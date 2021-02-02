2-2 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Walczak scores 47 points as Chi-Hi boys basketball outlasts D.C. Everest

SCHOFIELD — Jacob Walczak scored 47 points to lead the Chi-Hi boys basketball team to a 96-92 victory over D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening.
Walczak’s 47 points are the second-most in program history, trailing Tyson Kalien’s 52-point effort against Eau Claire North on Feb. 5, 2011.
The senior was 11-for-14 from 3-point range and added 12 rebounds and a pair of assists while Joe Reuter scored 27 points and just missed a triple-double with 10 assists and nine rebounds in the win. As a team the Cardinals (12-5) made 19 total 3-pointers.
Colton Hall had quite the night of his own for the Evergreens (9-5) with 50 points to lead the way for his team.
Chi-Hi plays at Eau Claire North on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe 68, Bruce 60At Bruce, the Chieftains dealt the Red Raiders their first East Lakeland Conference defeat of the season.
Riley Gingras and Kaden Crank each scored 14 points to lead the Chieftains (10-7, 7-2) in a balanced scoring effort. Dylan Bowen scored 13 points while Brock Flater and Tate Sauerwein had nine points apiece. The win moves Lake Holcombe a half game behind the Red Raiders in the standings with one more meeting between the teams set for Feb. 13.
Dan Brockman scored 16 points for the Red Raiders (10-2, 7-1).
Cornell plays at Lake Holcombe on Friday.
Siren 58, Cornell 36
At Cornell, the Dragons earned a nonconference victory over the Chiefs.
Davis Harshman had 10 points and Dylan Bowe added eight points to lead Cornell (2-14).
Brady Koloski scored 16 points for Siren (6-10).
Stanley-Boyd 55, Thorp 36
At Thorp, the Orioles pulled away to a Western Cloverbelt Conference win over the Cardinals.
Brady Potaczek led all scorers with 22 points for Stanley-Boyd (7-7, 7-1) and Anthony Candela scored 11 in the win.
Ryan Raether had 14 points for the Cardinals (0-8, 0-6).
Stanley-Boyd hosts McDonell on Thursday while Thorp plays at Osseo-Fairchild on the same night.
Altoona 80, Cadott 68
At Altoona, the Railroaders bested the Hornets in Western Cloverbelt play.
Tegan Ritter had a team-high 22 points for Cadott (3-11, 2-9), followed by 19 points from Brad Irwin and 12 points by Cole Sopiarz.
Brayden Turk scored 16 points for Altoona (12-6, 6-3).
Cadott hosts Fall Creek on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire North 78, Chi-Hi 65
At Chi-Hi, the Huskies defeated the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.
Savannah Hinke had 21 points to lead the way for the Cardinals and was joined in double figures by Madisyn Bauer and Emily Hakes with 11 points apiece. Brooklyn Sandvig had nine points and Shannon Lindner added eight for Chi-Hi (0-17, 0-11).
Nadia Horn had 20 points for the Huskies (12-5, 8-3).
Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie on Friday.
McDonell 54, Altoona 36
At McDonell, Anna Geissler scored 21 of her game-high 25 points in the first half of a Western Cloverbelt win for the Macks.
Geissler made six 3-pointers in the first half as the Macks (8-3, 6-2) raced out to a 27-16 lead. Lauryn Deetz scored nine points, all in the second half, for McDonell.
Mya Martenson scored 13 points for Altoona (8-10, 4-7).
McDonell is off until hosting Fall Creek next Tuesday.
Fall Creek 76, Stanley-Boyd 63
At Fall Creek, the Crickets topped the Orioles in Western Cloverbelt action.
Lily Hoel led all scorers with 28 points for Stanley-Boyd (5-10, 2-8) with 28 points, followed by Teagen Becker with 11 points and Hannah Hause with nine.
Mackensy Kolpien had 22 points for Fall Creek (10-3, 7-2).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Altoona on Friday.
New Auburn 39, Birchwood 22
At Birchwood, the Trojans bested the Bobcats in East Lakeland competition.
Autumn Palmer led New Auburn (6-10, 5-5) with nine points and Katie Reimer was close behind with eight points.
Courtney Johnson and Payton Schultz each scored eight points for Birchwood (0-9, 0-7).
New Auburn hosts Bruce on Friday.