4-29 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi softball scores a combined 44 runs in doubleheader sweep over Menomonie

The Chi-Hi softball team opened the season with a bang on Thursday, scoring two lopsided victories over Menomonie at Casper Park by scores of 26-2 in five innings and 18-3 in five innings in a Big Rivers Conference doubleheader.
The Cardinals had 16 hits in game one and scored 10 runs in the first inning with at least four runs scored in each of the first four innings. Camryn Fjelstad and Madyson Baker each homered with Fjelstad driving in four and Baker plating three.
Maddy Bauer was 3-for-4 with three doubles and seven runs batted in while Emme Bergh and Olivia Sanborn each had two hits and two runs batted in.
That was more than enough run support for the duo of Harper Risinger and Olivia Bero as they teamed up to strike out five while allowing two earned runs.
Fjelstad drove in seven in game two as the Cardinals scored in every inning while pounding 18 hits. Basia Olson and Madyson Baker each homered with Olson driving in three and the trio of Hannah Aldrich, Baker and Paige Steinmetz each driving in two.
Aldrich struck out three while allowing one unearned run in four innings for the win in game two for Chi-Hi (2-0, 2-0).
Bloomer 10-13, St. Croix Falls 1-3
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks swept a Heart O’North Conference doubleheader with the Saints by scores of 10-1 and 13-3 in five innings.
Calley Olson did it all for the Blackhawks in game one, homering while driving in two and scoring twice at the plate along with 12 strikeouts in allowing one unearned run in the circle. Emily Kuehl had two runs batted in and Delaney Zwiefelhofer had two hits including a double.
Kuehl took her turn in the circle in game two and pitched well as well, striking out eight with zero walks while allowing three unearned runs. Olson homered again as she finished 4-for-4 with five runs batted in and four runs scored to lead the offense. Kuehl had three hits, three runs scored and two runs batted in while Kylee Sedlacek, Zwiefelhofer, Laikyn Maidment and Karley Rada had two hits apiece and Rada had two doubles and two runs scored for Bloomer (3-0, 3-0).
Cadott 28, Owen-Withee 0
At Owen, the Hornets scored a combined 25 runs in the first two innings of a nonconference win.
Callie Bremness was 3-for-5 with a home run, five runs scored and two runs batted in. Makenna Barone had five hits including two doubles and five runs batted in and threw a two-hit shutout while Meadow Barone was 3-for-6 with two runs batted in for the Hornets (1-2).
Stanley-Boyd 4, Gilman 3
At Stanley, the Orioles scored three times in the seventh to earn a walk-off win over the Pirates.
Monica Derks and Abby Reynolds were each 1-for-3 with a run batted in for the Orioles (1-0). Ashly Zastrow struck out 11 in the victory.
Tychelle Duellman was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and Addison Warner struck out 15 for the Pirates.
Lake Holcombe 20, Bruce 0 (4 inn.)
At Bruce, the Knights scored nine runs in the top of the first inning to set the tone in an East Lakeland Conference triumph.
Izzy Clark struck out 11 while scattering one hit in the circle for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (2-0, 2-0). Clark was also 4-for-5 at the plate and Alyssa Helland was 3-for-3.
Baseball
Chi-Hi 7-5, River Falls 3-7
At River Falls, the Cardinals and Wildcats split a doubleheader as the Cardinals won the first game 7-3 before the Wildcats returned the favor 7-5 in game two.
No additional information was immediately made available.
McDonell 12, Marshfield Columbus 10
At Casper Park, the Macks prevailed over the Dons in a nonconference slugfest.
Xayvion Matthews drove in four as he finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored with a double. Noah Hanson, Tanner Opsal and Brendan Bresina each had two hits as well with Bresina driving in three.
Hanson allowed three earned runs in four innings while striking out six on the mound to earn the win for the Macks (1-0).
St. Croix Falls 9-7, Bloomer 1-6
At St. Croix Falls, the Saints took both games of a doubleheader against the Blackhawks by scores of 9-1 and 7-6.
Cole Schwab doubled at the plate while Keegan Yohnk drove in the lone run in game one for the Blackhawks. Three runs in the third and fifth in the sixth helped the Saints pull away.
Bloomer trailed 7-0 in game two before two three-run innings helped the 'Hawks pull to within a run before falling in the second game. Connor Crane was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and a double while Jackson Simmons had a double and two RBIs for Bloomer (0-2, 0-2).
Boys Golf
McDonell/Regis wins Cloverbelt meet, Bauer earns medalist
At Medford, the Saints continued their hot start to the season in winning another Cloverbelt Conference meet while Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors.
The Saints were first as a team with 1 75, 14 strokes ahead of Altoona. Bauer shot a 42 to finish one stroke ahead of Altoona’s Nolan John and teammates Ben Biskupski and Josh Brickner for the top spot. Isaac Petersilka shot a 47 to tie for 10th place individually.
Cadott’s Cole Sopiarz was tied for sixth at 46 to lead the Hornets to a sixth-place finish as a team with a 207. Sam Scheidler (53), Peter Weir (53), Jacob Ackley and Ethan Foldy (55) were the other scorers for the Hornets.
Isaac Brenner and Sasha Nitz each shot a 50 to lead Stanley-Boyd, followed by Dominic Raffetto (54) and Mason Felmlee (55) as the Orioles were eighth.
Thorp finished 11th (295), led by Zach Tieman (64).
Track and Field
McDonell boys second at Ladysmith
At Ladysmith, the Mack boys were runner-up as a team.
McDonell scored 132 points, nine behind South Shore/Washburn (141) for first place while Lake Holcombe/Cornell was fifth (65).
Dan Anderson won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs with times of four minutes, 51.73 seconds and 10:38.10, respectively. Jake Siegenthaler was victorious in the high jump (5-feet, 6-inches) and Landon Moulton won the long jump (18-6.5). The boys 400, 800 and 1,600 relays each took second while Evan Eckes (100), Max Hauser (300 hurdles), Siegenthaler (200), Harrison Bullard (3,200) and Happy Rong Xian (shot put) were third in their events. Sam Tokarski came home fourth in the 100.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's 800 relay team of Dylan Bowe, Blake Anders, Avery Turany and Austin Bowe won the event in 1:42.04 while individually Turany took second in the pole vault and Austin Bowe was second in the triple jump. Anders was third in the 400, as was the 400 relay team of Turany, Daniel Person, Jayden Joas-Shaw and Dylan Bowe and the 1,600 team of Anders, Austin Bowe, Dylan Bowe and Person. Dylan Bowe (pole vault) and Person (long jump) had third-place finishes and Anders was fourth in the triple jump.
Sydney Flanagan won the 100 for the McDonell girls team in 14.04 and was also third in the 200. Ellie Eckes took second in the 1,600 and 3,200 while Destiny Baughman was runner-up in the high jump and Paige Smiskey was second in the shot put. Baughman took third in the 300 hurdles and Smiskey was third in the discus. Christie Abbe (1,600), Ann David (800) and Flanagan (long jump) were each fourth in their respective events as McDonell was third in the team girls scoring with 97 points as Ladysmith (167) won.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell was seventh (40), led by the 800 relay team of Brooke Lechleitner, Haily Duffy, Marcella Boehm and Brooke Sime winning in 2:02.12 while Lechleitner was also victorious in the 400 in 1:04.03. Lechleitner was second in the 200 while Sime and Carly Vavra were fourth in the 100 and discus, respectively.