4-27 Prep Roundup: Olson spins one-hit shutout as Bloomer softball blanks Cumberland in season opener

BLOOMER — Calley Olson was sharp in the circle for the Bloomer softball team in Tuesday's 10-0 win over Cumberland in six innings to open the season.

Olson allowed one hit in six innings — a two-out single in the sixth — while striking out 15 batters against just one walk in a dominant opening effort.

Offensively the Blackhawks backed Olson with 11 hits and broke a scoreless game open with six runs in the fourth inning. Tori Jenneman was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in, Emily Kuehl added two hits and two runs batted in with a double and Elana Kuehl tripled and drove in a run as the 'Hawks tacked on a run in the fifth before three in the sixth brought the game to its run limit.

Bloomer hosts a doubleheader against St. Croix Falls on Thursday.

Prescott 17-12, Cadott 7-3

At Prescott, the Cardinals took both games of a doubleheader with the Hornets with two five-inning wins.

Olivia Goodman had two hits, two runs batted in and a double in game one for Cadott in a 17-7 defeat. Makenna and Meadow Barone were each 2-for-2 and combined fod for two runs batted in and two runs scored. Taylor Graf was 4-for-4 with two triples, four runs scored and four runs batted in for the Cardinals.