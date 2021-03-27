2020-21 All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball Team

First Team
Tristen Harder
New Auburn
Senior — Center
Height: 6-2
Jersey Number: 44
Coach: Keenan Dahl
Statistics: Averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-Star Game Selection...Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention...East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year...All-East Lakeland Conference first team.
Coach Dahl says: "As our lone senior we learned pretty heavily on Tristen for leadership and scoring down low. He responded very well. His footwork around the basket made him tough to stop."
Carsen Hause
Stanley-Boyd
Junior — Guard
Height: 6-0
Jersey Number: 5
Coach: Tom Hause
Statistics: Averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and one steals per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.
Coach Hause says: "Carsen was significantly stronger this year and his ability to draw help defenders and find open teammates lead to many more assists this season."
Logan Hughes
McDonell
Senior — Guard
Height: 6-2
Jersey Number: 1
Coach: Adam Schilling
Statistics: Averaged 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.
Coach Schilling says: "Logan emerged as a big time player this season. He made a lot of big shots for us and improved his rebounding and made players around him better. Logan had a great senior season and was a huge part of our success."
Joe Reuter
Chi-Hi
Senior — Guard
Height: 6-5
Jersey Number: 2
Coach: Jason Proue
Statistics: Averaged 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and one block per game.
Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-Star Game Selection...Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State first team selection...Associated Press All-State third team...Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year...All-Big Rivers Conference first team selection.
Coach Proue says: "Joe is a special person. He is an amazing young man and an incredible basketball player. There is no one that outworks Joe and with that, it put him in a position where he was always the best player on the court."
Jake Siegenthaler
McDonell
Senior — Guard
Height: 6-2
Jersey Number: 5
Coach: Adam Schilling
Statistics: Averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-Star Game Selection...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.
Coach Schilling says: "Jake really put a lot of work in before our season to become stronger and more aggressive offensively. His defense was very good, he shot very high percentages on offense and helped us win games in many."
Jacob Walczak
Chi-Hi
Senior — Guard
Height: 6-5
Jersey Number: 20
Coach: Jason Proue
Statistics: Averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one block per game.
Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-Star Game Selection...All-Big Rivers Conference second team.
Coach Proue says: "Jacob is very hard working and put himself in a great position to play college basketball. He is one of the most talented shooters and scorers that I have had a chance to coach."
Second Team
Dylan Bowe
Cornell
Sophomore — Guard
Height: 5-10
Jersey Number: 11
Coach: Marcus Leland
Statistics: Averaged 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.
Coach Leland says: "Dylan was the heart and soul of our team. As he went our team went. He really improved his game for us this year. He became more confident in his shot and teams had to start gameplanning for him. He was also one of our best defenders."
Connor Crane
Bloomer
Junior — Forward
Height: 6-3
Jersey Number: 10
Coach: Greg Van Grunsven
Statistics: Averaged 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Honors: All-Heart O'North Conference honorable mention.
Coach Van Grunsven says: "Connor had a terrific season. He was our leading scorer and very aggressive on the offensive end around the rim. He was also on of our top defenders being a physical presence on the ball and on the glass. He is a hard worker and we are excited about his willingness to be in the gym this offseason to improve even more."
Kaden Crank
Lake Holcombe
Senior — Forward
Height: 6-0
Jersey Number: 35
Coach: Joy Webster
Statistics: Averaged 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.
Coach Webster says: "Kaden Crank gave you all he had both during the season and out of season. Kaden put in the extra minutes needed to become a great ballplayer. He has been a varsity player for four seasons and will be some tough shoes to fill."
Brock Flater
Lake Holcombe
Senior — Guard
Height: 5-10
Jersey Number: 0
Coach: Joy Webster
Statistics: Averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.
Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.
Coach Webster says: "Brock is a senior that will be truly missed. He overcame a huge obstacle having to play with vision in just one eye. He gave it all he had every game and was our key component in our success this season."
Tanner Opsal
McDonell
Senior — Center
Height: 6-3
Jersey Number: 40
Coach: Adam Schilling
Statistics: Averaged seven points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention.
