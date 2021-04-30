4-29 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi softball scores a combined 44 runs in doubleheader sweep over Menomonie

The Chi-Hi softball team opened the season with a bang on Thursday, scoring two lopsided victories over Menomonie at Casper Park by scores of 26-2 in five innings and 18-3 in five innings in a Big Rivers Conference doubleheader.

The Cardinals had 16 hits in game one and scored 10 runs in the first inning with at least four runs scored in each of the first four innings. Camryn Fjelstad and Madyson Baker each homered with Fjelstad driving in four and Baker plating three.

Maddy Bauer was 3-for-4 with three doubles and seven runs batted in while Emme Bergh and Olivia Sanborn each had two hits and two runs batted in.

That was more than enough run support for the duo of Harper Risinger and Olivia Bero as they teamed up to strike out five while allowing two earned runs.

Fjelstad drove in seven in game two as the Cardinals scored in every inning while pounding 18 hits. Basia Olson and Madyson Baker each homered with Olson driving in three and the trio of Hannah Aldrich, Baker and Paige Steinmetz each driving in two.

Aldrich struck out three while allowing one unearned run in four innings for the win in game two for Chi-Hi (2-0, 2-0).

Bloomer 10-13, St. Croix Falls 1-3