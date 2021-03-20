 Skip to main content
2020-21 All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball Team
2020-21 All-Chippewa County Girls Basketball Team

First Team

McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-28-21

Lauryn Deetz

McDonell

Junior — Guard

Height: 5-5

Jersey Number: 24

Coach: Don Cooper

Statistics: Averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Cooper says: "In 30 years of coaching boys and girls high school basketball, Lauryn is one of the hardest working players I've ever coached. Her offseason work ethic along with her in-season dedication is a direct result of her off the court achievements. I cannot be prouder of a player and it truly shows that hard work does pay."

McDonell girls basketball at Northwood 2-18-21

Anna Geissler

McDonell

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-7

Jersey Number: 22

Coach: Don Cooper

Statistics: Averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 assists per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Cooper says: "Anna Geissler was the exact leader we needed this year to lead our team through a difficult and challenging season. Not only did she exemplify exceptional leadership, she had exemplary qualities of motivating her teammates off the court but it's what she did this season on the court which will make this one of the most memorable seasons McDonell girls basketball has ever seen."

McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-28-21

Stanley-Boyd's Lily Hoel

Lily Hoel

Stanley-Boyd

Junior — Forward

Height: 5-11

Jersey Number: 22

Coach: Alison Becker

Statistics: Averaged 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and one steal per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Becker says: "Lily is a hard matchup for opponents as she can play the perimeter and post positions. She led our team in scoring, rebounds and field goal percentage. She has a great knack for offensive rebounding. Lily has a great work ethic. It will be exciting to see what is in store for her (in) her senior year."

Cadott at Altoona girls basketball 1-22-21

Jada Kowalczyk

Cadott

Senior — Guard/Forward

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 24

Coach: Dave Hazuga

Statistics: Averaged 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Hazuga says: "What Jada has brought and done for our basketball program will leave a lasting impact. One of the best players to ever play for this school."

Winter at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 1-5-21

Brooke Lechleitner

Lake Holcombe

Junior — Guard/Forward

Height: 6-0

Jersey Number: 13

Coach: Jennifer Lechleitner

Statistics: Averaged 15.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.6 blocks, four steals and 3.2 assists per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach Lechleitner says: "I wish we would have had a full season, starting Dec. 5 (three week behind everyone else) hurt Brooke's chance to hit her 1,000-point goal her junior year. She is currently 82 points away. (The) hardest working athlete I know."

Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 1-15-21

Zoey Rada

New Auburn

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-4

Jersey Number: 24

Coach: Eric North

Statistics: Averaged 11.9 points, four rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.2 assists per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach North says: "Zoey has put in a lot of hard work during her high school basketball career, during the season and the offseason. All that hard work has paid off for her. Zoey is a great basketball player, leading us to our third place finish in the conference and earning her many individual awards."

Second Team

McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-28-21

Teagen Becker

Stanley-Boyd

Sophomore — Guard

Height: 5-8

Jersey Number: 24

Coach: Alison Becker

Statistics: Averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Becker says: "Teagen is a big asset to her team. She is a 3-point threat and can score inside as well when she attacks the basket from the perimeter. She also is one of the strongest defenders on the team. Led the team in steals, assists, 3-point percentage, 3-pointers made and assist-to-turnover ratio."

Winter at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 1-5-21

Allison Golat-Hattamer

Lake Holcombe

Senior — Forward

Height: 5-8

Jersey Number: 11

Coach: Jennifer Lechleitner

Statistics: Averaged 9.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 assists per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.

Coach Lechleitner says: "With Allison being our only senior, she has led the team with her maturity and past experiences. She will be greatly missed."

Cameron at Bloomer girls basketball 2-2-21

Abigale Iverson

Bloomer

Junior — Post

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 55

Coach: Nikki Seibel

Statistics: Averaged 11.5 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal per game.

Honors: All-Heart O'North Conference second team.

Coach Nikki Seibel says: "Abigale really stepped up this season with her post presence. She also was a fantastic leader and really helped our younger players develop and feel comfortable on the court. I am expecting great things out of Abigale next season as well."

Winter at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 1-5-21

Karly Kirkman

Lake Holcombe

Sophomore — Guard

Height: 5-7

Jersey Number: 4

Coach: Jennifer Lechleitner

Statistics: Averaged 12.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.

Coach Lechleitner says: "Karly had to pick up a lot of pressure this year as I wanted to move our previous point guard (Brooke Lechleitner) and utilize her height under the basket. Karly handled the pressure well and helped our team get to the regional finals for the first time since 2011."

Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 1-15-21

Kelsea Popp

Cornell

Sophomore — Guard

Height: 5-5

Jersey Number: 23

Coach: Courtney Yanko

Statistics: Averaged 15 points per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.

Coach Yanko says: "Kelsea was such a huge asset to our team. Her stats speak for themselves, but outside of her stats, Kelsea is an amazing teammate. She always supports and encourages all of the other players and constantly has a positive attitude. She is a very well rounded player and individual."

Hayward at Bloomer girls basketball 1-7-21

Leah Score

Bloomer

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-7

Jersey Number: 35

Coach: Nikki Seibel

Statistics: Averaged 10 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

Honors: All-Heart O'North Conference honorable mention.

Coach Nikki Seibel says: "Leah did a fantastic job this season getting her teammates the ball this season as she led our team in assists. She also is a great shooter and did some great things offensively for our team this season."

Honorable Mentions

Bloomer: Danielle Latz

Cadott: Meadow Barone, Elly Eiler, Lauryn Goettl

Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke

Cornell: Isabelle Clark, Teaira Spaeth

Lake Holcombe: Emma Lechleitner

McDonell: Destiny Baughman, Emily Cooper, Marley Hughes, Abagail Petranovich

New Auburn: Evelyn Cody

Stanley-Boyd: Emily Brenner, Hannah Hause

The All-Chippewa County girls basketball team is chosen by Chippewa Herald staff with input from county coaches.