Coach Schilling says: "Tanner was the heart and soul of our team in many ways. He was a great leader and did a lot of little things to help us win games."
Brady Potaczek
Stanley-Boyd
Junior — Forward
Height: 6-1
Jersey Number: 14
Coach: Tom Hause
Statistics: Averaged 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention.
Coach Hause says: "Brady was sidelined by a foot injury and missed practice and games until late December. He quickly established himself as a crafty player inside and expanded his game this year as a scoring threat from three."
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2019-20
|First Team
|School
|JD Bohaty
|McDonell
|Eion Kressin
|McDonell
|Mason Poehls
|Cadott
|Joe Reuter*
|Chi-HI
|Peyton Rogers-Schmidt*
|Chi-Hi
|Jacob Walczak
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Nick Bruder
|Chi-Hi
|Kaden Crank
|Lake Holcombe
|Brock Flater
|Lake Holcombe
|Charlie Herrick
|Bloomer
|Kaden Kinney
|Lake Holcombe
|Ethan Patz
|New Auburn
|Honorable Mentions
|Leif Iverson, Austin Thur
|Bloomer
|Mitchell Drilling, Brad Irwin
|Cadott
|Caleb Balow
|Cornell
|Josh Jones
|Lake Holcombe
|Jake Siegenthaler, Trent Witkowski
|McDonell
|Michael Pederson
|New Auburn
|Carsen Hause, Brady Potaczek, Lucas Smith
|Stanley-Boyd
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2018-19
|First Team
|School
|Charlie Bleskachek
|McDonell
|Cory Hoglund*
|McDonell
|Kaden Kinney
|Lake Holcombe
|Peyton Rogers-Schmidt
|Chi-Hi
|Tyler Robarge
|Chi-Hi
|Bradley Sarauer
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Johnny Bleskacek
|Bloomer
|Brock Flater
|Lake Holcombe
|Eion Kressin
|McDonell
|Maosn Poehls
|Cadott
|Caleb Ruf
|Bloomer
|LJ Schmelzer
|Stanley-Boyd
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Zach Ruf
|Cadott
|Coy Bowe
|Cornell
|Kyle Glaus, Ryan Larson
|Chi-Hi
|Joe Reuter
|Lake Holcombe
|Kaden Crank
|McDonell
|Jaebin Bourget
|New Auburn
|Ethan Patz, Michael Pederson
|Stanley-Boyd
|Noah Gillingham
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2017-18
|First Team
|School
|Hayden Baughman*
|McDonell
|Payton Dachel
|Bloomer
|Bryce Daniels
|Chi-Hi
|Brandon Herrick
|Stanley-Boyd
|Trent Novak
|Lake Holcombe
|Tyler Robarge
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Charlie Bleskachek
|McDonell
|Matt Drilling
|Cadott
|Cory Hoglund
|McDonell
|Dakota Popp
|Cornell
|Bradley Sarauer
|Bloomer
|LJ Schmelzer
|Stanley-Boyd
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Johnny Bleskacek, Caleb Ruf, Aaron Price.
