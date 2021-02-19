2-19 Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: Hudson edges Chi-Hi in semifinals

Emma-Lyn Stephenson’s overtime goal delivered the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team to the state championship game with a 4-3 triumph over Central Wisconsin on Wednesday evening at Greenheck Fieldhouse.
Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner capped a brilliant prep wrestling career by dominating his way to his third state championship, taking the title at 132 on Saturday at the Division 2 state individual tournament at Adams-Friendship High School.
Brooke Lechleitner had a game-high 15 points as the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team stunned Flambeau 49-35 on Friday evening in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup in Tony. The Chieftains advance to play top-seeded McDonell on Saturday night.
Matt Elmhorst and Tristen Harder each scored 18 points to lead the New Auburn boys basketball team past Gilman on Tuesday 70-41 in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal victory, the eighth consecutive win for the Trojans.
Sidney Polzin scored four goals and the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team never trailed en route to the co-op's first-ever state tournament berth in a 7-4 victory over St. Croix Valley on Saturday afternoon in the sectional finals.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team has gone from the basement of the Big Rivers Conference into the penthouse of the co-op's first state tournament berth. The Sabers have hit several important milestones along the way while reshaping the program's culture.
The Cadott wrestling team always expected a Division 3 state team wrestling tournament to happen and wanted to be ready for it. That approach helped the Hornets qualify for team state for the first time since 2007 as Cadott prepares to compete on Saturday in Wausau.