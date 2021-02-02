2-2 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Walczak scores 47 points as Chi-Hi boys basketball outlasts D.C. Everest

SCHOFIELD — Jacob Walczak scored 47 points to lead the Chi-Hi boys basketball team to a 96-92 victory over D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening.

Walczak’s 47 points are the second-most in program history, trailing Tyson Kalien’s 52-point effort against Eau Claire North on Feb. 5, 2011.

The senior was 11-for-14 from 3-point range and added 12 rebounds and a pair of assists while Joe Reuter scored 27 points and just missed a triple-double with 10 assists and nine rebounds in the win. As a team the Cardinals (12-5) made 19 total 3-pointers.

Colton Hall had quite the night of his own for the Evergreens (9-5) with 50 points to lead the way for his team.

Chi-Hi plays at Eau Claire North on Thursday.

Lake Holcombe 68, Bruce 60At Bruce, the Chieftains dealt the Red Raiders their first East Lakeland Conference defeat of the season.

Riley Gingras and Kaden Crank each scored 14 points to lead the Chieftains (10-7, 7-2) in a balanced scoring effort. Dylan Bowen scored 13 points while Brock Flater and Tate Sauerwein had nine points apiece. The win moves Lake Holcombe a half game behind the Red Raiders in the standings with one more meeting between the teams set for Feb. 13.