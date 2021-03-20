2020-21 All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball Team

First Team
Lauryn Deetz
McDonell
Junior — Guard
Height: 5-5
Jersey Number: 24
Coach: Don Cooper
Statistics: Averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.
Coach Cooper says: "In 30 years of coaching boys and girls high school basketball, Lauryn is one of the hardest working players I've ever coached. Her offseason work ethic along with her in-season dedication is a direct result of her off the court achievements. I cannot be prouder of a player and it truly shows that hard work does pay."
Anna Geissler
McDonell
Senior — Guard
Height: 5-7
Jersey Number: 22
Coach: Don Cooper
Statistics: Averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 assists per game.
Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.
Coach Cooper says: "Anna Geissler was the exact leader we needed this year to lead our team through a difficult and challenging season. Not only did she exemplify exceptional leadership, she had exemplary qualities of motivating her teammates off the court but it's what she did this season on the court which will make this one of the most memorable seasons McDonell girls basketball has ever seen."
Lily Hoel
Stanley-Boyd
Junior — Forward
Height: 5-11
Jersey Number: 22
Coach: Alison Becker
Statistics: Averaged 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and one steal per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.
Coach Becker says: "Lily is a hard matchup for opponents as she can play the perimeter and post positions. She led our team in scoring, rebounds and field goal percentage. She has a great knack for offensive rebounding. Lily has a great work ethic. It will be exciting to see what is in store for her (in) her senior year."
Jada Kowalczyk
Cadott
Senior — Guard/Forward
Height: 5-10
Jersey Number: 24
Coach: Dave Hazuga
Statistics: Averaged 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.
Coach Hazuga says: "What Jada has brought and done for our basketball program will leave a lasting impact. One of the best players to ever play for this school."
Brooke Lechleitner
Lake Holcombe
Junior — Guard/Forward
Height: 6-0
Jersey Number: 13
Coach: Jennifer Lechleitner
Statistics: Averaged 15.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.6 blocks, four steals and 3.2 assists per game.
Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.
Coach Lechleitner says: "I wish we would have had a full season, starting Dec. 5 (three week behind everyone else) hurt Brooke's chance to hit her 1,000-point goal her junior year. She is currently 82 points away. (The) hardest working athlete I know."
Zoey Rada
New Auburn
Senior — Guard
Height: 5-4
Jersey Number: 24
Coach: Eric North
Statistics: Averaged 11.9 points, four rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.2 assists per game.
Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.
Coach North says: "Zoey has put in a lot of hard work during her high school basketball career, during the season and the offseason. All that hard work has paid off for her. Zoey is a great basketball player, leading us to our third place finish in the conference and earning her many individual awards."
Second Team
Teagen Becker
Stanley-Boyd
Sophomore — Guard
Height: 5-8
Jersey Number: 24
Coach: Alison Becker
Statistics: Averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.
Coach Becker says: "Teagen is a big asset to her team. She is a 3-point threat and can score inside as well when she attacks the basket from the perimeter. She also is one of the strongest defenders on the team. Led the team in steals, assists, 3-point percentage, 3-pointers made and assist-to-turnover ratio."
Allison Golat-Hattamer
Lake Holcombe
Senior — Forward
Height: 5-8
Jersey Number: 11
Coach: Jennifer Lechleitner
Statistics: Averaged 9.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 assists per game.
Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.
Coach Lechleitner says: "With Allison being our only senior, she has led the team with her maturity and past experiences. She will be greatly missed."
Abigale Iverson
Bloomer
Junior — Post
Height: 5-10
Jersey Number: 55
Coach: Nikki Seibel
Statistics: Averaged 11.5 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal per game.
Honors: All-Heart O'North Conference second team.
Coach Nikki Seibel says: "Abigale really stepped up this season with her post presence. She also was a fantastic leader and really helped our younger players develop and feel comfortable on the court. I am expecting great things out of Abigale next season as well."
Karly Kirkman
Lake Holcombe
Sophomore — Guard
Height: 5-7
Jersey Number: 4
Coach: Jennifer Lechleitner
Statistics: Averaged 12.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.
Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.
