2021 Chippewa County Sports Story of the Year: As sports return amid COVID-19 impacted landscape, so do champions

Notable Stories

January

• Joe Reuter scores 44 points for the Chi-Hi boys basketball team in a 79-77 win over Tomah on Jan. 28. The total pushes him over the 1,000-point mark for his career and ties him with Bob Meslow for second-most points in a single game in program history.

February

• Jacob Walczak scores 47 points in a 96-92 win for the Chi-Hi boys basketball team over D.C. Everest on Feb. 2, leapfrogging Reuter and Meslow into second place in program history for a single game.

• The Cadott wrestling team advanced to the Division 3 state team tournament for the first time since 2007 after winning a sectional title in Saint Croix Falls on Feb. 6.

• Cooper Porzondek set two Chi-Hi school boys swim records at the Division 1 state championships in Waukesha. Porzondek set new marks in the 100-yard breaststroke and 50 freestyle as he finished ninth in the breaststroke and 13th in the freestyle.

• Isaac Frenette passes Jordan Steinmetz to become the Chi-Hi boys hockey program's career goal scoring leader with a hat trick in an 8-0 Division 1 regional championship victory over Wisconsin Rapids on Feb. 5

• The Chi-Hi and Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey teams and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey teams play for trips to state by advancing to their respective sectional finals. It's the first time in history Chippewa Falls' three hockey teams are playing to go to state at the same time in the same year.

• Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner and Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels each win wrestling state titles. Brenner joins a list of 72 wrestlers all-time to win three as he won the Division 2 title at 132 pounds on Feb. 13. Sonnentag won his second title with a Division 3 crown at 120 and Tegels took home his first at 220.

• The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team brings home the program's first state championship with a 3-2 overtime win over University School of Milwaukee on Feb. 20 in Wisconsin Rapids. Joey Schemenauer scored the game-winning goal early in the first overtime period.

• The McDonell girls basketball team advances to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament for the first time with a 72-53 win at Prairie Farm on Feb. 20.

March

• The McDonell boys basketball team qualifies for the fifth straight Division 5 state tournament. The Macks defeated Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in the semis before falling to Hustisford in the state title game.

• Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Kyle Cody makes the opening day roster as a pitcher for the Texas Rangers. Cody missed most of the season due to injury, appearing in seven games and 11.1 innings with a 7.94 earned run average and 0-2 record.

April

• The spring sports season starts later than usual as other teams around the state who opted out of the Fall 2020 season play a separate supplemental fall season in the spring. Chippewa County's eight schools all competed in Fall 2020 season on time.

• Eagle Valley Speedway stayed hosting its weekly racing action on Friday nights after moving from Sundays in 2020.

May

• Stanley-Boyd pitcher Ashly Zastrow tosses a no-hitter in the Oriole softball team's 3-0 win over Eau Claire Regis on May 4.

• The Chi-Hi girls soccer team snaps a 22-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory over Mosinee on May 8.

• The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team wins its first-ever Cloverbelt Conference championship on May 25.

June

• Makenna Barone tosses a no-hitter for the Cadott softball team in a 6-1 win over Osseo-Fairchild on June 3.

• The McDonell softball team defeated Thorp 7-4 on June 3 to secure the outright Western Cloverbelt title.

• McDonell/Regis golfer Ben Biskupski takes ties for fourth at Division 2 sectionals on June 8 to advance to state tournament.

• Chi-Hi's Sean Martin advances to the Division 1 boys tennis tournament by virtue of his win at sectionals over Holmen's Vincent Young on June 10.

• The Bloomer baseball team rattles off a 22-game winning streak during the season before ultimately falling to Medford 2-1 in the Division 2 regional finals.

• The McDonell softball team advances to the Division 5 sectional finals before falling to Hurley 3-2.

• Chi-Hi track and field athletes Dorian Anderson and Brooklyn Sandvig each win state championships. Anderson takes the top spot in the boys 100-meter wheelchair on June 25 while Sandvig wins the Division 1 400-meter dash in La Crosse on June 26.

