2-4 Prep Roundup: Four score in double figure as McDonell boys basketball tops Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — Four players scored in double figures as the McDonell boys basketball team picked up a 63-46 win over Stanley-Boyd on Thursday evening.
Jake Siegenthaler had a game-high 17 points including three 3-pointers for the Macks (10-3, 6-3). Joey Janus scored 11 points while Logan Hughes and Dan Anderson each had 10 points in the victory.
Carsen Hause led Stanley-Boyd (7-8, 7-2) with 12 points and Landon Karlen added eight points.
After playing at Eau Claire Regis on Friday, Stanley-Boyd hits the road again on Monday to face Fall Creek while McDonell hosts Altoona on Monday.
Eau Claire North 66, Chi-Hi 53
At Eau Claire, the Huskies earned a Big Rivers Conference win over the Cardinals.
Jacob Walczak scored 12 points, Kansas Smith added 10 points and Joe Reuter and Keion Twyman each had eight points for the Cardinals (12-6, 5-5).
Henry Wilkinson led all scorers with 19 points for the Huskies (10-5, 5-5).
Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie on Saturday.
Northwestern 90, Bloomer 49
At Bloomer, the Tigers pulled away to a Heart O'North win over the Blackhawks.
Connor Crane scored 17 points and added seven rebounds for the Blackhawks (5-6, 5-6) with Domanyck Schwarzenberger adding 10 points.
Harrison Nelson had 18 points as one of five Tigers (13-6, 11-2) in double figures in the win.
Bloomer hosts Saint Croix Falls on Saturday.
Gymnastics
Chi-Hi's Finn third on balance beam
At Chi-Hi, Ava Finn finished third on the balance beam to lead the Cardinals at a home triangular.
Finn scored 6.75 in the event for the top finish for the Cardinals as Eau Claire's Emma Loen won the event with a score of 8.225.
Emily Pomietlo finished third all-around for the Cardinals, taking fourth in the vault, seventh in the floor exercise, eighth on the beam and ninth on the uneven bars.
Isabella Biederman was fifth all-around, led by a sixth in the floor and 10th on the vault. Riley Hinke registered a fifth-place finish on the uneven bars, Hannah Golden was seventh on the beam and Finn was eighth in the floor exercise as Chi-Hi was second out of three teams with 106.65 points.
Eau Claire was first with 126.975 points and Superior was third at 104.7 points.
Chi-Hi is off until the Big Rivers Conference championships on Feb. 13 in Hudson.