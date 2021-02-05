2-5 Prep Roundup: New Auburn, Lake Holcombe boys basketball teams tighten battle atop East Lakeland standings with victories

As the race for the East Lakeland Conference boys basketball championship goes into the final week, four teams are still left battling it out for the crown.
A tight league title race became even closer on Friday evening as New Auburn knocked off Bruce 62-61 while Lake Holcombe rolled past Cornell 77-38.
Four players finished in double figures for the Trojans (10-5, 7-3) as they dealt the Red Raiders (10-3, 7-2) their second league loss in New Auburn. Tristen Harder had a team-best 17 points, followed by 16 from Matt Elmhorst, 13 by Triton Robey and 12 for Ethan Lotts. Dan Brockman scored 17 points for the Red Raiders.
At Holcombe, the Chieftains (11-7, 8-2) raced out to a 50-24 halftime lead to earn their second win of the week against the Chiefs (2-15, 2-9). Kaden Crank had a big night in the win with 27 points with Will Kliegle adding 12 points. Dylan Bowe scored 10 points and Austin Bowe added eight for Cornell.
Lake Holcombe enters the last week with the league in the standings, one half game in front of Bruce and a full game ahead of New Auburn and Flambeau. But the four teams see plenty of each other in the final week as Bruce hosts Flambeau on Monday, New Auburn is at Lake Holcombe on Friday and the Chieftains also host the Red Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Lake Holcombe hosts Webster in nonconference action on Monday and New Auburn plays at Cornell on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Northwestern 68, Bloomer 55
At Maple, the Blackhawks fell in a Heart O'North battle with the Tigers.
Danielle Latz had 17 points for Bloomer (10-7, 10-7), Leah Score scored 14 points and Abby Iverson finished with 11 points.
Brynn Erickson led all scorers with 19 points for Northwestern (13-3, 12-2).
Bloomer is off until opening the Division 3 playoffs as a No. 3 seed at No. 2 Unity next Friday.
Stanley-Boyd 32, Altoona 30
At Stanley, the Orioles edged the Rails in Western Cloverbelt action.
Hannah Hause scored eight points while Emily Brenner and Teagen Becker each added seven points for the Orioles (6-10, 3-8).
Averie Varsho had nine points for Altoona (8-11, 4-8).
Stanley-Boyd opens the Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday as the fifth-seeded Orioles are at fourth-seeded Colby.
Eau Claire Regis 60, Cadott 58
At Cadott, the Ramblers held off the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Lauryn Goettl and Laken Ryan each scored 21 points to lead Cadott (7-8, 3-7) with Ryan hitting seven of her team's 10 3-pointers.
Makenna Rohrscheib had 17 points for Eau Claire Regis (11-8, 6-5).
Cadott hosts Fall Creek on Saturday.
Lake Holcombe 72, Cornell 51
At Holcombe, the Chieftains topped the Chiefs in an East Lakeland battle.
Karly Kirkman led all scorers with 23 points for the Chieftains (9-6, 9-3) as Brooke Lechleitner scored 19 points, Allison Golat-Hattamer finished with 12 points and Emma Lechleitner scored 11.
Kelsea Popp had a team-best 17 points for Cornell (3-13, 2-9) and Isabelle Clark scored 15 points.
Bruce 43, New Auburn 33
At New Auburn, the Red Raiders beat the Trojans in East Lakeland competition.
Morgan Berg had 10 points and Evelyn Cody scored eight points for New Auburn (7-11, 6-6).
Rheanna Hopkins led Bruce (5-7, 4-6) with 14 points.
Boys Hockey
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5, West Salem 4
At West Salem, R/A/M earned a Division 2 regional final victory.
Brendan Bresina scored twice while Drew Goettl, Evan Gustafson and Jackson Jones each lit the lamp once in the victory for R/A/M (9-11)
Alex Erickson made 38 saves in net as Regis/Altoona/McDonell moves on to face Baldwin-Woodville next Tuesday in the sectional semis.