Coach Lechleitner says: "Karly had to pick up a lot of pressure this year as I wanted to move our previous point guard (Brooke Lechleitner) and utilize her height under the basket. Karly handled the pressure well and helped our team get to the regional finals for the first time since 2011."
Kelsea Popp
Cornell
Sophomore — Guard
Height: 5-5
Jersey Number: 23
Coach: Courtney Yanko
Statistics: Averaged 15 points per game.
Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.
Coach Yanko says: "Kelsea was such a huge asset to our team. Her stats speak for themselves, but outside of her stats, Kelsea is an amazing teammate. She always supports and encourages all of the other players and constantly has a positive attitude. She is a very well rounded player and individual."
Leah Score
Bloomer
Senior — Guard
Height: 5-7
Jersey Number: 35
Coach: Nikki Seibel
Statistics: Averaged 10 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.
Honors: All-Heart O'North Conference honorable mention.
Coach Nikki Seibel says: "Leah did a fantastic job this season getting her teammates the ball this season as she led our team in assists. She also is a great shooter and did some great things offensively for our team this season."
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2019-20
|First Team
|School
|Maggie Craker
|McDonell
|Lauryn Deetz
|McDonell
|Caelan Givens
|Chi-Hi
|Jada Kowalczyk
|Cadott
|Brooke Lechleitner
|Lake Holcombe
|Aaliyah McMillan
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Erin Crowell
|Cornell
|Larissa Fossum
|Bloomer
|Lily Hoel
|Stanley-Boyd
|Zoey Rada
|New Auburn
|Emma Seibel
|Bloomer
|Alexis Zenner
|Chi-Hi
|Honorable Mentions
|Samantha Buchholtz, Vanessa Jenneman
|Bloomer
|Meadow Barone, Abby Eiler, Elly Eiler
|Cadott
|Maria Friedel, Ashley Hanley
|Chi-Hi
|Bryanna Bonander
|Cornell
|Allison Golat-Hattamer, Megan Lechleitner
|Lake Holcombe
|Destiny Baughman, Laneyse Baughman, Anna Geissler, Lexi Johnson
|McDonell
|Teagen Becker, Marissa Gustafson
|Stanley-Boyd
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2018-19
|2018-19
|Position
|First Team
|Maggie Craker
|McDonell
|Caelan Givens*
|Chi-Hi
|Arianna Mason
|Stanley-Boyd
|Aaliyah McMillan
|Chi-Hi
|Sierra Raine
|Bloomer
|Abby Wampler
|McDonell
|Second Team
|Erin Crowell
|Cornell
|Jada Kowalczyk
|Cadott
|Elle Kramschuster
|Bloomer
|Brooke Lechleitner
|Lake Holcombe
|Nadia Rada
|New Auburn
|Alexis Zenner
|Chi-Hi
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Isabella Jenneman, Chloee Swartz
|Cadott
|Mary Jo Prokupek, Jenna Sedlacek, Kaitlyn Tice
|Chi-Hi
|Maria Friedel, Ashley Hanley
|Cornell
|Cheyenne Peloquin
|McDonell
|Lauryn Deetz, Jessica Eisenreich, Hannah Sykora
|New Auburn
|Zoey Rada
|Lake Holcombe
|Allison Golat-Hattamer, Orianna Lebal, Megan Lechleitner
|Stanley-Boyd
|Hannah Hause, Lily Hoel, Marissa Gustafson
|* Denotes Player of the Year
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2017-18
|First Team
|School
|Justyne Burgess
|Bloomer
|Caelan Givens
|Chi-Hi
|Abby Opsal
|McDonell
|Sierra Raine
|Bloomer
|Tahlia Walton*
|Stanley-Boyd
|Alexis Zenner
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Megan Baier