• The Chi-Hi softball team advanced to state for the 14th time, winning its Division 1 state quarterfinal opener 4-2 over Sussex Hamilton before falling to Sun Prairie 4-0 in the semifinals.

July

• The Chippewa Falls 17U American Legion baseball team earned a regional championship with a 7-0 victory over Eau Claire on July 19.

August

• Nolan Baier and Dane Weiland blasted back-to-back home runs to start a five-run fourth inning in leading the Tilden Tigers to a 10-3 victory in the CRBL Title game over the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks on Aug. 8 at Casper Park. The title was the first for the Tigers since 2011 and the 18th for the team overall, the most in league history. Baier was named the game's MVP.

• Viroqua's Hayden Fredrickson and Eau Claire's Rachel Ragona won the men's and women's half-marathon, respectively, as a part of the Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days races on Aug. 14 hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

• Bloomer makes the move to the Western Cloverbelt for all prep sports except for football.

• Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich wins his 250th game in a 40-0 rout over Holmen on Aug. 19. Raykovich became the 21st coach in state history to reach the mark.

• The Chippewa Steel relieve head coach and general manager Mike Janda of his duties on Aug. 23 after he receives a two-year ban by USA Hockey for rules violations dating back before his time with the Steel.

• The Leinie's Legends 35-and-older baseball team won its first state championship with a 5-1 victory over the Strum Owls on Aug. 29.

September

• The Chi-Hi girls golf team advances to Division 1 sectionals as a team for the first time since returning to varsity competition in 2013 after taking fourth at regionals.

October

• The McDonell football team starts the season 6-0 for the first time since 1969 after a 48-12 win at New Auburn on Oct. 1.

• The Chippewa Area Ice Arena hosts a pair of high-profile exhibitions. The first comes on Oct. 3 when the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team faces the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The United States Women's National Team comes to town on Dec. 6 to face the Chippewa Steel in their leadup to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

• Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen kicks a school-record 52-yard field goal for the Orioles in a 27-19 defeat to Eau Claire Regis on Oct. 11.

• The Cornell volleyball team repeats as East Lakeland champions, following up the program's first conference title since 1980.

• The Cadott football team qualifies for the playoffs for the first time since 2005 by defeating Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley 28-6 on Oct. 15.

• The McDonell boys cross country team wins its fifth straight Cloverbelt Conference title on Oct. 16 with Dan Anderson taking his third straight individual crown for the Macks.

• The Chi-Hi football team wins its first playoff game since 2015 as the Cardinals edge Stevens Point 22-21 in overtime on Oct. 29 of their Division 1 first round matchup.

• The Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams advance to sectional finals. The Cardinals won their first regional title since 2014 before ultimately falling to River Falls in five sets of the Division 1 sectional final. Stanley-Boyd earned its first Division 3 regional crown since 2015 and fell to Oconto in four sets.

• McDonell's Dan Anderson finished third individually at the Division 3 boys state cross country championships in Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 30, leading the Macks to a 12th-place finish as a team. Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner and Haley Mason were 34th in their respective Division 1 races.

• The Chi-Hi equestrian team wins its eighth straight Division A state championship by winning at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Show in Madison on Oct. 31.

November

• The McDonell volleyball team earns its second Division 4 state championship by sweeping both matchups at the state tournament in Green Bay, beating Wabeno/Laona in three sets to earn the title on Nov. 6.

• Chi-Hi's Peyton Watson finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly at the Division 1 state girls swimming championships on Nov. 14 in Waukesha. Lake Holcombe's Brooke Lechleitner was seventh in the Division 2 50 freestyle on Nov. 13 with the Ladysmith co-op.

• The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team had five players foul out and finished with four on the floor but still earned a 62-57 victory over Prentice on Nov. 30.

December

• The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team snapped a 15-game winless streak against Eau Claire Area by earning a 2-1 victory over the Stars on Dec. 16.