|Cadott
|Garrett Roth
|Chi-Hi
|Nick Bruder, Thomas Robarge
|Lake Holcombe
|Kaden Kinney, Brady Webster
|McDonell
|Joey Huffcutt
|New Auburn
|Dylan North
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2016-17
|First Team
|School
|Hayden Baughman
|McDonell
|Brady Booth
|Stanley-Boyd
|Seth Hause
|Stanley-Boyd
|Noah Nohr
|Cornell
|Alex Ohde*
|McDonell
|Jeremiah Reedy
|Lake Holcombe
|Second Team
|Payton Dachel
|Bloomer
|Grayson Knowlton
|McDonell
|Gabe Madsen
|Bloomer
|Mason Madsen
|Bloomer
|Dawson Mathwig
|Chi-Hi
|Bryce McChesney
|Cadott
|Honorable Mentions
|Cadott
|Matt Drilling
|Cornell
|Colton Hetke
|Chi-Hi
|Bryce Daniels
|Lake Holcombe
|Trent Novak and Brady Webster
|McDonell
|Nathan Hoglund
|New Auburn
|Austin Cutsforth
|Stanley-Boyd
|Brandon Herrick and Zak Ingersoll
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2015-16
|First Team
|School
|Brady Booth
|Stanley-Boyd
|Payton Dachel
|Bloomer
|Aaron Knez
|Chi-Hi
|Alex Ohde
|McDonell
|Quintin Patz
|New Auburn
|Ben Retzlaff*
|McDonell
|Second Team
|Hayden Baughman
|McDonell
|Grayson Knowlton
|McDonell
|Dawson Mathwig
|Chi-Hi
|Noah Nohr
|Cornell
|Noah Price
|Bloomer
|Nick Seng
|Lake Holcombe
|Honorable Mentions
|Chi-Hi
|Justin Czech, Sam Mayberry, Jake Sperry
|McDonell
|Nathan Hoglund, Henry Erickson
|New Auburn
|Kaleb Butterfield
|Cadott
|Bryce McChesney, Shawn Sedlacek
|Stanley-Boyd
|Seth Hause, Brandon Herrick
|Cornell
|Colton Hetke
|Lake Holcombe
|Jeremiah Reedy
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2014-15
|First Team
|School
|Sam Bleskachek
|McDonell
|Ryan Dachel*
|New Auburn
|Kendall Dorn
|McDonell
|Aaron Knez
|Chi-Hi
|Brett McChesney
|Cadott
|Noah Price
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Nolan Johnson
|Chi-Hi
|Alex Lisiecki
|Stanley-Boyd
|Alex Ohde
|McDonell
|Ben Retzlaff
|McDonell
|Derek Score
|Bloomer
|Nick Seng
|Lake Holcombe
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Payton Dachel, Wade Melberg
|Cadott
|Ben Kyes
|Chi-Hi
|Aaron Houle, Sam Mayberry
|Cornell
|Noah Nohr
|Lake Holcombe
|Jeremiah Reedy
|McDonell
|Lance Schoch
|New Auburn
|Devon Coon, Quintin Patz
|Stanley-Boyd
|Seth Hause, Clint Warminski
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2013-14
|First Team
|School
|Sam Bleskachek
|McDonell
|Logan Faschingbauer
|Bloomer
|Nate Kalien
|Chi-Hi
|Jesse Knitter*
|Cornell
|Alex Lisiecki
|Stanley-Boyd
|Colten Seibel
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Ryan Dachel
|New Auburn
|James Elwood
|New Auburn
|Tristan Johnson
|Lake Holcombe
|Aaron Knez
|Chi-Hi
|Brett McChesney
|Cadott
|Sam Sorensen
|McDonell
|Honorable Mention
|Chi-Hi
|Amos Mayberry
|McDonell
|Nick Zander
|Bloomer
|Nicholas Zeman
|Cadott
|Ben Kyes
|Stanley-Boyd
|Dusty Spaeth, Jamie Hoffstatter
|Cornell
|Neil Estes
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2012-13
|First Team
|School
|Brett Baker
|New Auburn
|Dustin Clark
|Bloomer
|Travis Mullen
|Bloomer
|Austin Poehls*
|Cadott
|Jordan Spindler
|Cadott
|Josh Watton
|McDonell
|Second Team
|Sam Bleskachek
|McDonell
|Ryan Dachel
|New Auburn
|James Elwood
|New Auburn
|Nate Kalien
|Chi-Hi
|Andrew Kyes
|Cadott
|Cody Mondeau
|McDonell
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Logan Faschingbauer, Preston Jenneman
|Cadott
|Adam Krouse, Brett McChesney
|Cornell
|Jesse Knitter
|Lake Holcombe
|Tristan Johnson
|McDonell
|Andrew Klimek
|Stanley-Boyd
|Alex Lisiecki, Dusty Spaeth
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2011-12
