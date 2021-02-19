2-19 Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: Hudson edges Chi-Hi in semifinals

HUDSON — The Hudson boys basketball team edged Chi-Hi 53-50 on Friday evening in a Division 1 regional semifinal contest.

Joe Reuter scored 21 points to lead the Cardinals (13-10) to go with 11 rebounds. Jacob Walczak added 15 points including three 3-pointers and Keion Twyman had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Luke Healy had 20 points to lead Hudson (15-5), who advances to play at top-seeded River Falls on Saturday evening after the Wildcats defeated Menomonie in the other semifinal.

Owen-Withee 68, New Auburn 49

At Owen, the second-seeded Blackhawks earned a Division 5 regional semifinal win over the Trojans.

Braden Johnson scored 16 points and Ethan Lotts added 15 points for the Trojans (13-6).

Logan Amacher led all scorers with 22 points for the Blackhawks (11-9), who advance to play at McDonell on Saturday evening.

Neillsville 61, Stanley-Boyd 50

At Neillsville, the Warriors beat the Orioles (8-13) in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

Neillsville (15-5) advances to host Stratford in Saturday's regional finals after the Tigers defeated Colby 71-53.

