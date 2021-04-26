4-26 Prep Roundup: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf wins home Cloverbelt meet, Bauer earns medalist honors

EAU CLAIRE — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team executed a clean sweep on Monday evening, finishing first place as a team while taking individual honors at a home Cloverbelt Conference meet at Princeton Valley Golf Course.

The Saints finished with a team score of 163, 18 strokes ahead of Neillsville for the top spot. Andrew Bauer was the medalist for McDonell/Regis with a 35, four strokes better than Neillsville's Nolan John for first place.

Isaac Petersilka and Ben Biskupski tied Marshfield Columbus' Charlie Moore for third place, each shooting a 40. Carter Grill finished with a 48 to round out the scoring golfers for the Saints.

Cadott was fourth in team scoring with 193, one stroke ahead of Altoona. Peter Weir shot a 46, Ethan Foldy finished with a 48, Sam Scheidler carded a 49 and Cole Sopiarz and Jacob Ackley each shot a 50 for the Hornets.

Stanley-Boyd shot a 199 to take sixth overall, led by Isaac Brenner tying for sixth place with a 45. Mason Felmlee had a 47, Dominic Raffetto finished with a 49 and Sasha Nitz and Garrett Sonnentag each shot a 58 for the Orioles.

Thorp was 10th with a 261 as Zach Tieman shot a 56 to lead the Cardinals, followed by Jesse Windl (65), Connor Tieman (66), Carter Tieman and Warren Nye (74).