|McDonell
|Danielle Fasbender
|Cornell
|Arianna Mason
|Stanley-Boyd
|Nadia Rada
|New Auburn
|Abby Wampler
|McDonell
|Carley Yeager
|Lake Holcombe
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Sidney Kostner, Shaina Zwiefelhofer
|Cadott
|Jada Kowalczyk, Mary Jo Prokupek, Cailin Rineck, Jenna Sedlacek
|Chi-Hi
|Ashley Hanley, Aaliyah McMillan
|Cornell
|Lexi Kramer
|McDonell
|Grace Mrozinski, Payton Swoboda
|New Auburn
|Christina Gordon, Anna Koteras
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2016-17
|First Team
|School
|Lexi Hanley*
|Chi-Hi
|Hannah Lee
|Lake Holcombe
|Arianna Mason
|Stanley-Boyd
|Aliya Seibel
|Bloomer
|Josie Verbick
|McDonell
|Chandler Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Megan Baier
|McDonell
|Justyne Burgess
|Bloomer
|Caelan Givens
|Chi-Hi
|Abby Klimek
|McDonell
|Sierra Raine
|Bloomer
|Carley Yeager
|Lake Holcombe
|Honorable Mentions
|Cadott
|Mary Jo Prokupek, Cailin Rineck, Jenna Sedlacek
|Chi-Hi
|Carley Meinen, Bailey Sillman
|Cornell
|Danielle Fasbender
|McDonell
|Andrea Hiess, Rachel Ohde, Abby Opsal
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2015-16
|First Team
|School
|Lexi Hanley
|Chi-Hi
|Jenna Hoffstatter
|Stanley-Boyd
|Elizabeth Kyes
|Cadott
|Jamie Reit*
|Stanley-Boyd
|Josie Verbick
|McDonell
|Chandler Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Megan Baier
|McDonell
|Chelsey Goettl
|Cadott
|Hannah Lee
|Lake Holcombe
|Nadia Rada
|New Auburn
|Julia Robarge
|Chi-Hi
|Aliya Seibel
|Bloomer
|Honorable Mentions
|Chi-Hi
|Tyana Loiselle
|McDonell
|Abby Klimek, Rachel Ohde
|Bloomer
|Danelle Score, Jocelyn Zwiefelhofer
|Stanley-Boyd
|Bailey Ducommun, Arianna Mason
|Cornell
|Lexi Moussette
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2014-15
|First Team
|School
|Lexi Hanley
|Chi-Hi
|Jenna Hoffstatter
|Stanley-Boyd
|Tyana Loiselle
|Chi-Hi
|Jamie Reit*
|Stanley-Boyd
|Sydney Schemenauer
|McDonell
|Chandler Zwiefelhofer
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Makenzie Ewings
|Cornell
|Amanda Hazuga
|Stanley-Boyd
|Elizabeth Kyes
|Cadott
|Samantha Rineck
|Cadott
|Aliya Seibel
|Bloomer
|Josie Verbick
|McDonell
|Honorable Mentions
|Cadott
|Charlene Holte
|Chi-Hi
|Elle Daniels, Hallie Soward
|McDonell
|Rachel Ohde, Tessa McChesney
|Stanley-Boyd
|Bailey Ducommun, Peyton McCauley
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2013-14
|First Team
|School
|Jamie Reit*
|Stanley-Boyd
|Kayla Hanley
|Chi-Hi
|Jalen Knowlton
|McDonell
|Brenna Roshell
|Chi-Hi
|Savannah Roth
|Cadott
|Aliya Seibel
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Makenzie Ewings
|Cornell
|Jenna Hoffstatter
|Stanley-Boyd
|Tyana Loiselle
|Chi-Hi
|Courtney Passint
|Chi-Hi
|Isabelle Rothbauer
|Bloomer
|Sydney Schemenauer
|McDonell
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Allison Hassemer, Chandler Zwiefelhofer
|Cadott
|Chelsey Goettl, Alexis Munroe
|Chi-Hi
|Kaitlin Rubenzer, Lexi Hanley
|Cornell
|Hannah Ash, Brooke Elliott
|Lake Holcombe
|Jordon Dixon
|McDonell
|Josie Verbick, Tessa McChesney
|Stanley-Boyd
|Amanda Hazuga, Bailey Ducommun
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2012-13
