2-13 Prep Roundup: McDonell girls basketball tops Lake Holcombe for Division 5 regional title

The McDonell girls basketball team captured a Division 5 regional championship on Saturday night with a 57-44 victory over Lake Holcombe in the regional finals.
Lauryn Deetz led McDonell (10-3) with a team-high 16 points, followed by nine from Marley Hughes, eight by Anna Geissler and seven from Emma Stelter.
Allison Golat-Hattamer had a career-high 22 points to lead Lake Holcombe (11-7) in her final game with the Chieftains while Karly Kirkman added 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Macks led 27-19 at halftime and the win is McDonell's first regional title since 2018.
McDonell will learn its sectional semifinal opponent on Sunday when the sectional is reseeded. Top seeds Prairie Farm, Northwood and South Shore also won on Saturday evening.
Boys Basketball
Saint Croix Central 78, Chi-Hi 72
At Chi-Hi, the Panthers bested the Cardinals in a nonconference matchup.
Jacob Walczak scored 28 points including four 3-pointers to lead Chi-Hi (13-9) while Joe Reuter scored 21 points to go with 11 rebounds and six assists and Keion Twyman and Mason Monarski had 10 points apiece.
Kelson Klin had 22 points to lead Saint Croix Central (19-2).
Chi-Hi opens the Division 1 playoffs on Friday at Hudson.
Bruce 69, Lake Holcombe 64
At Holcombe, the Red Raiders broke open a tie game at halftime to claim the outright East Lakeland Conference title.
Riley Gingras and Dylan Bowen each had 16 points to lead Lake Holcombe (11-10, 8-4). Kaden Crank scored 14 points to go over 1,000 points for his career and Brock Flater added 11 points.
Jake Thome had a game-high 21 points for Bruce (13-3, 10-2)
The two teams match up again on Tuesday to open the Division 5 playoffs in Bruce.