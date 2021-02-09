2-9 Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey stuns top-seeded Western Wisconsin to advance to sectional finals

SOMERSET — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team scored once in each period to earn a 3-2 upset of top-seeded Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.

Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Kendall Rudiger each scored for the Sabers, who advance to play for a trip to state on Saturday at St. Croix Valley.

Alise Eiehl scored twice for the Stars with her first goal coming 1:19 into the contest. Paige Steinmetz tied the game up for the Sabers on a goal in a unique way when the freshman's shot beat Stars goaltender Lauren Sobczak and was called a goal by one official and not called one by another and play continued to the end of the period. After the period ended the officials talked it over and awarded Chippewa Falls/Menomonie the goal.

Brianna Buonincontro put the Sabers in front on her goal with less than two minutes to in the second period before Kendall Rudiger added an insurance goal in the later half of the third. Rudiger's goal proved to be important as Eiehl pulled the Stars within one at 3-2 with a goal with 1:27 remaining.

Caroline O'Dell stopped 32 shots in net for the Sabers, who split two regular season meetings with the Fusion.