|First Team
|School
|Janna Fjelstad*
|Chi-Hi
|Kayla Hanley
|Chi-Hi
|Jalen Knowlton
|McDonell
|Jamie Reit
|Stanley-Boyd
|Savanna Roth
|Cadott
|Kayla Ruff
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Sara Bedford
|Chi-Hi
|Makenzie Ewings
|Cornell
|Anna Lisiecki
|Stanley-Boyd
|Lexi Raihle
|McDonell
|Isabelle Rothbauer
|Bloomer
|Sydney Schemenauer
|McDonell
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Lindsay LaGesse, Emily Peterson
|Cadott
|Alexis Munroe
|Chi-Hi
|Alissa Adams, Brenna Roshell
|Cornell
|Laura Bohaty
|Lake Holcombe
|Jordon Dixon
|McDonell
|Gabby Geissler, Tessa McChesney
|Stanley-Boyd
|Jenna Hoffstatter
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2011-12
|First Team
|School
|Sarah Schoch*
|McDonell
|Kayla Hanley
|Chi-Hi
|Tiffany Marshall
|Lake Holcombe
|Rachel McDonald
|Chi-Hi
|Sabra Meinen
|Bloomer
|Savanna Roth
|Cadott
|Second Team
|Britney Hattamer
|Lake Holcombe
|Kayla Knez
|Chi-Hi
|Jalen Knowlton
|McDonell
|Anna Lisiecki
|Stanley-Boyd
|Lexi Raihle
|McDonell
|Randi Trott
|New Auburn
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Ali Olson, Lindsay Geurkink, Isabelle Rothbauer
|Cornell
|Becca Bohaty, Hannah Ash, Brooke Elliott
|McDonell
|Jade Sharpe
|New Auburn
|Allie Grimm
|Stanley-Boyd
|Halie Milas
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2010-11
|First Team
|School
|Emily Passint*
|Chi-Hi
|Tiffany Marshall
|Lake Holomcbe
|Rachel McDonald
|Chi-Hi
|Sabra Meinen
|Bloomer
|K'trina Ruff
|Bloomer
|Sarah Schoch
|McDonell
|Second Team
|Ari Gardow
|McDonell
|Britney Hattamer
|Lake Holcombe
|Lexi Raihle
|McDonell
|Laken Geissler
|Cadott
|Kayla Knez
|Chi-Hi
|Randi Trott
|New Auburn
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Ali Olson, Greta Gumness, Claire Paulus
|Cadott
|Bridget Pozarski
|Chi-Hi
|Megan Schnobrich, Alicia Benner, Jess Zwiefelhofer
|McDonell
|Jalen Knowlton, Jade Sharpe
|New Auburn
|Allie Grimm, Lindsey Smutney
|Stanley-Boyd
|Zoey Czech, Anna Lisiecki, Lyndsey Thorpe
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2009-10
|First Team
|School
|Tiffany Marshall*
|Lake Holcombe
|Rachel McDonald
|Chi-Hi
|Emily Passint
|Chi-Hi
|Ari Gardow
|McDonell
|Sarah Schoch
|McDonell
|Marissa Baldry
|New Auburn
|Second Team
|Greta Gumness
|Bloomer
|Britney Hattamer
|Lake Holcombe
|Sabra Meinen
|Bloomer
|Amanda Smith
|Cornell
|Randi Trott
|New Auburn
|Alaina Warminski
|Stanley-Boyd
|Honorable Mentions
|Cadott
|Andrea Roth
|Lake Holcombe
|Chloe Gulich
|McDonell
|Becca Zander
|Stanley-Boyd
|Zoey Czech
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2008-09
|First Team
|School
|Lori Kaeding*
|Chi-Hi
|Tiffany Marshall
|Lake Holcombe
|Marissa Baldry
|New Auburn
|Cari Arneson
|Cornell
|Jenny Toutant
|Cornell
|Lindsay Gaber
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Hannah Rothbauer
|Bloomer
|Britney Hattamer
|Lake Holcombe
|Ari Gardow
|McDonell
|Alaina Warminski
|Stanley-Boyd
|Heather Hodnett
|Chi-Hi
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Sabra Meinen
|Cadott
|Kendal Krouse, Bridget Pozarski
|Chi-Hi
|Emily Passint, Jamie Bluemel, Rachel McDonald, Megan Schnobrich
|Cornell
|Amanda Smith
|Lake Holcombe
