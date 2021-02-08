2-8 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Bloomer boys pull away from Cumberland

CUMBERLAND — The Bloomer boys basketball team outscored Cumberland by a 24-12 margin in the second half of a 46-31 Heart O'North Conference victory on Monday evening.

Connor Crane had 10 points to lead Bloomer with five points in each half while Charlie Herrick scored nine points and Domanyck Schwarzenberger added eight points as the Blackhawks (6-7, 6-7) snapped a mini two-game losing streak.

Jack Martens led all scorers with 13 points for Cumberland (10-6, 10-6).

Bloomer concludes the regular season by hosting Spooner on Thursday.

Altoona 44, McDonell 41

At McDonell, the Rails edged the Macks in Western Cloverbelt Conference play.

Jake Siegenthaler scored 15 points and Logan Hughes finished with nine points to lead McDonell (10-4, 6-4).

Evan Moss led Altoona (13-7, 7-4) with 20 points.

After playing at Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday, McDonell is at Thorp on Thursday.

Cadott 50, Thorp 47

At Thorp, the Hornets beat the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt encounter.

