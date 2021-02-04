2-4 Prep Roundup: Four score in double figure as McDonell boys basketball tops Stanley-Boyd

Connor Crane scored 17 points and added seven rebounds for the Blackhawks (5-6, 5-6) with Domanyck Schwarzenberger adding 10 points.

Harrison Nelson had 18 points as one of five Tigers (13-6, 11-2) in double figures in the win.

Bloomer hosts Saint Croix Falls on Saturday.

Gymnastics

Chi-Hi's Finn third on balance beam

At Chi-Hi, Ava Finn finished third on the balance beam to lead the Cardinals at a home triangular.

Finn scored 6.75 in the event for the top finish for the Cardinals as Eau Claire's Emma Loen won the event with a score of 8.225.

Emily Pomietlo finished third all-around for the Cardinals, taking fourth in the vault, seventh in the floor exercise, eighth on the beam and ninth on the uneven bars.

Isabella Biederman was fifth all-around, led by a sixth in the floor and 10th on the vault. Riley Hinke registered a fifth-place finish on the uneven bars, Hannah Golden was seventh on the beam and Finn was eighth in the floor exercise as Chi-Hi was second out of three teams with 106.65 points.

Eau Claire was first with 126.975 points and Superior was third at 104.7 points.

Chi-Hi is off until the Big Rivers Conference championships on Feb. 13 in Hudson.

