) who advance to host Menomonie on Saturday night for a regional championship.

Marathon 38, Cadott 36

At Cadott, the third-seeded Red Raiders edged the second-seeded Hornets in a Division 4 regional semifinal.

Laken Ryan had a team-high 20 points including six 3-pointers and Lauryn Goettl added eight points for Cadott (7-10).

Allison Wokatsch scored 23 points for Marathon (10-13), who advances to play at top seed Edgar on Saturday night.

Unity 59, Bloomer 42

At Balsam Lake, the second-seeded Eagles bested the third-seeded Blackhawks (10-8) in a Division 3 regional semifinal contest.

Unity (21-0) moves on to face top seed Saint Croix Falls on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair discusses her shutout of Bemidji State

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News