|Maria Dernovsek, Casey O'Connor, Molly Webster
|McDonel
|Kristen LeaVesseur, Breanna Jenneman
|New Auburn
|Dani Goodremote
|Stanley-Boyd
|Zoey Czech, Lyndsay Thorpe
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2007-08
|First Team
|School
|Courtney Jensen*
|Cornell
|Sam Buonauro
|Chi-Hi
|Emily Mattison
|Chi-Hi
|Cody VanDenHeuvel
|Cadott
|Holly Mertens
|Stanley-Boyd
|Second Team
|Andrea Ruf
|Chi-Hi
|Kelsie Seibel
|Bloomer
|Jennifer Reit
|Stanley-Boyd
|Tara Peterson
|Bloomer
|Ellen Plendl
|McDonell
|Honorable Mentions
|Cornell
|Amanda Smith, Cari Arneson
|Lake Holcombe
|Jenni Wesley, McKenna Missfeldt, Maria Dernovsek
|McDonell
|Jess Freagon
|New Auburn
|Adrienne Grimm
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2006-07
|First Team
|School
|Lucy Dernovsek*
|Lake Holcombe
|Andrea Larson
|Chi-Hi
|Brook Romanowski
|Cadott
|Holly Mertens
|Stanley-Boyd
|Kelsie Seibel
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Jessica Zwiefelhofer
|Chi-Hi
|Cody VanDenHeuvel
|Cadott
|Jess Freagon
|McDonell
|Courtney Jensen
|Cornell
|Sarah Maidment
|New Auburn
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Amber Homme, Tara Peterson
|Cadott
|Kristal Kimball
|Chi-Hi
|Emily Mattison, Sam Buonauro
|Lake Holcombe
|Sam Craker
|McDonell
|Nikki Hoepner, Justine Schafer
|Stanley-Boyd
|Melanie Tate
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2005-06
|First Team
|School
|Monica Mayry*
|Chi-Hi
|Kelsey Hewitt
|Chi-Hi
|Samantha Mayer
|Bloomer
|Krystal Parr
|Bloomer
|Lucy Dernovsek
|Lake Holcombe
|Ashley Davis
|New Auburn
|Second Team
|Gretta Layman
|Chi-Hi
|Theresa Monpas
|Chi-Hi
|Megan Sibbers
|Bloomer
|Mandy Derks
|Stanley-Boyd
|Brook Romanowski
|Cadott
|Cody VanDenHeuvel
|Cadott
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Jordan Olson, Kelsie Seibel
|Cadott
|Krysta Kimball
|Chi-Hi
|Gabby Manny, Laura Mattison, Kari Kaeding
|Cornell
|Amanda Craker, Sam Craker, Courtney Jensen
|Lake Holcombe
|Kasey Fasbender, Nikki Mataczynski
|New Auburn
|Jake St. Aubin, Sarah Maidment
|Stanley-Boyd
|Holly Mertens
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2004-05
|First Team
|School
|Monica Mayry*
|Chi-Hi
|Kelsey Anderson
|Bloomer
|Kelsey Hewitt
|Chi-Hi
|Krystal Parr
|Bloomer
|Alaina Spaeth
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Sam Bischel
|McDonell
|Lucy Dernovsek
|Lake Holcombe
|Gretta Layman
|Chi-Hi
|Samantha Mayer
|Bloomer
|Jenna Starck
|Cadott
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2003-04
|First Team
|School
|Sarah Ott*
|Chi-Hi
|Kelsey Anderson
|Bloomer
|April Strzok
|Lake Holcombe
|Ashley Davis
|New Auburn
|Monica Mayry
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Krystal Parr
|Bloomer
|Kaci O'Connell
|McDonell
|Melynda Maidment
|New Auburn
|Lucy Dernovsek
|Lake Holcombe
|Alaina Spaeth
|Chi-Hi
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2002-03
|First Team
|School
|Sarah Ott*
|Chi-Hi
|Nikki Wilson
|Bloomer
|Kaejan Hebert
|Bloomer
|Monica Mayry
|Chi-Hi
|April Strzok
|Lake Holcombe
|Second Team
|Allison Loomis
|McDonell
|Alaina Spaeth
|Chi-Hi
|Melynda Maidment
|New Auburn
|Kayla Durch
|Bloomer
|Liz Schonover
|Cornell
