8-31 Prep Roundup: Cadott's Weir sixth at Bruce Invitational

BRUCE — Peter Weir came home in sixth place overall for the Cadott cross country team on Monday at the Bruce Invitational.

Weir finished the race in 18 minutes, 53.8 seconds to take sixth as Grantsburg's Will Gerber (17:37.2) won the race. Fellow Hornet Tad Weiss also was in the top ten as he finished in 10th place in 19:49.2.

Corbin Grenz was 43rd and Sage Handrick finished 57th as the Hornets ran incomplete.

Blake Anders and Jack Porter were 19th and 50th, respectively, for Lake Holcombe as the Chieftains ran incomplete. Elijah Lopez finished 54th and Cole Pederson was 61st for New Auburn, who also ran incomplete as Clear Lake (50) edged Grantsburg (50) by tiebreaker for first place.

Lucy Lindeman finished in 28th place to lead the Cadott girls, followed by Meadow Barone and Kaileigh Tice in 33rd and 34th, respectively, and Jessica Klukas (46th) and Jaycee Stephens (47th) as the Hornets finished seventh in team competition with 159 points.

Dana Brostead was 30th and Carly Vavra came home 45th for the Chieftains as they ran incomplete and Evelyn Cody was 55th for New Auburn.

Flambeau's Kristen Lawton won in 21:56.9 and Unity/Luck (51) edged Grantsburg (55) for the top team spot.