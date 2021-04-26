4-26 Prep Roundup: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf wins home Cloverbelt meet, Bauer earns medalist honors

EAU CLAIRE — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team executed a clean sweep on Monday evening, finishing first place as a team while taking individual honors at a home Cloverbelt Conference meet at Princeton Valley Golf Course.
The Saints finished with a team score of 163, 18 strokes ahead of Neillsville for the top spot. Andrew Bauer was the medalist for McDonell/Regis with a 35, four strokes better than Neillsville's Nolan John for first place.
Isaac Petersilka and Ben Biskupski tied Marshfield Columbus' Charlie Moore for third place, each shooting a 40. Carter Grill finished with a 48 to round out the scoring golfers for the Saints.
Cadott was fourth in team scoring with 193, one stroke ahead of Altoona. Peter Weir shot a 46, Ethan Foldy finished with a 48, Sam Scheidler carded a 49 and Cole Sopiarz and Jacob Ackley each shot a 50 for the Hornets.
Stanley-Boyd shot a 199 to take sixth overall, led by Isaac Brenner tying for sixth place with a 45. Mason Felmlee had a 47, Dominic Raffetto finished with a 49 and Sasha Nitz and Garrett Sonnentag each shot a 58 for the Orioles.
Thorp was 10th with a 261 as Zach Tieman shot a 56 to lead the Cardinals, followed by Jesse Windl (65), Connor Tieman (66), Carter Tieman and Warren Nye (74).
The Cloverbelt returns to action on Thursday with a conference match hosted by Colby at Black River Golf Club.
Chi-Hi 10th in Hudson
At Hudson, the Cardinals were 10th in an invitational hosted at Troy Burne Golf Course.
Brett Elkin shot an 88 to lead the way for the Cardinals. Carsten Reeg finished with a 91, Brody Markert carded a 92 and Aiden McCauley shot a 95 as Chi-Hi finished with a 366.
Hudson won the team title with 310 and Hudson's Bennett Swavely earned medalist honors with a 72.
After Tuesday's Big Rivers Conference meet at River Falls Golf Club, the league is at Hallie Golf Course on Thursday.
Northwestern 172, Bloomer 201
At Bloomer, the Tigers topped the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North dual at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.
Karsten Bergh shot a 43, Kaitlyn Bohl had a 48, Alex Poirier finished with a 51 and Logan Nelson had a 59 for the 'Hawks. Trent Meyer shot a 37 to earn medalist honors for Northwestern.
Bloomer is at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday.