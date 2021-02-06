2-6 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Porzondek sets two school records at Division 1 state boys swimming championships

WAUKESHA — Chi-Hi senior Cooper Porzondek set a pair of new school boys swimming records on Saturday with a strong performances at the Division 1 state championships at Waukesha South High School.

Porzondek finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 58.88 seconds and 13th in the 50 freestyle in 21.46.

His time in the breaststroke was an improvement of nearly a half second from his seed time as he established a new top time, besting the previous mark of 58.95 set by Ian Olson at last year's state championships. Porzondek's time in the freestyle improved his seed time by more than a half second as he moved in front of Michael Passint's previous top time of 21.73, set in 2013.

"Cooper had two goals today and that was to get two school records," Chi-Hi coach Eric Olson said in an email. "Just like everything he did this season, he worked hard and reached his goal."

Marquette University's Owen Miller won the 100 breaststroke in 55.97 while Greenfield's Emilio Perez was victorious in the 50 freestyle in 19.81, breaking the previous state record of 20.16 set last year.

Chi-Hi finished tied for 28th in the team scoring with 13 points as Sun Prairie won the team championship with 232.5 points while Greenfield was second at 211.