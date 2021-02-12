2-12 Prep Girls Basketball Regional Roundup: Lake Holcombe knocks off Flambeau

TONY — All season long no team in the East Lakeland Conference could put beat the Flambeau girls basketball team.

That changed on Friday night in postseason play as third-seeded Lake Holcombe knocked off the second seed 49-35 in a Division 5 regional semifinals.

Lake Holcombe (11-6) advances to play at top-seeded McDonell on Saturday night for a regional championship.

Brooke Lechleitner had 10 of her team-high 15 points in the second half as the Chieftains improved upon a 21-17 halftime lead. Karly Kirkman and Allison Golat-Hattamer each had 12 points as well in the victory.

Abby Bratanich scored eight points for Flambeau (14-7).

Overall the Chieftains have now won seven in a row and ten of their last 11 games overall.

Hudson 60, Chi-Hi 24

At Hudson, the unbeaten Raiders bested the Cardinals in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup.

Shannon Lindner scored 10 points to lead Chi-Hi (1-19).

Lili Boily led all scorers with 11 points for the top-seeded Raiders (19-0) who advance to host Menomonie on Saturday night for a regional championship.