2-15 Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: Stanley-Boyd bests Chequamegon for quarterfinal victory

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team broke open a tie game at the break by outscoring Chequamegon in the second half 36-27 to earn a 68-59 victory on Tuesday in their Division 3 regional quarterfinal playoff matchup.
The fourth-seeded Orioles (8-12) will move on to play at top-seeded Neillsville on Friday in the semifinals.
Carsen Hause had 16 points and was one of four Stanley-Boyd players to finish in double figures. Brady Potaczek had 15 points, Anthony Candela scored 11 points and Michael Karlen finished with 10 points in the victory.
Tanner Maier led all scorers with 24 points for Chequamegon (2-8).
Unity 50, Bloomer 37
At Bloomer, the Eagles ousted the Blackhawks in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal contest.
Charlie Herrick had 14 points and Connor Crane added seven points and four rebounds for the Blackhawks (7-8).
Zach Collins scored a game-high 20 points for Unity (12-8), who moves on to play at top-seeded St. Croix Central on Friday.
Owen-Withee 67, Cornell 31
At Owen, the second-seeded Blackhawks bested the Chiefs in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal game.
Austin Bowe had seven points and Blake Anders added six for Cornell (2-17).
Logan Amacher scored 16 points for Owen-Withee (10-9), who advances to host New Auburn on Friday.
Eau Claire Regis 70, Cadott 31
At Eau Claire, the third-seeded Ramblers beat the sixth-seeded Hornets in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Cole Sopiarz scored 14 points and Jordan Peters added six for the Hornets (4-13).
Eau Claire Regis (12-7) was led offensively by 20 points for JP Wolterstorff as the Ramblers move on to play at Spring Valley on Friday.
Bruce 48, Lake Holcombe 46
At Bruce, the fourth-seeded Red Raiders edged the fifth-seeded Chieftains (11-11) in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Bruce (14-3) advances to play at top-seeded McDonell on Friday.