|First Team
|School
|Tyson Kalien*
|Chi-Hi
|Kyle Cody
|McDonell
|Tyler Erickson
|McDonell
|Phil Janisewski
|Stanley-Boyd
|Karson Rihn
|Bloomer
|Nathan Spindler
|Cadott
|Second Team
|Ryan Baier
|McDonell
|Brett Baker
|New Auburn
|Tanner Nayes
|New Auburn
|Austin Poehls
|Cadott
|Logan Price
|Bloomer
|Zandy Stowell
|Chi-Hi
|Honorable Mentions
|Chi-Hi
|Cedrequs Wright
|McDonell
|Josh Watton, Austin Hiess
|Bloomer
|Brett Stuckert
|Stanley-Boyd
|Dusty Spaeth, Dakota Nichols
|Cornell
|Jesse Knitter
|Lake Holcombe
|Tyler Mataczynski
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2010-11
|First Team
|School
|Tyson Kalien*
|Chi-Hi
|Neil Hebert
|Stanley-Boyd
|Karson Rihn
|Bloomer
|Lucas Roth
|McDonell
|Nathan Spindler
|Cadott
|Joe Theisen
|McDonell
|Second Team
|Kyle Cody
|McDonell
|Rick Peggar
|Stanley-Boyd
|Logan Price
|Bloomer
|Jordan Spindler
|Cadott
|Brett Stuckert
|Bloomer
|Ian Ziperski
|New Auburn
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Jacob Rothbauer
|Cadott
|Andrew Kyes
|Chi-Hi
|Justin Jaquish, Cal Melberg, Shawn Miller, C.D. Wright
|Cornell
|Jesse Knitter
|Lake Holcombe
|Anthony Swanson, Colton Stansbury
|McDonell
|Robbie Cooper, Sam Rubenzer
|New Auburn
|Brett Baker, Kyle Dachel
|Stanley-Boyd
|Dakota Nichols, Jack McLoone
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2009-10
|First Team
|School
|Ian Olson*
|Bloomer
|Alex Seidlitz
|Cornell
|Tyson Kalien
|Chi-Hi
|Derek Watton
|McDonell
|Grady Loew
|Bloomer
|Jeremy Bremness
|Cadott
|Second Team
|Cody Olson
|Cornell
|Dane Luethi
|Lake Holcombe
|Jared Jaquish
|Chi-Hi
|Brett Sorenson
|Stanley-Boyd
|Nathan Spindler
|Cadott
|Ben Rubenzer
|McDonell
|Honorable Mentions
|Chi-Hi
|Matt Leis, Alex Ruf
|McDonell
|Landon Bresina, Jake McIlquham, Lucas Roth
|Lake Holcombe
|Travis Marshall
|New Auburn
|Kyle Dachel, Tanner Nayes
|Stanley-Boyd
|Neil Hebert
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2008-09
|First Team
|School
|Dustin Kalien*
|Chi-Hi
|Dylan Smith*
|Cornell
|Cole Zwiefelhofer
|Chi-Hi
|Jarrod Martell
|McDonell
|Paul Reit
|Stanley-Boyd
|Grady Loew
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Mike Farrell
|New Auburn
|Ryan North
|New Auburn
|Kyle Schneider
|Lake Holcombe
|Ryan Ericksen
|Stanley-Boyd
|Jared Jaquish
|Chi-Hi
|Derek Watton
|McDonell
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Alex Zwiefelhofer, Erik Reischel, Ian Olson
|Cadott
|Stephen Kelly, Alex Rothbauer
|Chi-Hi
|Tyson Kalien, Mitch Olson
|Cornell
|Alex Seidlitz, Roman Pitschke
|Lake Holcombe
|Justin Cynor, Lee Kostick
|McDonell
|Jake McIlquham, Ben Rubenzer, Landon Bresina
|New Auburn
|Ian Ziperski
|Stanley-Boyd
|Jason Reit
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2007-08
|First Team
|School
|Josh Prince*
|Chi-Hi
|Jarrod Martell
|McDonell
|Joey Lamoureux
|Lake Holcombe
|Paul Reit
|Stanley-Boyd
|Dustin Kalien
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Dylan Smith
|Cornell
|Grady Loew
|Bloomer
|Cole Zwiefelhofer
|Chi-Hi
|Ryan Ericksen
|Stanley-Boyd
|Alex Rothbauer
|Cadott
|Honorable Mentions
|Cadott
|Ryan Wilson
|Chi-Hi
|Brad Meade, Brad Goeman
|Lake Holcombe
|Kent Velie, Kyle Schneider, Brandon Crank
|McDonell
|Derek Watton, Jon Schoch, Tony Bischel, Landon Bresina
|New Auburn
|Logan Butterfield, Mike Farrell, Max Super
|Stanley-Boyd
|Nathan Price, Nathan Summerfield
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2006-07
|First Team
|School
|Josh Prince
|Chi-Hi
|Andrew Ruf
|McDonell
|Terry Licht Jr.
