2020-21 All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball Team
2020-21 All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball Team

First Team

Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 1-15-21

Tristen Harder

Tristen Harder

New Auburn

Senior — Center

Height: 6-2

Jersey Number: 44

Coach: Keenan Dahl

Statistics: Averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-Star Game Selection...Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention...East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year...All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach Dahl says: "As our lone senior we learned pretty heavily on Tristen for leadership and scoring down low. He responded very well. His footwork around the basket made him tough to stop."

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20

Carsen Hause

Carsen Hause

Stanley-Boyd

Junior — Guard

Height: 6-0

Jersey Number: 5

Coach: Tom Hause

Statistics: Averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and one steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Hause says: "Carsen was significantly stronger this year and his ability to draw help defenders and find open teammates lead to many more assists this season."

Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Championship: McDonell vs Hustisford 3-4-21

Logan Hughes

Logan Hughes

McDonell

Senior — Guard

Height: 6-2

Jersey Number: 1

Coach: Adam Schilling

Statistics: Averaged 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Schilling says: "Logan emerged as a big time player this season. He made a lot of big shots for us and improved his rebounding and made players around him better. Logan had a great senior season and was a huge part of our success."

Stevens Point at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-11-21

Joe Reuter

Joe Reuter

Chi-Hi

Senior — Guard

Height: 6-5

Jersey Number: 2

Coach: Jason Proue

Statistics: Averaged 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and one block per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-Star Game Selection...Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State first team selection...Associated Press All-State third team...Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year...All-Big Rivers Conference first team selection.

Coach Proue says: "Joe is a special person. He is an amazing young man and an incredible basketball player. There is no one that outworks Joe and with that, it put him in a position where he was always the best player on the court."

Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Semifinals: McDonell vs Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 3-4-21

Jake Siegenthaler

Jake Siegenthaler

McDonell

Senior — Guard

Height: 6-2

Jersey Number: 5

Coach: Adam Schilling

Statistics: Averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-Star Game Selection...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Schilling says: "Jake really put a lot of work in before our season to become stronger and more aggressive offensively. His defense was very good, he shot very high percentages on offense and helped us win games in many."

Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-6-21

Jacob Walczak

Jacob Walczak

Chi-Hi

Senior — Guard

Height: 6-5

Jersey Number: 20

Coach: Jason Proue

Statistics: Averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one block per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-Star Game Selection...All-Big Rivers Conference second team.

Coach Proue says: "Jacob is very hard working and put himself in a great position to play college basketball. He is one of the most talented shooters and scorers that I have had a chance to coach."

Second Team

Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 1-15-21

Dylan Bowe

Dylan Bowe

Cornell

Sophomore — Guard

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 11

Coach: Marcus Leland

Statistics: Averaged 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.

Coach Leland says: "Dylan was the heart and soul of our team. As he went our team went. He really improved his game for us this year. He became more confident in his shot and teams had to start gameplanning for him. He was also one of our best defenders."

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer boys basketball 1-14-21

Connor Crane

Connor Crane

Bloomer

Junior — Forward

Height: 6-3

Jersey Number: 10

Coach: Greg Van Grunsven

Statistics: Averaged 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Honors: All-Heart O'North Conference honorable mention.

Coach Van Grunsven says: "Connor had a terrific season. He was our leading scorer and very aggressive on the offensive end around the rim. He was also on of our top defenders being a physical presence on the ball and on the glass. He is a hard worker and we are excited about his willingness to be in the gym this offseason to improve even more."

Winter at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-5-21

Kaden Crank

Kaden Crank

Lake Holcombe

Senior — Forward

Height: 6-0

Jersey Number: 35

Coach: Joy Webster

Statistics: Averaged 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach Webster says: "Kaden Crank gave you all he had both during the season and out of season. Kaden put in the extra minutes needed to become a great ballplayer. He has been a varsity player for four seasons and will be some tough shoes to fill."

Winter at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-5-21

Brock Flater

Brock Flater

Lake Holcombe

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 0

Coach: Joy Webster

Statistics: Averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach Webster says: "Brock is a senior that will be truly missed. He overcame a huge obstacle having to play with vision in just one eye. He gave it all he had every game and was our key component in our success this season."

Drummond at McDonell boys basketball 2-24-21

Tanner Opsal

Tanner Opsal

McDonell

Senior — Center

Height: 6-3

Jersey Number: 40

Coach: Adam Schilling

Statistics: Averaged seven points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention.

Coach Schilling says: "Tanner was the heart and soul of our team in many ways. He was a great leader and did a lot of little things to help us win games."

Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-29-20

Brady Potaczek

Brady Potaczek

Stanley-Boyd

Junior — Forward

Height: 6-1

Jersey Number: 14

Coach: Tom Hause

Statistics: Averaged 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention.

Coach Hause says: "Brady was sidelined by a foot injury and missed practice and games until late December. He quickly established himself as a crafty player inside and expanded his game this year as a scoring threat from three."

