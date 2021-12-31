2021 Chippewa County Sports Story of the Year: As sports return amid COVID-19 impacted landscape, so do champions

Many prep sports teams spent most of 2020 figuring out how to play amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic -- if they were lucky to get the chance.
By the time 2021 began athletes, coaches and administrators had found ways to play, showing impressive resiliency and flexibility after the end of 2020's winter season and all of spring and summer was wiped out during the pandemic's first wave.
And as they found ways to play, they also found ways to win.
The Chippewa County Sports Story of the Year for 2021 is all about the champions as three teams and five individuals took home titles during the year — some of which came from opportunities they were denied from having a year prior.
Winter heat
Hockey and wrestling were among the winter sports to complete their seasons before COVID-19 started to impact everyday life in March 2020.
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag and Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner were fresh off state wrestling titles at that time while Sonnentag's teammate Gavin Tegels and the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team seemed far away from championship glory. The 2019-20 winter sports season was canceled just shy of the finish line due to COVID-19. The girls basketball tournament tried to play state semifinal games but canceled early in that process while boys basketball games were halted after the sectional semifinals.
By the time the winter season wrapped around again for 2020-21 athletes, coaches, administrators and fans were all too familiar with the changes brought on by the pandemic. Teams started their winter seasons at different times and played cut-down schedules. For wrestling that meant no large-scale tournaments during the regular season with a postseason of any kind far from a certainty. Other team sports like hockey and basketball didn't have the normal slew of nonconference games as teams focused more on matchups closer to home.
The season started fine enough for the Sabers, who posted a 9-6-1 record in the regular season for the team's first winning season since 2011-12. Sonnentag, Tegels and Brenner cruised through significantly lighter regular seasons of action. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's surge was forged in the fires of a challenging schedule and an overhaul of the team's culture. The Sabers put that improvement to work in knocking off the section's top-two teams with since over Western Wisconsin and St. Croix Valley to advance to the co-op's first state tournament.
Sonnentag, Tegels and Brenner maintained their dominance in the postseason with regional and sectional championships to hit their respective state tournaments as favorites.
The state hockey and wrestling tournaments — like many others — were not held in Madison as normal. Rather, the state semifinal hockey games were hosted by the higher-seeded team while each division's state wrestling championships were hosted at a separate site.
Sonnentag and Tegels entered the Division 3 state individual wrestling championships as favorites and performed like it in their day of action at Wausau West High School. Sonnentag capped his unbeaten season by outscoring his three foes 34-1 in three dominant wins at 120 pounds. Tegels earned two pinfall wins and a decision victory to claim his first title at 220. For Sonnentag it was his second state title in as many years after winning the crown as a freshman at 106. The season prior Tegels was on the outside looking in after regionals where he finished third in a stacked bracket.
Brenner joined an elite group as he became one of 71 wrestlers in state history to win three championships after taking the Division 2 title at 132 at Adams-Friendship High School. The now University of Minnesota freshman secured his title with a pinfall win for his third title in as many years after falling in the first round at 106 in his freshman year.
Days after that wrestling domination the Sabers headed to Schofield to meet Central Wisconsin, a team with a pronounced pedigree of statewide success. But Chippewa Falls/Menomonie didn't blink, going toe-to-toe with the Storm in a game that needed overtime to decide a winner. It was there where Emma-lyn Stephenson pushed the Sabers to the title game with her goal at the 5:53 mark in overtime to seal a 4-3 win. Three days later Chippewa Falls/Menomonie met the University School of Milwaukee in Wisconsin Rapids with a state title on the line. And once again the Sabers would find some overtime magic as Joey Schemenauer took a pass from Brianna Buonincontro and beat USOM goaltender Molly Jex for a goal just shy of three-and-a-half minutes into overtime to deliver a state championship to the Sabers in a 3-2 triumph. A season that started with uncertainty ended in gold for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.
Spring stampede
The spring sports season started later than normal to allow schools elsewhere who opted out of the Fall 2020 season to compete in a supplemental fall sports season in March, April and May.
After not having a 2020 opportunity to compete, athletes, coaches, administrators and fans were all happy to be back. In his previous two seasons of prep track and field action, Dorian Anderson ended the year with gold. Anderson teamed up with Ty Wiberg to deliver boys team wheelchair state championships for Chi-Hi. He entered his senior season with the chance to possibly win another team title while chasing solo glory and his first individual state title.
Meanwhile one of his teammates would get her first taste of high school competition and quickly turn the area track and field world on its ear as sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig set two school records in her first varsity meet in Menomonie on April 30. She continued the dominance throughout the regular season, winning four events at the Big Rivers Conference championships before sweeping Division 1 regional and sectional titles in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes and the long jump.
Anderson and Sandvig led a strong contingent of Cardinal athletes to a state tournament that like its winter predecessor would look different. The meet would still be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse, but instead of being held across two days, the meet was stretched to three. The wheelchair athletes competed on the second day alongside Division 2 competitors while Division 1 took place on the third and final day.
The senior Anderson grabbed his first individual title in the 100, winning in 18.59 seconds and set a new school record in the process. Anderson also took third in the 400 and 1,600 and was sixth in the shot put to cap a successful career with some additional hardware.
Sandvig took center stage on a rainy final day. She too was in action in four events and had to not only pace herself but deal with the elements of steady rain throughout the day. Her first time on the big stage of state was not too much for Sandvig to handle as she brought home four podium finishes after winning the 400, taking third in the 200 and 100 and finishing fifth in the long jump. The sophomore's state title win in the 400 was one to remember as her vision started to blur down the final front stretch and she tumbled over at the finish line, edging the Waunakee duo of Sarah Bova and Chloe Larsen by .02 and .07 seconds, respectively. Sandvig was shaken up but still able to come back to run the 200 to complete her historic day and become the first girls Division 1 state champion for Chi-Hi since Lisa Jolicoeur won the shot put in 1996.
Fall fun
The Chi-Hi equestrian and McDonell volleyball programs are no strangers to success.
Both have state championships in their pocket and added to earlier this year.
The Chi-Hi equestrian team won its seventh straight Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association in 2019 but didn't get the chance to go for number eight in 2020 as the traditional season was canceled due to the pandemic.
But the team returned to action with a vengeance in 2021 and was as dominant as ever with the team of Clare Berg, Alexis Caneff, Meagan Frazer, Kelly Kroll, Melanie Krumenauer, Hanna Salter, Natalie Schueller, Carson Sedivy, Elly Sedivy, Jana Swansen, Hannah Tambornino and Allison Widiker taking home first place in Division A with 377 points, edging Menomonie (365) for the crown at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Like Chi-Hi, the Macks most recent trip to state ended with hardware. McDonell advanced to the Division 4 state tournament in 2020, finishing runner-up to Burlington Catholic Central in Little Chute when each division's tournament was held at a different site. The Macks brought back many players from that team but injuries and other factors in an up-and-down regular season had McDonell entering the postseason far from a favorite to return to state.
Following early-round sweeps of Lake Holcombe and Clayton, the Macks gutted out a five-set win over Eau Claire Immanuel in the regional finals and battled back from a first-set defeat against Clear Lake to win their sectional semifinal matchup in four. From there McDonell was simply dominant, winning its last three matchups in straight sets capped by a dominant win over Wabeno/Laona (25-13, 25-15, 25-13) to capture the program's second Division 4 state title and its third state championship overall back at the tourney's home of the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Some of Chippewa County's 2021 champions came into their respective seasons as favorites.
Others were afterthoughts.
While they all navigated separate roads they reached the same destination as state champions.
And they did so in truly unique circumstances.