|Cadott
|Kit Kosher
|Cornell
|Zach Bailey
|New Auburn
|Second Team
|Marcus Schoch
|McDonell
|Joey Lamoureux
|Lake Holcombe
|Josh Carr
|Cornell
|John Farrell
|New Auburn
|Evan Anderson
|Stanley-Boyd
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Grady Loew
|Cadott
|Kyle Rothbauer
|Chi-Hi
|James Rowley
|Cornell
|Brett Kinard
|Lake Holcombe
|Brandon Crank, Cody Schneider
|New Auburn
|Logan Butterfield
|Stanley-Boyd
|Chris Dirkes
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2005-06
|First Team
|School
|Jeremy Knoble
|Chi-Hi
|Justin Marion
|Cadott
|Andrew Ruf
|McDonell
|Kit Kosher
|Cornell
|Jacob Nelson
|New Auburn
|Garrett Wankel
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Terry Licht Jr.
|Cadott
|Brennan Tate
|Stanley-Boyd
|Nick Goeman
|Chi-Hi
|Michael Mudgett
|Lake Holcombe
|Alex Stevens
|McDonell
|Marcus Schoch
|McDonell
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Zane Miller, Jason Vehlenkamp
|Cadott
|Pete Goettl
|Chi-Hi
|Josh Prince
|Cornell
|Jared VanDam
|Lake Holcombe
|Travis Cynor
|McDonell
|Isaac Ryba
|New Auburn
|Zach DeWilde
|Stanley-Boyd
|Kent Smasal
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2004-05
|First Team
|School
|Blake Pozarski
|Cadott
|Forest Dressel
|New Auburn
|Ryan Meinne
|McDonell
|Marcus Schoch
|McDonell
|Nick Goeman
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Logan West
|McDonell
|Zane Miller
|Bloomer
|Travis Cynor
|Lake Holcombe
|Jeremy Knoble
|Chi-Hi
|Chris Haas
|Stanley-Boyd
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Garrett Wankel
|Cadott
|Justin Marion
|Cornell
|Brandon Wolfe
|Lake Holcombe
|Michael Mudgett, Brandon Gothman
|New Auburn
|Jacob Nelson, Brandon Baldry
|Stanley-Boyd
|Kent Smasal, Joey Madorin
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2003-04
|First Team
|School
|Kurt Harris*
|Cornell
|Nick St. John
|Bloomer
|Forest Dressel
|New Auburn
|Logan West
|McDonell
|Dan Schwarzenberger
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Brandon Wolfe
|Cornell
|Jason Proue
|McDonell
|Randy Nye
|Cadott
|Cody Beal
|New Auburn
|Brandon Geist
|Stanley-Boyd
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Seth Hartman, Dennis Poirier
|Cadott
|Chris Peterlik
|Chi-Hi
|Jerrad Bieno
|Cornell
|Will Petska, Billy Zackrzewski
|Lake Holcombe
|Michael Mudgett, Johnathan Schultz
|McDonell
|Ryan Meinen
|New Auburn
|Joe Frank
|Stanley-Boyd
|Kent Smasal
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2002-03
|First Team
|School
|Matt Riley*
|Cadott
|Kyle Schuebel*
|Stanley-Boyd
|Jake Slaby
|Chi-Hi
|Kurt Harris
|Cornell
|Nick St. John
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Luke Johnson
|Chi-Hi
|Ben Modl
|McDonel
|Forest Dressel
|New Auburn
|Will Petska
|Cornell
|J.C. Madorin
|Stanley-Boyd
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2001-02
|First Team
|School
|Adam Jacobson*
|McDonell
|Tim Swenson
|New Auburn
|Kevin Krenz
|Bloomer
