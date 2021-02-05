2-5 Prep Roundup: New Auburn, Lake Holcombe boys basketball teams tighten battle atop East Lakeland standings with victories

As the race for the East Lakeland Conference boys basketball championship goes into the final week, four teams are still left battling it out for the crown.

A tight league title race became even closer on Friday evening as New Auburn knocked off Bruce 62-61 while Lake Holcombe rolled past Cornell 77-38.

Four players finished in double figures for the Trojans (10-5, 7-3) as they dealt the Red Raiders (10-3, 7-2) their second league loss in New Auburn. Tristen Harder had a team-best 17 points, followed by 16 from Matt Elmhorst, 13 by Triton Robey and 12 for Ethan Lotts. Dan Brockman scored 17 points for the Red Raiders.

At Holcombe, the Chieftains (11-7, 8-2) raced out to a 50-24 halftime lead to earn their second win of the week against the Chiefs (2-15, 2-9). Kaden Crank had a big night in the win with 27 points with Will Kliegle adding 12 points. Dylan Bowe scored 10 points and Austin Bowe added eight for Cornell.

Lake Holcombe enters the last week with the league in the standings, one half game in front of Bruce and a full game ahead of New Auburn and Flambeau. But the four teams see plenty of each other in the final week as Bruce hosts Flambeau on Monday, New Auburn is at Lake Holcombe on Friday and the Chieftains also host the Red Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 13.