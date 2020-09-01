9-1 Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson, boys team win titles at Loyal/Greenwood Cross Country Meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOYAL — The McDonell boys cross country team started out the season on a winning note Tuesday as Dan Anderson won the boys race and the Macks team took the boys championship at the Loyal/Greenwood Cross Country Meet.

Anderson was victorious in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 50.2 seconds to take the top spot with Neillsville/Granton's Taytor Lowry in second at 18:12.3.

Luke Newton was sixth, Eddie Mittermeyer finished seventh, Jake Siegenthaler came home eighth and Max Hauser was 11th as the other scoring runners for the Macks as they finished with 32 team points, six in front of Neillsville/Granton for first as a team.

Ellie Eckes took third place in the girls race to lead the Macks, timing in at 23:19.5 as Loyal/Greenwood's Savannah Schley won in 21:23.1. Ann David took fifth for the Macks, followed by Christie Abbe in 12th, Elise Bormann taking 14th and Amber Adams in 20th place.

The McDonell girls were third with 53 team points with Fall Creek (45) edging Loyal/Greenwood (48) for first place.

