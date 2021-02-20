2-20 Prep Roundup: Sonnentag, Tegels and Simenson earn pinfall wins for Cadott in Division 3 team state semifinal loss to Coleman

WAUSAU — The Cadott wrestling team earned three pinfall victories in a 46-18 dual defeat to Coleman on Saturday morning in the semifinals of the Division 3 state team wrestling tournament at Wausau West High School.

The Hornets led early in the going when Brayden Sonnentag earned a pinfall over Coleman's John Nowak in one minute and 25 seconds in the second match of the dual to put the Hornets ahead 6-3. But the Cougars would go on to win the next nine matches to take firm control of the contest.

Cadott would come back to earn two more pins late in the matchup, the first coming from another individual state champion for the Hornets as Gavin Tegels secured a pinfall in 1:46 over Sawyer Seefeldt at 220. Lukas Simenson ended the matchup at 106 by scoring a pin in 4:13 against Lexus Baars for the Hornets.

The Hornets were back at the team state tournament for the first time since 2007.

Coleman went on to fall by the slimmest of margins in the state championship dual to Mineral Point 33-32. Mineral Point defeated Random Lake 36-17 in the other semifinal to advance to the title match.

