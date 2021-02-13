2-13 Prep Roundup: McDonell girls basketball tops Lake Holcombe for Division 5 regional title

The McDonell girls basketball team captured a Division 5 regional championship on Saturday night with a 57-44 victory over Lake Holcombe in the regional finals.

Lauryn Deetz led McDonell (10-3) with a team-high 16 points, followed by nine from Marley Hughes, eight by Anna Geissler and seven from Emma Stelter.

Allison Golat-Hattamer had a career-high 22 points to lead Lake Holcombe (11-7) in her final game with the Chieftains while Karly Kirkman added 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Macks led 27-19 at halftime and the win is McDonell's first regional title since 2018.

McDonell will learn its sectional semifinal opponent on Sunday when the sectional is reseeded. Top seeds Prairie Farm, Northwood and South Shore also won on Saturday evening.

Boys Basketball

Saint Croix Central 78, Chi-Hi 72

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Chi-Hi, the Panthers bested the Cardinals in a nonconference matchup.

Jacob Walczak scored 28 points including four 3-pointers to lead Chi-Hi (13-9) while Joe Reuter scored 21 points to go with 11 rebounds and six assists and Keion Twyman and Mason Monarski had 10 points apiece.