4-27 Prep Roundup: Olson spins one-hit shutout as Bloomer softball blanks Cumberland in season opener

BLOOMER — Calley Olson was sharp in the circle for the Bloomer softball team in Tuesday's 10-0 win over Cumberland in six innings to open the season.
Olson allowed one hit in six innings — a two-out single in the sixth — while striking out 15 batters against just one walk in a dominant opening effort.
Offensively the Blackhawks backed Olson with 11 hits and broke a scoreless game open with six runs in the fourth inning. Tori Jenneman was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in, Emily Kuehl added two hits and two runs batted in with a double and Elana Kuehl tripled and drove in a run as the 'Hawks tacked on a run in the fifth before three in the sixth brought the game to its run limit.
Bloomer hosts a doubleheader against St. Croix Falls on Thursday.
Prescott 17-12, Cadott 7-3
At Prescott, the Cardinals took both games of a doubleheader with the Hornets with two five-inning wins.
Olivia Goodman had two hits, two runs batted in and a double in game one for Cadott in a 17-7 defeat. Makenna and Meadow Barone were each 2-for-2 and combined fod for two runs batted in and two runs scored. Taylor Graf was 4-for-4 with two triples, four runs scored and four runs batted in for the Cardinals.
Lauryn Goettl tripled and drove in two for the Hornets in game two, a 12-3 defeat. Calli Bremness had two hits and a stolen base while striking out a pair in the circle for Cadott (0-2). Isabella Lenz homered, doubled and scores four runs for the Cardinals (2-0).
Cadott plays at Owen-Withee on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10, Prairie Farm 0 (5 inn.)
At Cornell, Izzy Clark was in command as the Knights won their opener against the Panthers.
Clark struck out 11 while scattering one hit and one walk in five innings in the circle for the Knights (1-0, 1-0).
Teaira Spaeth and Rachel Schilling had hits in the win for Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
The Knights play at Bruce on Thursday.
Thorp 14, Marshfield Columbus 4 (5 inn.)
At Thorp, Kaytlyn Stunkel finished a home run shy of the cycle as the Cardinals earned a nonconference win.
The Cardinal cleanup hitter Stunkel was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double, a triple and six batted in. Alexa Hanson had two hits including a double, Kiana Simington tripled and drove in two and Brianna Horn plated two runs as Thorp (1-0) scored four runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings.
Trysta Leech struck out nine in five innings in the circle in the victory.
Thorp hosts Loyal on Friday.
Baseball
Prairie Farm 11, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0
At Cornell, the Knights were no-hit by the Panthers in an East Lakeland Conference opener.
Prairie Farm (1-0, 1-0) scored in each of the final six innigns including three in the second and seventh innings.
Dylan Bowen struck out seven in three innings of work as the starting pitcher for the Knights (0-1, 0-1). Max Sauerwein and Colton Minnick each drew two walks.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell is at Bruce on Thursday.
Marshfield Columbus 7, Thorp/Gilman 3
At Thorp, the Dons scored six runs in the sixth inning in a nonconference win.
Aiden Rosemeyer was 1-for-2 with a double, two runs batted in and two walks while striking out five in allowing on unearned run in four innings for Thorp/Gilman (0-1).
Thorp/Gilman hosts Loyal on Friday.