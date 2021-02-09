2-9 Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey stuns top-seeded Western Wisconsin to advance to sectional finals

SOMERSET — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team scored once in each period to earn a 3-2 upset of top-seeded Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Kendall Rudiger each scored for the Sabers, who advance to play for a trip to state on Saturday at St. Croix Valley.
Alise Eiehl scored twice for the Stars with her first goal coming 1:19 into the contest. Paige Steinmetz tied the game up for the Sabers on a goal in a unique way when the freshman's shot beat Stars goaltender Lauren Sobczak and was called a goal by one official and not called one by another and play continued to the end of the period. After the period ended the officials talked it over and awarded Chippewa Falls/Menomonie the goal.
Brianna Buonincontro put the Sabers in front on her goal with less than two minutes to in the second period before Kendall Rudiger added an insurance goal in the later half of the third. Rudiger's goal proved to be important as Eiehl pulled the Stars within one at 3-2 with a goal with 1:27 remaining.
Caroline O'Dell stopped 32 shots in net for the Sabers, who split two regular season meetings with the Fusion.
"Going into the second period 1-1 was a big achievement for us and Caroline (O'Dell) played really well all night in net for us," Menard said. "To go up 2-1 in the second and kind of seal the deal with a third goal in the third period, we did a lot of good things and it was a good team win."
Saturday's sectional final is the first for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie co-op.
Boys Hockey
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 7, Baldwin-Woodville 6
At Baldwin, fifth-seeded R/A/M upset the top-seeded Blackhawks in a Division 2 sectional semifinal.
Regis/Altoona/McDonell (10-11-0) advances to face second-seeded Somerset on Friday evening in the sectional final in Baldwin.
Alex Erickson made 51 saves in net in the victory.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 45, River Falls 43
At River Falls, Abbi Nelson's steal and layup was the difference as the Cardinals earned their first win of the season in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal victory over the Wildcats.
Brooklyn Sandvig had 16 points for Chi-Hi (1-18), who advances to play at top-seeded Hudson on Friday. Savannah Hinke scored 12 points including a pair of 3-pointers in the win.
Taylor Kasten had 16 points for the Wildcats (4-15).
Lake Holcombe 52, Bruce 45
At Holcombe, the third-seeded Chieftains earned a Division 5 regional quarterfinal win over the Red Raiders.
Brooke Lechleitner scored 19 points, Emma Lechleitner added 14 points and Karly Kirkman finished with 10 points in the win for the Chieftains (10-6), who advance to play at second-seeded Flambeau after the Falcons defeated Cornell 53-33.
The win was Lake Holcombe's first playoff victory since a 52-24 win over Rib Lake in the Division 5 regional quarterfinals on March 6, 2012.
Rheanna Hopkins led all scorers with 22 points for Bruce (5-8).
Colby 73, Stanley-Boyd 69
At Colby, the fourth-seeded Hornets held off the fifth-seeded Orioles in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal contest.
Lily Hoel had 19 points for the Orioles (6-11) with Tina Benson adding 11.
Olivia Vollrath led all scorers with 21 points for the Hornets (12-8), who advance to face top-seeded Neillsville on Friday.
Gilman 44, New Auburn 35
At Gilman, the fourth-seeded Pirates trailed by one at halftime before earning a Division 5 regional quarterfinal win over the fifth-seeded Trojans.
Tatum Weir led all scorers with 19 points for Gilman (6-9), who advances to face top-seeded McDonell on Friday.
Morgan Berg had 14 points for the Pirates (7-12).
Boys Basketball
River Falls 104, Chi-Hi 71
At Chi-Hi, the Big Rivers Conference champion Wildcats beat the Cardinals.
Joe Reuter led the Cardinals (13-7, 6-6) with 32 points and Jacob Walczak added 19.
Zach Johnson had 27 points for River Falls (16-2, 9-2).
Chi-Hi hosts Stevens Point on Thursday.
McDonell 73, Osseo-Fairchild 60
At Osseo, the Macks bested the Thunder in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Logan Hughes had 25 points, Jake Siegenthaler scored 17 points and Dan Anderson finished with 11 for the Macks (11-4, 7-4)
Garrett Koxlien scored a game-high 29 points for the Thunder (3-11, 1-10).
McDonell plays at Thorp on Thursday.
New Auburn 60, Cornell 43
At Cornell, the Trojans kept pace in a tight East Lakeland title race with a win over the Chiefs.
Tristen Harder had a team-high 14 points for the Trojans (11-5, 8-3), followed closely by 13 points from Triton Robey and 12 from Matt Elmhorst.
Dylan Bowe had 13 points for Cornell (2-16, 2-10).
New Auburn hosts Lake Holcombe on Friday while Cornell is off until opening the Division 5 playoffs at Owen-Withee next Tuesday.