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Erin Flynn
|Cadott
|Chelsey Roth
|McDonell
|Chris McAnarney
|Stanley-Boyd
|Whitney Olson
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2001-02
|First Team
|School
|Nikki Wilson*
|Bloomer
|Angie Lew
|Lake Holcombe
|Katie Keller
|Cornell
|Stefanie Janssen
|Cadott
|Sarah Ott
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Sarah Nemitz
|Cornell
|Chelsea Meier
|Bloomer
|Kaejan Hebert
|Bloomer
|Colleen Loomis
|McDonell
|Emily Krumenauer
|Chi-HI
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Kayla Durch, Christine Schindler
|Cadott
|Erin Starck
|Chi-Hi
|Virginia Struthers
|New Auburn
|Melynda Maidment
|Stanley-Boyd
|Nicole Chirhart
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 2000-01
|First Team
|School
|Angie Ott*
|Chi-Hi
|Jennifer Kuc
|Lake Holcombe
|Melissa Haley
|McDonell
|Katie Moga
|McDonell
|Megan Gumness
|Bloomer
|Second Team
|Danielle Borneman
|Chi-Hi
|Natalie Licht
|Chi-Hi
|Nikki Wilson
|Bloomer
|Kaejan Hebert
|Bloomer
|Belinda Sweeney
|New Auburn
|Honorable Mentions
|Bloomer
|Chelsea Meier
|Chi-Hi
|Salley Welbourn
|Cornell
|Katie Keller
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 1999-2000
|First Team
|School
|Tanya Goettl
|Bloomer
|Brooke Wozniak
|Stanley-Boyd
|Angie Ott
|Chi-Hi
|Melissa Haley
|McDonell
|Alisa Lew
|Lake Holcombe
|Second Team
|Becca Spaeth
|Chi-Hi
|Deidra Peterlik
|Cadott
|Carly Leininger
|Bloomer
|Lindsay Shepard
|Cornell
|Katie Moga
|McDonell
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 1998-99
|First Team
|School
|Emily Buchner*
|Bloomer
|Amy Peterson
|Stanley-Boyd
|Erin Crank
|Cadott
|Brooke Wozniak
|Stanley-Boyd
|Becca Spaeth
|Chi-Hi
|Second Team
|Janel Soppeland
|Cadott
|Melissa Haley
|McDonell
|Amanda Schmidt
|Bloomer
|April Lamoureaux
|Lake Holcombe
|Lori Mittermeyer
|Cornell
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 1997-98
|First Team
|School
|Erin Crank*
|Cadott
|Emily Buchner
|Bloomer
|Amy Peterson
|Stanley-Boyd
|Corina Bohl
|McDonell
|Elsa Johnson
|Lake Holcombe
|Second Team
|Janel Soppeland
|Cadott
|Jonelle LaMarch
|Stanley-Boyd
|Tanya Goettl
|Bloomer
|Jessica Tarnowski
|New Auburn
|Becca Spaeth
|Chi-Hi
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 1996-97
|First Team
|School
|Steph Johnson*
|Chi-Hi
|Corina Bohl
|McDonell
|Holli Trowbridge
|New Auburn
|Jonelle LaMarche
|Stanley-Boyd
|Erin Crank
|Cadott
|Second Team
|Elsa Johnson
|Lake Holcombe
|Robin North
|Cornell
|Michelle Harelstad
|New Auburn
|Emily Buchner
|Bloomer
|Kim Roshell
|Cadott
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 1995-96
|First Team
|School
|Patty Sell*
|McDonell
|Erin Crank
|Cadott
|Katie Olson
|Bloomer
|Jill Hilger
|Cornell
|Denise Park
|Bloomer
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 1994-95
|First Team
|School
|Sara Johnson*
|Bloomer
|Patty Sell
|McDonell
|Erin Middendorp
|Chi-Hi
|Denise Park
|Bloomer
|Jill Hilger
|Cornell
All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball 1992-93
|First Team
|School
|Karen Morrissey*
|McDonell
|Missy Mlsna
|Chi-Hi
|Megan Moga
|Lake Holcome
|Shannon Schoch
|Stanley-Boyd
|Micki Harnisch
|Bloomer