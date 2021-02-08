 Skip to main content
2-8 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Bloomer boys pull away from Cumberland
Monday Prep Boys Basketball Roundup

2-8 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Bloomer boys pull away from Cumberland

Connor Crane

Crane

CUMBERLAND — The Bloomer boys basketball team outscored Cumberland by a 24-12 margin in the second half of a 46-31 Heart O'North Conference victory on Monday evening.

Connor Crane had 10 points to lead Bloomer with five points in each half while Charlie Herrick scored nine points and Domanyck Schwarzenberger added eight points as the Blackhawks (6-7, 6-7) snapped a mini two-game losing streak.

Jack Martens led all scorers with 13 points for Cumberland (10-6, 10-6).

Bloomer concludes the regular season by hosting Spooner on Thursday.

Jake Siegenthaler

Siegenthaler

Altoona 44, McDonell 41

At McDonell, the Rails edged the Macks in Western Cloverbelt Conference play.

Jake Siegenthaler scored 15 points and Logan Hughes finished with nine points to lead McDonell (10-4, 6-4).

Evan Moss led Altoona (13-7, 7-4) with 20 points.

After playing at Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday, McDonell is at Thorp on Thursday.

Cole Sopiarz

Sopiarz

Cadott 50, Thorp 47

At Thorp, the Hornets beat the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt encounter.

Cole Sopiarz scored 20 points to lead the Hornets (4-11, 3-9) with Andy Falkenberg finishing with 10 points and Jordan Peters scored eight points.

Zach Tieman had 17 points for Thorp (0-9, 0-7) and Ryan Raether added seven.

Cadott hosts Eau Claire Regis on Thursday.

Brady Potaczek

Potaczek

Fall Creek 72, Stanley-Boyd 59

At Fall Creek, the Crickets topped the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Anthony Candela and Michael Karlen each scored 12 points, Brady Potaczek added 11 points and Carsen Hause finished with eight points for the Orioles (7-10, 7-4).

Jayden Fitsch had a game-high 26 games to lead Fall Creek (16-5, 10-1), who pulled away from a 30-25 halftime lead.

Stanley-Boyd hosts Altoona on Thursday.

Kaden Crank

Crank

Webster 56, Lake Holcombe 54

At Holcombe, the Tigers held off the Chieftains in a nonconference matchup.

Kaden Crank finished with 18 points to lead Lake Holcombe (11-8), followed by 15 points from Brock Flater.

Tristan Benjamin led all scorers with 20 points for the Tigers (14-4).

Lake Holcombe hosts New Auburn on Friday.