|Matt Riley
|Cadott
|Brady Zwiefelhofer
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Nate Steivang
|Stanley-Boyd
|Kyle Harris
|Cornell
|Derek Thompson
|Bloomer
|Kirby Colbenson
|Lake Holcombe
|Cory Kimball
|Cadott
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Derek Horbinski
|Cornell
|Kurt Harris
|Chi-Hi
|Andrew Babbitt, Jake Slaby
|Lake Holcombe
|Justyn Karlen, Jeremy Witt
|McDonell
|Calvin Miller
|New Auburn
|Forest Dressel
|Stanley-Boyd
|Chad Ryba, Kyle Schuebel
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 2000-01
|First Team
|School
|Jay Tollefson*
|Cornell
|Tim Swenson
|New Auburn
|Jordan West
|McDonell
|Kevin Krenz
|Bloomer
|Austin Flater
|Lake Holcombe
|Second Team
|Jake Steivang
|Stanley-Boyd
|Ryan Shepard
|Cornell
|Chad Haverly
|Chi-Hi
|Kyle Noonan
|Stanley-Boyd
|Derek Thompson
|Bloomer
|Honorable Mentions
|Cadott
|Jesse Goettl
|Lake Holcombe
|Clint Buchner
|McDonell
|Adam Jacobson
|Stanley-Boyd
|Chad Ryba
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 1999-2000
|First Team
|School
|Luke Rykal*
|Cadott
|Jesse Theirl
|Stanley-Boyd
|Jay Tollefson
|Cornell
|Kevin Krenz
|Bloomer
|Tim Swenson
|New Auburn
|Second Team
|Russel Rabe
|Lake Holcombe
|DJ Cooper
|Chi-Hi
|Nathan Rykal
|Cadott
|Jake Steivang
|Stanley-Boyd
|Harley Oemig
|Cornell
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 1998-99
|First Team
|School
|Chris Walters*
|Cornell
|Cory Licht
|Stanley-Boyd
|Nathan Hager
|Cadott
|Jason Ash
|Lake Holcombe
|DJ Cooper
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Ty Tollefson
|Cornell
|Jesse Theirl
|Stanley-Boyd
|Mike Nelson
|New Auburn
|Brian Lambert
|Bloomer
|Brigham Leslie
|Cadott
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 1997-98
|First Team
|School
|Joe Ott*
|Chi-Hi
|Kris Lundeen
|Bloomer
|Marty Maidment
|New Auburn
|Chris Walters
|Cornell
|Nate Stelter
|McDonell
|Second Team
|Caleb Meier
|Bloomer
|Brigham Leslie
|Cadott
|Brandon Ash
|Lake Holcombe
|Drew Caswell
|Stanley-Boyd
|Dan Holle
|Chi-Hi
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 1996-97
|First Team
|School
|Mike Rabe*
|Lake Holcombe
|Tim Rose*
|Chi-Hi
|Bryan Dachel
|Bloomer
|Scott Kesling
|Cadott
|Andy Helgerson
|Cornell
|Second Team
|Joe Cynor
|Lake Holcombe
|Marty Maidment
|New Auburn
|Nick Holle
|Chi-Hi
|Nate Stelter
|McDonell
|Kris Lundeen
|Bloomer
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 1995-96
|First Team
|School
|Bryan Dachel*
|Bloomer
|Ryan Stelter
|McDonell
|Andy Helgerson
|Cornell
|Nick Holle
|Chi-Hi
|J.R. Dachel
|Bloomer
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 1994-95
|First Team
|School
|Troy Strand*
|Cadott
|Cory Bremness
|Cadott
|Dan Dallpagic
|McDonell
|Corey O'Connell
|Chi-Hi
|J.R. Dachel
|Bloomer
All-Chippewa County Boys Basketball 1992-93
|First Team
|School
|Chad Rykal*
|Chi-Hi
|Joe Faschingbauer
|Bloomer
|Jeff Dixon
|Lake Holcombe
|Jack McChesney
|Cornell
|Jeff Snaford
|Cadott